Global media competes in spreading Hamas propaganda

Following 10/7 Hamas pogrom on Israel, terror-supporting Palestinians throughout the world, including the United States are making frantic bids in spreading violent anti-Israel and anti-Jewish “protest movements” throughout the world. Meanwhile, Associated Press (AP), which alongside a large number of news outlets in the world including BBC has been playing the role of being voice of jihad or voice of terror has been competing in inciting anti-Israel and anti-Jewish hatred through fake or twisted news. For example, following the explosion at Al Ahli hospital in Gaza, which was an act of terror of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), AP and its band of pro-Islamist propaganda vessels started putting blame on Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stating “Gaza hospitals warn that thousands could die”.

While spreading false news targeting Israel and Jews, Associated Press has been continuously giving instigation to supporters and members of Hamas throughout the world, including the US in intensifying activities through so-called protest rallies, while Huffington Post is even going further by giving instigation to “mutiny” at the US State Department and US Capitol, including White House. Meaning, cashing on Hamas pogrom, now these news outlets are pushing forward the agenda of Iran, Qatar and other anti-America nations in punishing the Biden administration for its support towards the Jewish State and for the “crime” of joining war against new-Nazi and new-ISIS Hamas. And the person behind HuffPost’s lead story is Akbar Shahid Ahmed, a jihad-supporting and anti-West native Pakistani.

Associated Press catered a story titled ‘Shocking and horrifying’: Israel destroys AP office in Gaza’, although it was later revealed by Fox News that the 12-story building was being used by Hamas military intelligence.

“We have had no indication Hamas was in the building or active in the building”, AP president and CEO Gary Pruitt said in a statement. “This is something we actively check to the best of our ability. We would never knowingly put our journalists at risk”.

He said he was “shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza”.

But a 2014 article in The Atlantic written by a journalist in the region described a history between the news agency and Hamas and critics took to social media to cast doubt on Pruitt’s assertion.

As to whether AP was aware of Hamas involvement with the building, Matti Friedman wrote in his 2014 Atlantic piece: “When Hamas’ leaders surveyed their assets before this summer’s round of fighting, they knew that among those assets was the international press. The AP staff in Gaza City would witness a rocket launch right beside their office, endangering reporters and other civilians nearby — and the AP wouldn’t report it”.

Friedman claimed the Hamas militants would regularly “burst into the AP’s Gaza bureau and threaten the staff — and the AP wouldn’t report it”.

A reporter for the Associated Press based in Gaza has a social media history of blasting Israel as an oppressive, apartheid regime, leading to criticism that he can’t objectively cover the conflict.

An extensive report from HonestReporting, a media watchdog, laid out Issam Adwan’s extensive past of shredding Israel, including calling it an “apartheid” regime, saying it would be a triumph if it was “overthrown,” and comparing the Jewish state to the Nazis. Adwan has been reporting this week for the AP from Gaza after Israel declared war on Hamas following the Palestinian terror group’s brutal attack.

In one now-deleted post on X, formerly known as Twitter, exactly one year ago, he wrote, the “Palestinian revolt against the Israeli oppression will be a triumph” and “every colonial system will be overthrown. Meanwhile, you should reflect on what you did to contribute to it”.

Consequence of anti-Israel media assault

The ongoing anti-Israel and anti-Semite madness in the Muslim and global media is further generating religious hatred and to some extent giving encouragement to terrorist acts. It also is giving legitimacy to the crime against humanity of Palestinian terrorists Hamas. Furthermore, proponents of radical Islam and jihad – such as Iran and Qatar in particular — are taking full advantage of this situation in using anti-Semite propaganda against Western nations, which are condemning October 7 and subsequent terrorist acts of Hamas and other terrorist entities in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen and beyond. If these notoriety are not stopped forthwith, the conglomerate of Islamists and jihadists will finally succeed in branding Israel and the US as enemies of the entire Muslim world. As a result, American establishments and its missions abroad in particular may become prime targets of those rogue elements.