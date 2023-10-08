Failed Presidency: Biden’s war in Ukraine, US$6 billions to Iran, and tremors in Israel

Amid the geopolitical tensions with Russia, the United States has unwaveringly fortified its financial and military commitments to Ukraine. The Biden administration released a robust military aid package valued at an estimated $375 million designed to intensify the war in Ukraine. This decisive action follows the monumental transfer of over one million rounds of ammunition directly to the Ukrainian armed forces—effectively encouraging war in Ukraine.

Concurrently, President Biden has put forth a staggering proposal for an additional $24 billion in aid to Ukraine, while ignoring primary priorities, although this ambitious initiative has been ensnared in the labyrinthine complexities of ongoing budget negotiations within the House of Representatives. Meanwhile, the European Union, despite augmenting its own aid contributions, candidly concedes that its support is no substitute for American backing—a sentiment unequivocally articulated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. These formidable financial commitments from the Biden administration not only underscore its support for the war in Ukraine but also have several adverse impacts on American taxpayers.

The release of $6 billion by the US to Iran, which many fact-checked claim, is released as part of a prisoner exchange. The funds indirectly supported Hamas attacks on Israel, as reported by israelnationalnews.com and Reuters. The Biden administration has miserably failed in handling the Iran nuclear deal and the subsequent transfer of these frozen assets, the move has had far-reaching implications, including the escalation of violence in the Middle East as we have seen yesterday in Israel.

The Biden administration’s decision to release $6 billion in frozen assets to Iran has ignited a firestorm, particularly in the wake of deadly attacks on Israel by Hamas, which immediately is joined by another terror outfit Hezbollah. Even Republican lawmakers and former President Donald Trump, have accused the administration of indirectly funding these terror outfits through this financial move.

A report by AOL Staff quotes Senator Marsha Blackburn stating that innocent Israelis were murdered by Iran-backed terrorists shortly after the Biden administration handed over the funds to Iran. Similarly, Rep. Claudia Tenney asserted in an interview with Newsmax that the devastating attack on Israel was a direct consequence of the release of these funds($6 billion to Iran). While the White House has responded to these claims, calling them “false and misleading,” the situation has nonetheless proved that the Biden administration’s foreign policy decisions are miserably failing.

The Biden administration’s foreign policy decisions, especially in the wake of devastating events both abroad and at home, have proven to be miserably disastrous for the US and the world. While the administration has allocated billions in aid to Ukraine and now billions to Iran, this focus on international issues has come at the expense of domestic crises as well. For instance, Hawaii recently experienced a catastrophic wildfire that resulted in hundreds of deaths and millions of dollars in property damage. Despite the urgency of this situation, there has been a notable absence of federal funding to aid Hawaii. This has led to the conclusion that for Biden, Ukraine and Iran take precedence over his own citizens.

The Biden administration’s foreign policy, particularly its decision to release $6 billion to Iran, has had far-reaching implications, not just for the US but also for its allies and the global geopolitical landscape. Israel is facing a severe shortage of military equipment, while Hezbollah, backed by Iran, has acquired advanced defense systems and precision-guided missiles. For instance, according to The State Journal, Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for strikes on Israeli positions, using advanced weaponry that poses a significant threat to Israel’s security.

The situation, created by President Biden, has escalated to a point where reversing these decisions seems almost impossible, and the consequences, particularly the loss of lives in Israel, are dire. These outcomes are a direct result of the Biden administration’s foreign policy choices, its priorities, and the fallout of its actions.

While the US has been keen on maintaining its influence in Western Europe, the Biden administration has neglected its responsibilities in the Middle East, particularly towards Israel, one of its longstanding allies. The Biden administration’s focus on Ukraine and Iran, coupled with the lack of adequate support for domestic crises like the devastating wildfires in Hawaii, has raised questions about President Biden’s ability to balance international commitments with domestic needs and the security of its allies. The unfolding events suggest that the Biden administration’s foreign policy decisions have set off a chain of events that are now difficult, if not impossible, to reverse, leading to loss of lives and destabilization in regions critical to US interests.

The Biden administration’s recent actions in South Asia have also raised eyebrows and sparked concern, particularly its stance towards Bangladesh, a strategically located nation on the Bay of Bengal sharing borders with India and Myanmar. The imposition of visa restrictions coupled with unflinching support for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party—a party known for its affinity for Hamas and Hezbollah—casts a shadow over Biden’s geopolitical strategy in Asia. Alarmingly, the administration is extending support to a party that has been accused of flagrant anti-American and anti-Semitic actions, including the burning of American flags and calls for the annihilation of Jews and Israel. This raises serious questions about the Biden administration’s priorities and its potentially perilous foreign policy decisions.