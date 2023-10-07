Hillary Clinton’s remarks on MAGA ‘Cult Members’ spark controversy

In recent remarks, Hillary Clinton has sparked controversy by suggesting the need for a “formal deprogramming of the cult members” among those who support former President Donald Trump. This statement has raised concerns and comparisons to historical instances where perceived foes were sent to detention centers or subjected to re-education.

The last time such a proposal gained prominence was during World War II when President Franklin Roosevelt authorized the internment of approximately 120,000 Japanese Americans in internment camps. However, it’s important to note that FDR won three presidential elections during his tenure.

The current suggestion, made by a Democrat who has lost two presidential elections, paints a picture of sending over 70 million Americans for re-education, a concept that has raised alarm bells among various quarters.

Notably, Clinton did not characterize these Americans as political enemies but rather as misguided devotees led astray by a cult leader. Her comments were made during an appearance on CNN’s “Primetime”.

Clinton stated, “You saw the number of Republicans who voted along with Democrats to keep the government open, so there’s clearly a common sense, sane part of the Republican caucus in the House. But I think they are intimidated. They oftentimes, you know, say and do things which they know better than to say or do. It will require us defeating those most extreme measures and the people who promote them in order to try to get to some common ground where people can again work together”.

She continued, “That’s the way it used to be. I mean, we had very strong partisans in both parties in the past and we had very bitter battles over all kinds of things, gun control, and climate change, and the economy, and taxes. But there wasn’t this little tail of extremism wagging the dog of the Republican Party as it is today. And sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists, take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure. He’s only in it for himself. He’s now defending himself in civil actions and criminal actions. When do they break with him? You know, because at some point, you know, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members. But something needs to happen”.

These comments have stirred controversy, with some commentators likening them to attempts to demonize and isolate supporters of the MAGA movement. Concerns have been raised that such rhetoric may further polarize the political landscape.

It’s important to note that political ideologies, unlike religious beliefs, are subject to evaluation based on their historical outcomes. Some argue that labeling political movements as “cults” oversimplifies complex political ideologies and may not contribute to constructive dialogue.