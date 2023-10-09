Hamas terror attack, celebration of ‘Palestinians’ and barbecue at Biden’s White House

In the wake of a recent terrorist attack orchestrated by the Hamas organization against Israelis on October 7, while celebrations by some Palestinians erupted across the world, including Canada and the United Kingdom, Joe Biden hosted a barbecue party at the White House on October 8, accompanied by live music.

The decision to hold this event drew sharp criticism from Republican Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, who tweeted his condemnation, stating, “While Hamas holds Americans hostage, Joe Biden is enjoying a picnic with a live band”. A White House Pool reporter even noted the presence of a “live band” at the White House during the late afternoon and early evening.

The reporter inquired about the reason behind the band’s performance, to which the White House responded that the President and First Lady were hosting a barbecue for White House Executive Residence Staff and their families.

Several other conservative figures joined Senator Josh Hawley in expressing disapproval of the White House event on social media platforms.

It’s worth noting that this barbecue party took place on the same day that the Israeli government officially declared war, marking the first such declaration since the Yom Kippur War of 1973. This declaration followed surprise attacks by the terrorist organization Hamas.

Since the attacks began on October 7, more than 700 people in Israel have lost their lives, and over 2,000 others have been injured. Reports indicate that Hamas has taken numerous hostages, including women and children, and among the casualties, there are also American citizens.

The timing of the barbecue party, which took place hours after the brutal terrorist attack, has led diplomatic and security analysts to criticize Joe Biden, particularly in light of his claims about “foreign policy expertise making the world more secure”.

The attacks launched by Hamas have exposed deficiencies in Israeli intelligence, leading experts to raise questions about the effectiveness of the US’s investments in surveillance capabilities and partnerships in the volatile Middle East.

As the sitting President who vowed to restore competence in foreign policy, Biden now faces accusations from political opponents that global conflicts are escalating during his tenure.

Furthermore, polls indicate that the American public is turning against the Biden administration’s arms deliveries to Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. A US Air Force general’s memo from January 2023 even predicted the possibility of war between the US and China by 2025 if Joe Biden were to be reelected.

Republican presidential candidates have also pointed fingers at Joe Biden following the Hamas terrorist attack. Donald Trump’s campaign released a statement focusing on the freezing of US$6 billion in Iranian oil revenues through sanctions, which historically have funded Hamas. In exchange for releasing the funds, Iran agreed to the return of five imprisoned Americans.

While US officials stated that there is no evidence linking the US$6 billion to the attacks, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi asserted that his government would decide how to allocate the funds. The White House’s National Security Council spokesperson, Adrienne Watson, dismissed allegations of Iran using the money for terrorism and urged against spreading disinformation.

Joe Biden’s approach to Iran is likely to receive increased attention as the conflict with Hamas unfolds. He has faced calls from Arab countries and Israel to take a tougher stance on Iran while attempting to revive a nuclear deal that was negotiated during his tenure as Barack Obama’s vice president. The deal was abandoned by President Trump in 2018.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, another GOP presidential candidate, criticized Biden’s policies towards Iran, suggesting they had been lenient and had contributed to Iran’s financial resources.

Israel is now under attack by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists. Iran has helped fund this war against Israel and Joe Biden's policies that have gone easy on Iran have helped fill their coffers. We are going to stand with Israel as they root out Hamas and we need to stand up to… pic.twitter.com/FENQtAxiDE — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) October 7, 2023

In response to the crisis, Biden directly communicated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and delivered a televised address from the White House, reiterating America’s unwavering support for Israel while cautioning Israel’s adversaries against exploiting the attacks.

As the situation continues to unfold, there remains an open question about whether Biden will maintain the same resolve he demonstrated in his October 7 speech. Israel is preparing for a significant counterattack, and if civilian casualties mount in Gaza, progressive members of Congress may call on Biden to demand a ceasefire from Israel.

David Friedman, the former US ambassador to Israel, stated that the Biden administration should encourage and support Israel in its efforts to restore deterrence and stability, despite the expected international backlash. He emphasized that Israel’s enemies, and even some friends, might view its actions as disproportionate.