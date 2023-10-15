Hamas collaborators under camouflage of protestors

The recent assault on Israel by the monstrous Hamas – which is already termed as worse than Al Qaeda and Islamic State (ISIS) by global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, whereas Hamas is backed by the Iranian terrorist regime, resulted in the brutal murder of over 1,200 individuals from various countries, including Israel, the US, Europe, Nepal, and others.

Countless more were maimed and subjected to horrifying atrocities, while Israelis and Americans were kidnapped and subjected to vicious abuse, with many still held hostage.

While the majority of the world unequivocally condemned these heinous acts, there were notable exceptions. The Iranian terrorist regime, which supports Hamas and is alleged to have orchestrated the attack, received recognition. Additionally, Iranian proxy Hezbollah, Yemeni Houthis, Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, and nations such as Iraq, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan and Syria offered praise or blamed Israel for the aggression.

In the US, President Joe Biden strongly denounced Hamas’ attack, affirming Israel’s right to defend itself and reiterating the nation’s unwavering support for its security. A bipartisan resolution has been introduced in the House of Representatives, condemning Hamas and expressing solidarity with Israel, emphasizing the enforcement of restrictions to prevent US aid from benefiting terrorists, including Hamas.

President Biden further emphasized the barbarity of Hamas’ actions, emphasizing the indiscriminate targeting of civilians, including women, children, and even infants, and the use of Palestinians as human shields. He stressed that there can be no justification for terrorism and called for a swift and decisive response to such atrocities.

The US President’s address, while comprehensive, overlooked the role of the Iranian regime, which poses a significant threat not only to Israel but also to the US and its security interests. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre echoed these sentiments, condemning the few members of Congress who called for a ceasefire without fully supporting Israel.

Notably, members of the SQUAD in the US Congress, including Cori Bush, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib, made controversial statements that appeared to support Hamas, employing the contentious term “occupation” to portray Israel falsely. They proposed conditioning aid to Israel despite Hamas’ reprehensible actions, prompting rebukes from various political figures.

Amidst these events, pro-Palestine demonstrators celebrated Hamas’ atrocities, displaying anti-Semitic symbols and chanting slogans calling for the destruction of Israel. Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams of New York City, along with Democratic Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, condemned these acts as abhorrent and morally repugnant.

It is imperative for the US and the EU to impose strict sanctions on the Iranian terrorist regime, including terminating Palestinian aid and ensuring that UNRWA schools cease promoting hatred. The article emphasizes that Hamas, with its genocidal objectives and terrorist activities, poses a grave threat not only to Israel but to global security.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken echoed these sentiments during his press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 12, 2023, in Israel and noted, Hamas was a threat to entire world. He declared, “No country can or would tolerate the slaughter of its citizens or simply return to the conditions that allowed it to take place. Israel has the right – indeed the obligation – to defend itself and to ensure that this never happens again”.

Blinken noted, “there is overwhelming, overwhelming bipartisan support in our Congress for Israel’s security”, and added, “Too often in the past, leaders have equivocated in the face of terrorist attacks against Israel and its people…There is no excuse. There is no justification for these attacks”. He recognized, “Hamas has only one agenda: to destroy Israel and to murder Jews”. He also said, “This must be a moment of moral clarity…The failure to unambiguously condemn terrorism puts at risk not only people in Israel but people everywhere”.

Israel must continue to be unequivocally supported in its efforts to root out the monster that is Hamas. This is no easy task though – but Israel has no choice. It has the sovereign right and duty to protect its citizens. Every individual in the world should stand in defense of Israel and support its ongoing battle against Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist entities. We need to note, Hamas and Palestinian terrorists have committed crime against humanity by slaughtering men, women, children – including breast-fed infants. They also have committed unforgivable crime by raping girls and women, which was similar to Adolf Hitler’s Nazi beasts.

Before concluding, I am calling upon every conscious journalists – every media outlets in the world – particularly the Muslim world – to refrain from extending support to Gaza’s Al Qaeda, those – Hamas, as they are savages, animals and butchers. They are enemies of humanity.