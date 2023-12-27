Has Biden killed millions of people with COVID virus?

When researchers and law enforcement agencies throughout the world have been vigorously trying to find the culprit behind death of millions of people – a catastrophic result of COVID pandemic, back in March 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that it had “obtained documents indicating that US-sponsored biological laboratories in Ukraine conducted experiments with bat coronavirus samples”.

It said, the biolabs in Ukraine studied the possibilities of transfer of African swine fever and anthrax through infecting birds, bats, and reptiles, the ministry’s spokesman Igor Konashenkov alleged during a daily briefing in Moscow.

The records recovered by Russia confirmed that these biolabs investigated pathogen transmission by wild birds traveling between Ukraine and Russia, as well as other bordering nations, he added.

“Russian specialists of the radiation, chemical, and biological protection divisions have studied documents on the transfer of human biomaterials taken in Ukraine to foreign countries on the instructions of US representatives.

“Of particular interest was detailed information about the implementation of a project by the US on the territory of Ukraine to study the transfer of pathogens by wild birds migrating between Ukraine and Russia and other neighboring countries”, he noted.

Also, these biolabs did experiments with bat coronavirus samples, the spokesman added.

Associated Press in a report termed this Russian claim as “unsupported”.

Meanwhile, in a shocking revelation, Japanese professors Atsuki Tanaka and Takayuki Miyazawa of Osaka Medical University and Kyoto University have found that all variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID were in fact made in a laboratory. The study sought to trace the historical evolution of the omicron variant of the virus.

To trace the variant’s origins, Tanaka and Miyazawa wrote in a new paper titled “Unnaturalness in the Evolution Process of the SARS-CoV-2 variants and the possibility of deliberate natural selection”, they studied viral sequences found “in the wild” and deposited in public databases.

The researchers said they found around 100 separate omicron subvariants that could not conceivably have arisen through natural processes.

It was also reported in the media that pharma-mafias were behind spread of COVID variants.

In December 2018, US-based EcoHealth Alliance laid out a proposal to “engineer spike proteins” to infect human cells that would then be “inserted into SARS-Covid backbones” at China’s Wuahn Institute of Virology, according to documents obtained via the Freedom of Information Act by the nonprofit public health research group US Right to Know.

Scientists who have not been compromised say the documents make the case of a lab leak of the coronavirus all but certain.

Matt Ridley, a biologist and science writer who has written extensively about the potential lab leak, wrote: “A reckless experiment, known at the time to be reckless, probably caused the death of millions of people. Scientists and the media conspired to conceal the evidence. Let that sink in”.

The 2018 EcoHealth Alliance proposal was ultimately rejected by the US Department of Defense, but critics say the plans laid out in the proposal served as a “blueprint” for how to create COVID.

Dr Richard Ebright, a chemical biologist at Rutgers University in New Jersey, told DailyMail.com: “These revelations are important because the experiments in the grant proposal likely — indeed highly likely — led to the creation and release of SARS-CoV-2”.

COVID was the likely result of risky gain-of-function research which was bankrolled by the US taxpayer through Dr. Anthony Fauci’s former department, a theory the FBI and other government agencies now subscribe to.

The principal investigator on the project is listed in the documents as Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth.

Other team members listed on the proposal include researchers from Duke-NUS Medical School, University of North Carolina, the USGS National Wildlife Health Center, Palo Alto Research Center and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the lab where Covid is believed to have originated from.

The proposal listed Professor Shi Zhengli — who has been dubbed the “bat lady” for her extensive work on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan lab — as the lead on the project in China.

Additionally, Dr. Ralph Baric was listed as a subcontractor on the project. Dr Baric is a known expert in making recombinant coronaviruses.

The documents show the experiments were proposed to take place at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a biosafety-level 2 (BSL-2) lab, which has fewer safety precautions for working with pandemic-potential specimens than the US The use of the Wuhan lab was advertised to the Department of Defense as cost-saving.

Baric acknowledged in an edited version of the proposal that US researchers would “freak out” if they knew novel coronavirus engineering and testing was being done in a BSL-2 lab.

Similar experiments in the US are conducted in BSL-3 labs.

Ebright told DailyMail.com: “The new documents reveal that EcoHealth Alliance planned to use US Department of Defense funds to perform high-risk virus experiments at WIV at a biosafety level that was inadequate for research with a potential pandemic pathogen.

“The new documents also reveal that EcoHealth Alliance deliberately concealed these plans — both the plan to perform high-risk experiments at WIV and the plan to perform them using inadequate biosafety protections — from the US Department of Defense in order to improve the chances of receiving funding”.

US government behind biolabs in Ukraine

The Pentagon on June 9, 2022 admitted that the US government has supported 46 biological research facilities in Ukraine over the past 20 years.

In a document titled “Fact Sheet on WMD Threat Reduction Efforts“, Pentagon for the first time revealed the specific number of facilities its government has sponsored in Ukraine and claimed that these facilities were part of a “peaceful” public health project and were not focused on developing biological weapons.

On March 8, Team Biden Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told the Senate that the American government is concerned about biological research facilities in Ukraine falling into the hands of “Russian invaders”.

Nuland’s confirmation that Ukraine has US-supported biological weapons labs had long been characterized by “fact-checkers” in US corporate media as disinformation and conspiracy theory.

The DoD fact sheet states the US “worked collaboratively to improve Ukraine’s biological safety, security, and disease surveillance for both human and animal health,” by providing support to “46 peaceful Ukrainian laboratories, health facilities, and disease diagnostic sites over the last two decades”.

These programs are supposed to have focused on “improving public health and agricultural safety measures at the nexus of nonproliferation”.

Connections between Hunter Biden and Ukrainian biolab

According to March 2022 report published in Blitz, an investment firm directed by Hunter Biden was a top financial supporter of a firm that collaborated on identifying and isolating deadly pathogens in Ukrainian laboratories, a report said.

Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners (RSTP) – a subsidiary of the Hunter Biden and Christopher Heinz-founded Rosemont Capital – received funds from the Obama administration’s Department of Defense in the process, The National Pulse reported on March 24.

Metabiota, a San Francisco-based company that purports to detect, track, and analyze emerging infectious diseases, is one of the companies listed on archived versions of RSTP’s portfolio.

“Today, we can exclusively reveal an official connection between the Biden-linked pandemic firm and biological laboratories based in Ukraine”, Natalie Winters and Raheem Kassam wrote for The National Pulse.

“Metabiota … Ukraine … Plandemics … It’s all in the Biden laptop, which is, according to Marco Polo, a new Rosetta Stone of corruption”, noted Garrett Ziegler in a Telegram post last month.

Marco Polo research group headed by Ziegler, a former Trump White House official who has been actively focused on Biden family corruption and foreign interference in the 2020 US elections.

The report on Joe Biden’s son’s financial involvement with Ukrainian biological laboratories experimenting with pathogens, animals, and anthrax follows The National Pulse unearthing Metabiota’s ties to EcoHealth Alliance, a key entity in the origins of Covid-19 and cover-up efforts.

As we know, Hunter Biden and other members of Biden Crime Family follow no principle of ethics when it is a question of making money. Joe Biden himself is not a clean individual at all. Instead, he has been the “big-boss” of his family members’ crimes and corruption. With all of these proven fact – it is essential to investigate and find answer to the question has Biden killed millions of people with COVID virus?