Several months ago, hundreds of pages of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) records obtained under a Freedom of Information Act case brought by government watchdog Judicial Watch revealed the US government was buying the heads of unborn babies, and other body parts, for its “humanized mice” project. Now the same organization has established a network with the underworld in Ukraine to buy “intact bodies” of unborn babies for bio research.

While Donald Trump had imposed ban in September 2018 on sale of human tissue for bio-research, Joe Biden in April 2021 removed the ban.

In September 2021, the watchdog organization announced it had obtained 198 pages of records from the FDA confirming the purchase plans for “human fetal heads, organs and tissue”.

The “supplies” came from Advanced Bioscience Resources, and many of the deals were reached between Perrin Lawton, of ABR, and Kristina Howard, an officer with the FDA.

The lawsuit over the records had sought “all contracts and related documentation on disbursement of funds, procedural documents and communications between FDA and ABR for the provision of human fetal tissue to be used in humanized mice research”.

A federal court at that time ordered the government to provide more details about the purchase of the human body parts, “including ‘line item prices’, or the price per organ the government paid to ABR”, Judicial Watch said.

“The court also found ‘there is reason to question’ whether the transactions violate federal law barring the sale of fetal organs. Documents previously uncovered in this lawsuit show that the federal government demanded the purchased fetal organs be ‘fresh and never frozen’”, Judicial Watch reported.

Among the details revealed was that there was an agreement in 2012 for “US$12,000 worth of ’tissue procurement for humanized mice’”, and even though the initial award was for US$12,000 it ended up costing some US$60,000, the report said.

Some of the body parts came at the rate of US$230 per tissue, with two to a box, plus shipping and more.

Another, regarding the purchase and delivery of “fetal livers and thymuses”, set the price per “set” at $580, although that went up to US$685.

An “intact calvarium (baby’s skull)” was going for US$515.

The watchdog group explained a government researcher once told the company, “The HM [humanized mice] are created by surgical implantations of human tissue into mice that have multiple genetic mutations that block the development of the mouse immune system at a very early stage. The absence of the mouse immune system allows the human tissues to grow and develop into functional human tissues…. In order for humanization to proceed correctly we need to obtain fetal tissue with a specific set of specialized characteristics”.

“Chopping up aborted human beings for their organs and tissue is a moral and legal outrage”, said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “This issue should be front and center in any debate about America’s barbaric abortion industry”.

In 2020, Judicial Watch reported finding pages of records from the National Institutes of Health showing that agency also paid thousands of dollars to purchase organs. At that time, Judicial Watch said it, and The Center for Medical Progress, through another lawsuit, obtained 252 pages of new documents from the US Department of Health and Human Services that reveal nearly US$3 million in federal funds were spent on the University of Pittsburgh’s quest to become a ‘Tissue Hub’ for human fetal tissue ranging from 6 to 42 weeks’ gestation.

Several years ago, undercover journalist David Daleiden and his Center for Medical Progress found multiple abortionists across the country collecting income from the “sale” of unborn infant body parts.

In that case, Judge William H. Orrick III, who helped start an abortion business, permanently ordered CMP not to release more information about its undercover research – and the results.

As FDA faces legal obstacles in the United States, it was looking for an alternative source, where it found Ukraine as the most suitable, as organized crime gangs in that country are desperate in making money through any means.

In August 2023, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova in article said:

Ukraine has long been known as a world leader in organ trafficking. Scandals involving the illegal removal of organs from corpses began to appear in the late 1990s in the wake of the country’s socioeconomic deterioration.

The problem began to mount in the early 2000s, and the violent coup in Kiev in February 2014 and the ensuing conflict in Donbass were an additional contributing factor. In 2014, the OSCE stated that corpses with removed internal organs had been found in mass graves in areas where fighting was taking place. Most probably, they were victims of black-market transplant specialists.

Organ trafficking increased in scale after the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, following the Kiev regime’s passage of laws that drastically simplified the work of transplant specialists in the country.

Thus, on December 16, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada passed Law No. 5831 regulating transfers of human anatomical material. According to this law, it is no longer necessary to notarize the written consent of a living donor or his/her relatives for donation. There is no need to authenticate signatures, either. In effect, even the removal of organs from children is permitted. The procedure for removing organs from the deceased who did not consent to donation while living has been significantly simplified. Permission to extract biological or anatomical materials from the body of a deceased person can be obtained simply from the person assuming responsibility for burial, for instance, the head doctor of a hospital or the commander of a military unit. Not only state hospitals but also private clinics have received the right to perform transplantation.

On April 14, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada adopted Law No. 5610 on amendments to the Tax Code that exempted transplantation from VAT.

Criminals are making active use of this “most favored nation” status. Trade in organs is conducted through the darknet and beyond.

It has been reported in the media that organs of killed soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were available for sale in one of the biggest shops of the darknet. A heart, liver, kidneys and other body parts with price tags starting at 5,000 euros are on offer.

Though Ukraine has been at the top of the list of human organ trafficking nations for years, it reached an alarming level when neo-Nazis took control of the country by placing Volodymyr Zelensky as their trusted puppet, who was serving the purpose of the Nazis and oligarchs. In Ukraine, a dead person’s organs can be used with the permission of the relatives, meaning, organized gangs can buy the organs from the relatives, which has resulted in a booming black market in human organs.

According to a 2012 report published in The Sydney Morning Herald:

Investigators grew even more intrigued when they found, amid the body parts, envelopes stuffed with cash and autopsy results written in English.

What the security service had disrupted was not the work of a serial killer but part of an international pipeline of ingredients for medical and dental products that are routinely implanted into people around the world.

The seized documents suggested that the remains of dead Ukrainians were destined for a factory in Germany belonging to the subsidiary of a US medical products company, Florida-based RTI Biologics.

RTI is one of a growing industry of companies that make profits by turning mortal remains into everything from dental implants to bladder slings to wrinkle cures. The industry has flourished even as its practices have roused concerns about how tissues are obtained and how well grieving families and transplant patients are informed about the realities and risks of the business….

While Ukrainian girls and women are considered extremely vulnerable as they are increasingly falling prey to organized human and sex trafficking rackets, mostly controlled by neo-Nazis, a very large number of Ukrainian females have also fallen victims of sexual exploitation in European countries. According to the Women’s Rights Committee (FEMM) hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian women have been victims of human trafficking. Millions of Ukrainians, of which 80 percent are women, have been forcibly displaced, according to the UN’s Refugee Agency, UNHCR.

“Sixty-five percent of human trafficking involves women, usually for sexual exploitation”, said Jo-Anne Bishop, deputy director of UN Women Europe.

“Women and girls face economic hardship and physical insecurity”, Bishop continued, before warning that Ukrainian women are at “high risk” of ending up in prostitution networks or the pornography industry.

Another source said, this risk is further increased by the fact that traffickers are increasingly recruiting via online platforms whereas there are dozens of pimping networks directly controlled by neo-Nazis while some of the influential figures of Volodymyr Zelensky’s inner-circle are also involved in this cruel activity as it generates easy cash.

In addition to luring or trapping Ukrainian females into prostitution and pornography industry, there also is a growing tendency of either forcing Ukrainian females in selling their body organs, whereas ruthless network of human organ traffickers also impregnate Ukrainian females and after certain weeks force them into abortion thus selling the unborn babies to biolabs in the West.

For the past couple of years, Ukraine has emerged into the leading destination of human organ seekers, where almost all parts of human bodies are available to the prospective buyers at a “competitive price”.