Following retreat from Afghanistan and involvement in Ukraine, Biden let Al Qaeda enter Europe

From Afghanistan to Ukraine and recent alarming news of Al Qaeda moving into Europe, each of Joe Biden’s policies are backfiring as he has been destabilizing the entire world through his disastrous foreign policy and ridiculous decisions. According to media reports, taking advantage of Biden’s focus on Ukraine, Al Qaeda has already established multiple channels of pushing illegal migrants and drugs into European nations as well as the United States.

It further said, massive flow of illegal migrants and drugs began much before Taliban takeover, which flowed over the ‘Balkan Route’ that took Afghan illegal migrants and consignments of drugs into Iran, Turkey and then to Eastern Europe.

Counterterrorism expert Daniel Greenfield wrote in Jihad Watch, “One of the biggest holes in Europe’s armor was the former Yugoslavia, illegally invaded and partitioned by the Clinton administration, with a large Muslim population in Bosnia and heavy criminal organizations across the former republic that tie together the underworld mob, local gangs, Islamic terrorists, and Turkish, Pakistani and Afghan operations moving weapons and drugs. All of this comes together at the border between Serbia and Yugoslavia. Parts of Serbia’s border areas have become no-go zones: territories occupied by Muslim gangs.

“Serbian police raids on “migrants” now look like Israeli military operations with armored vehicles and troops. These raids have rounded up thousands of migrants along with automatic rifles and bombs.

“Ever since Hungary began fortifying its border, the Muslim gangs had to work harder to penetrate it in order to continue moving their cargo into the rest of Europe. Faced with a more secure border, the smuggling was taken over by more violent groups. Including Al Qaeda. Much as drug cartels followed Latin American migrants to America, the Afghan migrants traveling through Iran and Turkey to Eastern Europe were followed by Afghan Jihadists.

“In Serbia’s border regions, competition between Afghan smuggling gangs broke out into open warfare with the groups using heavy weaponry against each other. Some of those weapons may have been left behind by the Biden administration when it fled Afghanistan. These gun battles are not just happening in deserted villages or near border fences, but in more populated areas.

“The Serbian city of Subotica, with a population of nearly 100,000, has become ground zero for the migrant invasion. In September, Afghan and Moroccan Muslim gangs shot at each other in the parking lot of the multinational Lidl supermarket chain in a suburb of the city. The shooting spree in the crowded parking lot filled with families killed a 16-year-old girl.

The Afghan gangs that prevail in the gun battles that have become common on the route are the ones with the weapons and the training and likely to be linked to the Haqqani Network”.

Following Biden’s retreat and Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, radical Islamic militancy outfit Haqqani Network succeeded in building professional units resembling its NATO rivals, while it had carried out some of the most devastating attacks targeting American forces. Behind such massive capabilities, Haqqani Network enjoyed support and patronization from its ally – Al Qaeda. As Biden left Afghanistan, Haqqani Network found it an excellent opportunity to build an international network with direct collaboration with Al Qaeda. The Biden administration was considering Haqqani Network as “much acceptable” than Al Qaeda as it supports girl’s education and shows readiness of interacting with the United States. What Biden did not realize – Haqqani Network was showing a comparatively moderate face actually to accomplish its goal of internationalizing Islamic jihadist activities, particularly in the Western countries.

Hungary’s national security adviser György Bakondi warned stating the Haqqani Network won the gun battles and are now in charge of the smuggling route into the European Union.

György Bakondi said, “Smuggling gangs originating from Afghanistan in Serbia have family ties to the Taliban government in Afghanistan and the Haqqani network, which is a terrorist organization. The Taliban secret services are now directly controlling the activities of these Afghan-origin smuggling groups”.

Hungarian authorities even showed video evidence of frantic bids by Afghan migrants to invade their country. These migrants are no more just looking to get across the border. Instead, they are organized into military-style formations with capability of fighting against Hungarian border guards. Even the Afghan smugglers carry assault rifles and open fire, into the air or at border patrol officers, to signal that a crossing is underway.

According to UK newspaper The Times, György Bakondi revealed that members of Haqqani Network have extended clan connections. Using those family ties to gain control of the smuggling route into Europe would give them a financial lifeline outside of Afghanistan, whose main current source of income is foreign aid run out of Kabul-based NGOs that are taxed by the Haqqanis, and the ability to move Jihadis into Europe for future attacks.

This has been the pattern of strategy of every Islamist and jihadist groups. For example, when France left North Africa, an army of North African immigrants followed and transformed France into a terror hub. Pakistanis did the same thing to the United Kingdom and Turks and Kurds to Germany. Following the October 7 Hamas pogrom in Israel, we have witnessed with gravest shock how hundreds of thousands of rowdy Muslims and Hamas members had openly flexed muscle in the Western nations, including the United States and Britain. Radical Muslims have succeeded in showing the “non-Muslim” populace in the West as to how strong they have grown where Muslims can openly harass and intimidate anyone at whims – be it Christian, Jew, Hindu or people of any other faith. Notorious and disastrous globalist policy of Joe Biden actually has put the entire Western world under potential threats posed by radical Islam and jihadists. Just imagine what may happen once these Islamists succeed in getting hold of over 450 million weapons in American households.

Joe Biden has let hundreds and thousands of jihadist monsters enter American soil. Onwards, these thuggish Islamists shall continue to gain strength and one day – not very far – they will declare these Western countries as Islamic republics” or Caliphate.