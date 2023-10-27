Hamas and its Nazi cohorts must be crushed

The surprise and barbarity of the Hamas pogrom has shocked and devastated the people of Israel, her supporters, the Jewish diaspora and every individual with conscience in the world. Investigations into intelligence failures must be put into abeyance and the repercussions will be unbearable for those responsible for jeopardizing the lives, security and existence of the Israeli population. Given that the 1988 Hamas charter, still taught in UNWRA schools, indoctrinating generations of children, demands and commands by Jihad the extermination of Jews and subservience or death of all races and religions to the Hamas form of Islam I expected such an atrocity. Articles 17, 22 and 28 of the charter also commands, as examples, the extermination of those working directly for or raising funds for the physically and mentally disabled or those children terminally ill with cancer. Hamas supporters are todays Nazi supporters.

As expected, no sooner had forty-eight passed after the atrocities had occurred and the global mainstream media lead by the BBC were criticizing Israel’s response caring little for the Jewish victims. Naturally, the Muslim mob with support from the fascists of the left were protesting in major capitals against Israel and Jewish communities were living in fear revisiting historical events of Jewish persecution.

In previous Israel – Palestinian flare ups, political pressure would have been so severe from Israel’s allies to limit their military response. Will this time be any different? Perhaps not. The expediency with which the Biden Administration sent aircraft carriers to the region and the rare show of European Union support for Israel signified however that this was a very different scenario.

Clearly Iran militarily and Qatar politically control their Hamas puppet and this well-planned attack was designed to scupper the Arab Israeli normalization process started by the Trump Administration with the Abraham Accords.

Though Saudi negotiations are temporarily put on pause those Arab countries at peace with Israel have not rowed back despite some domestic pressures to do so. Iran’s initial objective succeeded militarily but failed politically and as the time of writing Israel has begun to gain military advantages but at some cost. The key now is whether Iran will order Hezbollah to attack Israel on her northern front thus expanding the war to a regional one in which the USA, already with troops positioned off the Lebanese coast will become involved.

Hamas crossed red lines and the first objective of Israel is to destroy Hamas militarily. The freeing of hostages is of secondary importance as is the wellbeing of Jewish communities under attack in global cities where there is a large Muslim and hostile leftist anti-Jewish demographic.

The barbarity of the Hamas attack included the beheading of babies and children, the disembowelment of pregnant mothers and the rape of grandmothers. Shooting unarmed civilians was not enough for the most morally indecent culture known as the Palestinians. As we have written in dozens of previous articles published in Blitz, the Palestinians have form with such Nazi style behavior. They carried out similar atrocities on Lebanese Christians in January 1976 on an unarmed village called Damour – beheadings, disembowelment and rape. They attempted to do the same on Jordanians in September 1970 but a very talented Pakistani army officer, Zia ul Haq and his elite Pakistani troops totally annihilated the Palestinians killing thousands.

Palestinians currently are also trying to overthrow Syria’s Assad and among the 650,000 Syrians killed are 6000 Palestinians. Thousands more rotting, presumed dead in Syrian dungeons. With help from Iran and Russia, Syria will defeat the Palestinians. How ironic that Russia is hosting a Hamas delegation which exposes how little Hamas thinks of the Palestinian people. No protests on the Arab streets nor in any global capitals. It seems protests are reserved only for Jews at war with Palestinians. These street protests are clearly not pro-Palestinian.

In the last few years, we have witnessed horror in the world of Islam. Apart from Syria noted above which has been a human catastrophe, there have been hundreds of thousands of deaths in other Islamic nations – Sudan, Yemen, Libya, Afghanistan, Somalia, Mali, Mauritania, Burkina Faso and Niger. Inter factional or Shia – Sunni thirst for power or Islamist terrorists funded by Qatar have butchered and ethnically cleansed millions of Muslims and non-Muslim indigenous black Africans. The United Nations, the European Union, Amnesty, Oxfam, the African Union, the Arab League and mainstream media have all but forgotten these geographies and those impacted. As I stated earlier, no street protests ever occur relating to the innocents caught up in these inter Islamic conflicts.

The paradox is that Islamists are mocking the Quran, Allah and Mohammed and support for the Palestinians is the ultimate in Islamophobia and the logic for this statement is so glaringly obvious. There are numerous Suras within the Quran that bestow, bequeath and promise all of the Land of Israel, the Promised Land to only the Children of Israel, the Sons and Daughters of Abraham – the Jewish people. And only the Jewish people. Neither Palestinians nor Jerusalem for that matter are ever mentioned within the Quran.

Supporting Palestinian claims to any of the geography is to mock and defy the Quran, Allah and Mohammed. Allah’s command has been fulfilled as the land of Israel now belongs to the Jewish people. Just two examples confirm the Zionist content and intent of the Holy Quran – Al Baqara 2.47 – “O Children of Israel the special favor I grant to you which I , Allah bestowed upon you and that I preferred you above the whole world”.

Al Israa 17 104 – “And We, Allah said thereafter to the Children of Israel, dwell securely in the land of Promise”.

From a purely, religious Islamic standpoint, it is no coincidence that those supporting the Palestinian claims are seeing their world ripped apart for mocking Allah who is wreaking his vengeance. Those Imams shrieking pro-Palestinian, anti-Jewish sermons and rhetoric are those debasing the words and wishes of Allah. The Palestinian cause is a false and anti-Islamic cause. Apart from usurping Islam they have also usurped moral decency. The Palestinian way can be described thus.

‘After we have forced our way into your home firing guns, beheaded your five month old baby, disemboweled your pregnant wife and raped your dead grandmother, we, the UN, @Amnesty and @jeremycorbyn will consider it a crime against humanity if on our return home you don’t supply us with still and sparkling bottled water’.

If Arab Palestinian Nazism duplicated by anti-Islamic ideology is not to prevail then Israel must destroy Hamas. The Hamas Charters seeking extermination of Jews and implementation of their corrupt form of Islam must be eradicated and can only be done so through an Israeli military victory. For the sake of Jews and Muslims globally this is an absolute requirement and the baying mob calling either for a ceasefire or the destruction of Israel for eternity must too be defeated. Never again should mean never again.