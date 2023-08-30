Hillary Clinton launches massive propaganda in favor of Yunus

Former Secretary of State, first lade and defeated presidential candidate of the Democratic Party (2016), Hillary Clinton has launched a massive propaganda effort in favor of Muhammad Yunus, her friend and one of the key donors of Clinton Foundation.

On August 29, 2023 Hillary Clinton in a post on her ‘X’ handle said: “Stand with me and more than 160 other global leaders to support great humanitarian and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus in his moment of need”. Thousands of people from the United States and the world have commented on this tweet. Here are some of those comments:

X Horton X: What’s your percentage cut?

Michael Sabata: How much $$$$ you getting 4 this.

Trebonger: Muhammad Yunus, for anyone unaware, is a predatory lender. Operating quick loans to poor people at high rates (20-30%). Now, keep in mind these are poor people he lends to. Our US students loans rarely pass 6%. He also doesn’t look at ability to repay. He is a criminal.

EpsteinWhistleblower: You’re a corrupt criminal engaged in crimes against humanity at the most evil level – no one should stand with you unless they themselves are corrupt – so invite @BarackObama and @potus and

@sherylsandberg @StaceyPlaskett and @govbryan who share your stench.

Emil Vicale: Please send him a cheque. You fraud. Where is Bill?

Guillaume D: If this one is supported by you, then this one is evil and i do not support it.

MatthewJshow: Hillary, you are a criminal.

Bill Dubs: I will never stand with you, and you’re not a global leader.

Rude Awakening: How many of those 160 global leaders have been to Epstein’s island? Asking for a friend.

Texas Rose II: You are not relevant anymore old lady.

Where is Hayley: I can’t believe even a single punctuation mark in your words.

Wokes Bytes: You should be in Gitmo.

Captain Planet: Great cause, you are totally not a global leader though. Quite the opposite. An endorsement from a Clinton is a kiss of death. Do you hate this man?

Angry Poopy Pants: If you’re defending this guy, he must be as evil as you and slick Willy.

Linda: How many $ have been added to your fund by Yunus?

Shoegal8720: If you support it then I know I’m against it. I bet Epstein would’ve been on that list. Why did he visit Bill Clinton 17 times in the White House? What about Loretta Lynch? Why is it everybody around you and Bill commit suicide?

Dr. FY: Stop this nonsense!! I know personally some employees who are victims and engaged in a case against Yunus. Will all Nobel laureates compensate instead of Yunus? It’s a big surprise for poor employees who are cheated by him.

Subir C Himel: Nobel laureate Ales Bilyatsky was sentenced to 10 years in prison and another Nobel laureate, Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi, has been under house arrest for a long time. But in the case of Bangladesh tax evasion Nobel laureate Dr Yunus is above the law @HillaryClinton?

Becky Yeager: Hillary belongs in prison.

BlackFoxBody12: If you’re supporting him, He must be crooked.