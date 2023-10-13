Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham-linked body celebrates Hamas attack on Israel

According to MEMRI, on October 10, the Department of Political Affairs (DPA) in the Syrian Salvation Government (SSG), a rebel governing body linked to Syrian jihadi group Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), released a “Statement of Support for the Palestinian People’s Right to Regain its Land – ‘Al-Aqsa Flood'”.

The one-page Arabic statement congratulates Hamas and the Palestinian factions on the offensive against Israel, affirming the Palestinians’ right to take control of the country by force, calling on Islamic religious bodies to support the Palestinian jihad, and declaring that their struggle serves as inspiration for the Syrian mujahideen.

It may be mentioned here that, on October 7, 2023, Hamas and other Gaza-based militant Palestinian factions launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood (also called Al-Aqsa Storm), a surprise attack on Israel in the early morning of the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah. As part of the attack, thousands of rockets were fired into Israel and mujahideen infiltrated Israeli towns and military bases near the Gaza strip, killing hundreds of civilians and soldiers and taking captives. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a mass mobilization. The Israeli government officially declared war on October 8.

Al-Qaeda’s Syrian affiliate Hurras Al-Din calls all Muslims to Jihad against ‘Zionist-Crusader Alliance’

On October 10, the Sham Al-Ribat Foundation, the official media outlet of Al-Qaeda’s affiliate in Syria, Hurras Al-Din, issued a statement titled “Jerusalem Will Never Be Judaized,” calling on all Muslims to wage jihad against the “Zionist-crusader” forces who are waging war on Islam in Gaza, Syria, and other countries, and urging Syrian rebels to renew their jihad against the Assad regime, rejecting all international agreements.

Qatari state daily praises Hamas terrorist attacks

One day after the massacre carried out by Hamas in southern Israel, in which over 1,300 people were murdered and over 100 Israelis, including women, children, infants and elderly people, were abducted, the Qatari state daily Al-Sharq published a poem glorifying the “resistance” fighters (i.e., the members of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas) and encouraging them to continue fighting for the sake of Islam.

Titled “Rise Up, Oh Resistance Fighter”, the poem, by Al-Sharq columnist Ibrahim bin Hashim Al-Sada, extols the “honorable” and “heroic” actions of the resistance fighters against the “wicked nation.” It urges them to “charge” and not to “soften” or “compromise,” but rather to “teach the cowards a lesson”, “violate the agreements of surrender” and “curse normalization,” while stressing that they are shedding their blood for the sake of Islam and that “Islam lives”.

Hamas calls to join Jihad against Israel

On October 10, 2023, Hamas leader abroad Khaled Mash’al published an announcement calling on the entire Islamic ummah (nation) to join the jihad battle for Al-Aqsa Mosque and to provide economic aid to the Gaza Strip. He stressed that this call was addressed first and foremost to all the Arab countries closest to Israel, with an emphasis on Jordan.

Hamas political bureau member Husam Badran also published an announcement, on October 12, calling on all those with weapons in the West Bank, and even on all its residents, to join the war against Israel and to “make the ground burn under the feet of the [Jewish] settlers.” Badran stressed that the West Bank is the main arena from which Hamas anticipates aid, before it requests it from other elements – hinting at Hizbullah and the other terror elements in the pro-Iran axis.

These statements are a continuation of Hamas’s October 10 announcement calling on the Palestinians, Israel’s Arabs, and the Arab and Islamic nation to mount a widescale uprising and to advance en masse towards the borders of Israel on Friday, October 13 (Hamas Declares Friday, October 13, As General Mobilization Day For ‘Al-Aqsa Flood Operation,’ Urges West Bank, Jerusalem Palestinians To Join Massive Rallies And Confront Israeli Soldiers, October 10, 2023).

Palestinian Islamic Jihad warns for further attacks is Israel and abroad

Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar) aired an audio recorded message by Abu Hamza, the spokesman for the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, on October 12, 2023, in which he warned of attacks in the West Bank, Israel within the pre-1967 borders, and beyond. He addressed “the miserable Zionists,” saying they do not know what Palestinian Islamic Jihad has prepared for them inside Palestine and outside of it. Abu Hamza added: “What you have seen in the Gaza Envelope you will see in other places”.

Abu Hamza: “We, at the Al-Quds Brigades and the Palestinian resistance announce, on the fifth day of the heroic Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, that the war is no longer limited to Gaza alone. The enemy has already witnessed our active resistance in the West Bank, which might expand soon into the [pre-1967] occupied areas, and other places, according to the developments on the ground.

“You Zionist lowlifes, the fire is spreading. What you witnessed in the village of Duheira in south Lebanon – the ferocious killing of your officers and brigade commanders – is only a tiny example of the horrors that await you, and the impending nightmare that will destroy your dreams.

“Oh Zionists, what you do not know is what we have prepared for you – outside of Palestine, as well as inside Palestine. What you saw in the Gaza Envelope – you will see in other places, Allah willing”.