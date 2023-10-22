From Gaza to London, Hamas men Qassem Sawalha and Zulkarnain Sami

While according to UK newspapers The Sunday Times, Mail Online, Metro UK, The Sun, Daily Express, and Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post, a Hamas terrorist named Muhammad Qassem Sawalha ran operations in Tubas in the West Bank, has been enjoying life in a British state-funded home in London borough of Barnet, that houses one-fifth of all British Jews, another pro-Hamas individual namely Zulkarnain Saer Sami alias Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat, who after being deported from Hungary landed in the United Kingdom and sought asylum has been funding and promoting pro-Hamas and anti-Israel rallies in London has turned into a potential threat to Britain’s national security as according to media reports, this notorious criminal has been plotting attacks on Israeli embassy as well as Jewish synagogues, homes and business establishments, while he also reportedly is plotting attacks on Jewish community members in the country.

Daily Mail in its report said, the two-story property, which comes with a garden and a garage, is located only a 10-minute drive from the nearest synagogue.

In 2003, the father of four became a council tenant at a two-storey home with a garage and a garden in Colindale, in the north London borough of Barnet, where he lives with his 56-year-old wife Sawsan.

The address is within a 10-minute drive of two synagogues.

In June 2021, Sawalha and his wife used the Right to Buy scheme to purchase their home for £320,700.

The council granted them a £112,300 discount on the property’s market value, £500 less than the maximum discount available for that financial year. They do not have a mortgage on the property.

Under the Right to Buy scheme, council tenants can get a discount on the market value of a property. The average price of a home in the area is nearly £600,000, according to Land Registry data.

Some 56,616 Jews live in the borough of Barnet, the highest Jewish population of any in Britain, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The terrorist Qassem Sawalha entered Britain from Jordan as a fugitive through the use of a relative’s passport in the 1990s and has since claimed British citizenship, the Sunday Times reported.

According to The Sun, Muhammad Qassem Sawalha previously fled Israel after helping Hamas establish a terror presence in his homeland during the late 80s. He evaded Israeli security services using a relative’s passport.

Despite his activities, he was granted a British passport in the early Noughties and handed a council house in 2003. A 2004 US probe revealed he was holding secret talks in the UK about “revitalizing” terrorism in Israel.

Hamas is a recognized terrorist organization in the United Kingdom and supporting Hamas can lead to a 14-year prison sentence under the Terrorism Act.

While living in the UK, 62-year-old Muhammad Qassem Sawalha was able to continue his work for Hamas remotely, through helping the terrorist organization launder money, the Sunday Times reported while citing a US Department of Justice indictment.

The Hamas terrorist took part in a 2019 visit to Moscow in an official capacity, where he served as Hamas’s politburo representative between 2013 and 2017.

In 2009, Sawalha signed a declaration that praised Allah for having “routed the Zionist Jews”, and called for weapons to be sent to Gaza, while demanding a “Third Jihadist Front”.

The council’s leader, Barry Rawlings, told the Sunday Times that he was “horrified to think [Sawalha] could be living in our midst” and said he had launched a review.

“We will liaise with other stakeholders including the police and the government in reviewing the full history of this case and will take all appropriate action”, he said.

“This has emerged at a time when communities locally are in desperate need of reassurance following the escalating conflict in the Middle East, and we have a responsibility as the council to ensure we can give that reassurance”.

UK Lawyers for Israel reported on Muhammad Qassem Sawalha’s background in 2020 and informed counterterrorism police. Now, an investigation is being launched on whether the tenancy violated sanctions.

Case of Hamas propagandist Zulkarnain Sami

Zulkarnain Saer Sami alias Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat, a man with many names and several fake identities, after being expelled from Hungary on allegations of “suspicious” activities, fled to Britain and sought asylum with false claims of “a victim of political vengeance”.

According to a credible source, during his stay in Hungary Zulkarnain Saer Khan alias Zulkarnain Sami, alias Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat alias Tanvir was running illegal hundi (hawala) businesses under the garb of operating restaurants. He also was actively involved with transnational drug and human trafficking cartels and was linked to Lebanese Hezbollah.

Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat was bearing Bangladeshi passport number EG0092902 (date of issue May 22, 2020). His birth ID number is 19830007842012539. Sami also possesses 3 more Bangladeshi passports number B1765649, BJ050260, AC5075647. His driving license number is DK-0014714L00009. His Hungarian ID card number is 000529284. His second wife’s name is Aditia Firoza Khan, Passport number BJ0520244.

Despite the fact that the father’s name of Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat is Mohammed Abdul Baset Khan., in his passports Sami has on-purpose changed his father’s name to “Colonel Wasit Khan” with the ulterior motive of dodging law enforcing agencies from getting hold of his criminal records.

According to information, back in 2001, Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat was caught by the Military Police while entering Dhaka Cantonment wearing the uniform of an army Colonel. Later he was released after giving a written bond.

Prior to fleeing Bangladesh for Hungary, Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat was arrested on July 21, 2006 in Bangladesh on charges of cheating local businessmen under false identity of an officer of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). A criminal case number 43, dated 21.07.2006 was lodged against him under sections 140, 170, 171, 419, 465, 467, 469 and 472 of the Bangladesh Penal Code.

On May 20, 2022, Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat established a company named ‘SAMS INC LTD’ in the United Kingdom. Company number 13411356. The proposed registered office address of this company is: Kemp House, 160 City Road, London, United Kingdom EC1V 2NX. Main reason behind establishment of ‘SAMS INC LTD’ is to shift his illegal activities, such as drug trafficking, money-laundering and maintaining connections with various terrorist outfits from Hungary to the United Kingdom and work in favor of Iranian proxies Hezbollah and Hamas.

Zulkarnain Sami, who has been running series of criminal activities including extortion by false proclaiming as a correspondent of Israeli newspaper Haaretz as well analyst for Qatari-broadcast network Al Jazeera and team member of the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) has been already exposed by Blitz for his connections with transnational drug and weapon trafficking rackets as well as terrorist groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

According to credible sources, Sami maintains business ties with Juan Orlando Hernández, the former President of Honduras, who has been indicted and extradited to the United States on drug-trafficking charges. A press release from the US Department of Justice corroborated these allegations. Years ago, Sami was introduced to Hernández’s drug trafficking network by an influential member of a Mexican narco-cartel that utilizes Hungary as a gateway for distributing narcotics across Europe. It is also alleged that Sami acted as a conduit for Afghan narcotics supplied by Hezbollah to Hernández.

Following Hamas pogrom on Israel and slaughter of 1,400 innocent Israelis, Americans, British, French, Nepalese and other foreign nations, Zulkarnain Sami, who currently is seeking asylum in the United Kingdom began massive propaganda on social media in favor of Hamas, while he has been demonizing Israel, Jews, the United States, Britain and other European nations for standing in defense of the Jewish State.

On October 14, 2023, Zulkarnain Sami in a Facebook post wrote: “Even as the UK government threatens to crack down on pro-Palestine activists and protesters, the masses come out in support of Palestine on the streets of London amid Israel’s bombardment and siege of Gaza”.

On October 16, 2023 sharing a video in a post he wrote: “Moroccans take to the streets in support of Palestinian citizens besieged in Gaza. This is how millions of Moroccans showed their support in the central streets of the capital Rabat today”.

On the same day, by sharing an Al Jazeera article link he wrote: “Iran has warned Israel of regional escalation if the Israeli military enters Gaza for a ground invasion as the war with Hamas enters its second week.

“If the measures aimed at immediately stopping the Israeli attacks that are killing children in the Gaza Strip end in a deadlock, it is highly probable that many other fronts will be opened. This option is not ruled out and this is becoming increasingly more probable,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told Al Jazeera on Sunday”.

As Hamas terrorist Muhammad Qassem Sawalha has already come under the radar of security agencies in Britain following publication of reports exposing his criminal activities, it is essential for the UK authorities, including Metropolitan Police to immediately take stern legal action against Zulkarnain Saer Sami alias Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat for his notorious activities in favor of Hamas and Jewish community in the United Kingdom – reject his asylum petition and extradite him to Bangladesh forthwith.