Hunter Biden ‘paintings’ are ticket to Joe Biden’s influence

While Hunter Biden has been using his ‘paintings’ in making tons of cash, those who are spending money in buying those mere trash knows – this is the most effective way of having access to Joe Biden’s influence.

According to media reports, buyers of the ‘paintings’ succeeded in landing inside White House whereas a California real estate investor was allowed to visit White House more than a dozen of times and hold meetings, including a one-on-one meeting with one of President Joe Biden’s most senior advisers.

Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, a California real estate investor who purchased Hunter Biden’s art has landed more than a dozen private White House visits, including a one-on-one meeting with one of President Joe Biden’s most senior advisers.

According to a Washington Free Beacon report, Naftali visited the White House at least 13 times since December 2021 and attended several large events at the White House but has also had several more intimate visits. She met White House senior adviser Neera Tanden on March 21, 2023 the visitor logs show.

The report further said, President Joe Biden appointed Naftali, who owns a commercial real estate firm in Los Angeles, to the prestigious Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad just nine months after the younger Biden’s first art show. She has donated more than US$13,000 to the Biden campaign and US$36,500 to the Democratic National Committee.

Naftali met with White House policy adviser Richard Figueroa on Dec. 14, 2021, and Sept. 14, 2022. She visited the West Wing with six other people on Sept. 15, 2022, and the East Wing residence with around forty others on Sept. 17, 2022.

The White House promised that they would install “reasonable safeguards” around Hunter Biden’s art show, and claimed all buyers would remain anonymous. But Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali’s visits could cast doubt on those claims, particularly as Business Insider reported that Hunter Biden knew the identity of at least one buyer: his close friend and adviser Kevin Morris, who has loaned the embattled first son millions of dollars.

Hunter Biden has suggested in the past that he holds influence over the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad. In March 2015, Hunter Biden’s cousin, Missy Owens, asked whether he could secure a spot at the agency for her mother.

Hunter Biden responded by recalling a time when “Eric”- presumably his business partner Eric Schwerin—asked about an appointment there in 2008.

Schwerin was confirmed to a post on the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad in 2015.

Despite little experience in the art world, Hunter Biden has sold at least $1.3 million of his works, including US$875,000 worth of paintings to a single anonymous patron.