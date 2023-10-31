Hamas in the US may pose serious security threat

Following October 7 Hamas pogrom in Israel, Judith Butler, a far-left academic with a longstanding and deep hatred for Israel said, “Hamas and Hezbollah are social movements that are progressive and are part of the Global Left”.

According to Jihad Watch, the Biden administration’s tone on Israel notably shifted after the first few days. The initial response to the attack was generally good and then as pressure mounted, the administration counterprogrammed each mention of antisemitism with Islamophobia which reached truly horrendous levels of pandering when Biden’s press secretary denied the existence of antisemitism and began lecturing on Islamophobia and an obsessive focus on the welfare of ‘Gaza’.

Meanwhile Red State quoting NBC News said:

Those working inside and outside the White House are upset that Biden isn’t showing them their required level of deference.

Hours before President Joe Biden gave a rare primetime address, following his Israel visit, Biden’s head speechwriter sat down with a group of senior Arab and Muslim-American officials to go over the draft and take suggestions.

Dissent was sprouting even inside the White House, where some aides worried that Biden hadn’t shown enough empathy for Palestinian civilians and a Muslim community facing a torrent of anger, said a person familiar with the discussions who, like others, requested anonymity to talk freely.

The hour-long editing session reflects a vigorous outreach effort the White House is undertaking to reassure Arab-Americans who feel they’re being scapegoated for the atrocities that Hamas has committed a half-world away.

Yes, the President of the United States let “Muslim-American officials” edit his speech to ensure it wasn’t too focused on those massacred by Hamas. You see, an equivalency must always be drawn. Sure, murdering Jews in cold blood for being Jews is terrible, but is it really any worse than claims of rising Islamophobia?

In his West Wing office, speechwriter Vinay Reddy read aloud from the draft to make certain his Arab-American colleagues were comfortable with language denouncing “Islamophobia” and name-checking the Arab, Muslim and Palestinian populations that felt vulnerable, according to a White House official. The group listened and approved.

Even putting that aside and only focusing on what’s happening in the United States, antisemitic attacks far outstrip attacks on Muslims motivated by bigotry. In 2021, for example, the FBI recorded five times as many anti-Jewish hate crimes compared to anti-Muslim hate crimes. To the extent that Islamophobia exists, it is nowhere near the threat of antisemitism. In fact, it barely outstrips anti-Catholic hate crimes (9.6 percent vs. 6.1 percent).

It is pathetic that the Biden administration has bought into this idea that there’s any equivalence between what happened on October 7th and what happened afterward in pursuit of Hamas. A real president would tell his staffers to grow up or get out because the federal government shouldn’t exist to pamper the wants of irrationally fragile people.

Who were these officials who had heavily edited Joe Biden’s speech? Although White House won’t ever disclose those names, but Biden administration includes some real bad figures, such as Hady Amr and Maher Bitar.

Joe Biden has chosen Hady Ams as a Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israel-Palestine who after one year of 9/11, discussing his work as the national coordinator of the anti-Israel Middle East Justice Network wrote, “I was inspired by the Palestinian intifada”.

Under the presidency of Joe Biden, White House has been filled with large number of Israel and Jew-hating Muslim staffers, while some of these Muslims are directly or indirectly connected to Al Qaeda, Islamic State (ISIS), Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas and other Islamist and jihadist outfits.

According to Front Page Magazine, Joe Biden’s unbelievable Muslim team includes men and women who already have been profiled, such as Maher Bitar, a former executive board member of Hatem Bazian’s Students for Justice in Palestine and anti-Israel BDS activist who became Biden’s Senior Director for Intelligence on the National Security Council, Reema Dodin, Biden’s first “Palestinian” staffer who had defended suicide bombings, and Mazen Basrawi, Biden’s new Muslim liaison, who attended a conference honoring one of the unindicted co-conspirators of the World Trade Center bombing,

In 2014, Abdullah Hasan was a recipient of the CAIR-SFBA Islamic Scholarship Fund. He went on to defend BDS for the ACLU. Now he’s an assistant press secretary at the White House.

They include Aya Ibrahim, who started out as a legislative fellow to Rep. Rashida Tlaib, one of the most vocal terrorist supporters in Congress.

Sameera Fazili briefly served as Deputy Director of the National Economic Council in the Biden Administration. At Harvard, she had served as president of the Harvard Islamic Society the year that it had conducted a fundraising dinner for the Holy Land Foundation: a Hamas front group.

Uzra Zeya started out as a staffer at the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs: an informal arm of the Arab Lobby started by former diplomats to Muslim countries. While there Zeya helped compile material for a book claiming that Jews secretly control the United States. Biden chose Zeya as his undersecretary for civilian security, democracy and human rights.

And recently, Joe Biden, Antony Blinken and Victoria Nuland have entrusted Uzra Zeya is helping ultra-Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) which publicly proclaims of being ally of Hamas and Hezbollah in returning to power in Bangladesh, which shall result in the country turning into a neo-Taliban state. As part of this conspiracy, Biden’s officials in the US Capitol, his son Hunter Biden, who is working as lobbyist for BNP and Bangladeshi ultra-Islamist party’s agents in Washington DC did not hesitate in sending a fake Biden advisor to Bangladesh to threaten Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign by November 3 or face “series of US sanctions”.

Rashad Hussain, Biden’s “ambassador for religious freedom”, who has a degree in Islamic Studies and had memorized the Koran, had been Obama’s envoy to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. During his time working for Obama, he had been caught lying about his past defense of an Islamic terrorist. Hussain had appeared at events with Muslim Brotherhood leaders. His wife, Isra Bhatty, became famous volunteering as a translator for Islamic terrorists in Gitmo before moving on to a senior position at the Justice Department.

Brenda Abdelall, the daughter of Egyptian immigrants, had participated in anti-Israel BDS protests in college. In a newspaper op-ed in 2002, she had falsely accused Israel of “ethnic cleansing” as part of a “brutal occupation”.

There is more disturbing news.

According to SLAY report, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund (RBF) has funneled millions of dollars to Hamas and other deadly terrorist groups

The RBF was founded by the five third-generation Rockefeller brothers: John, Nelson, Laurance, Winthrop, and David, all of whom are now deceased.

The organization portrays itself as a philanthropic foundation that seeks to “contribute to a more just, sustainable, and peaceful world”.

However, a new report reveals that it has contributed more than US$3.4 million to Hamas and other terrorist groups since 2018.

Andrew Kerr of the Washington Free Beacon expounded on this matter, naming several groups that benefited from RBF money.

One such group is Defense for Children International-Palestine (DCI Palestine), an extension of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The group, which employs senior PFLP members, has received US$165,000 from the RBF since 2018 to promote flawed research that seeks to de-legitimize Israel.

Because of this, the Israeli government declared DCI-Palestine a terrorist organization in October 2021.

Another recipient of RBF money is Education for Just Peace in the Middle East, a national organization working toward freedom, justice, and equality.

The group, which has received US$580,000 in funding since 2018, was later accused of using its charity status to fund Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist organizations.

Jewish Voice for Peace has also received $490,000 from the RBF since 2019.

Protesters associated with the group reportedly entered a congressional office building to speak out against Israel on October 18.

This resulted in the arrest of roughly 300 demonstrators.

Aside from the three organizations he mentioned, Kerr said the RBF has given more than US$2.2 million to other groups that have either justified pro-Hamas actions or blamed Israel for the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack.