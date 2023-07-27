Importance of Indo-China ties in shaping the future of BRICS

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently completed successful visits to the US, Egypt, France, and the UAE, further cementing India’s growing global status. Notably, defense deals with France and the US were approved without restrictions, highlighting the strengthening ties with these allies. India has also gained prominence in various international forums, such as being a permanent invitee to the G7, leading the G20, and participating in groupings like the Quad and I2U2 (India, Israel, UAE, and US). However, India maintains its presence in organizations like the SCO and RIC, demonstrating a balanced approach in its international engagements.

India has taken a firm stance in voicing its concerns and those of less developed, post-colonial nations, often referred to as the Global South. These nations grapple with food security challenges, debt issues, and climate-related problems. Understanding their struggles firsthand, India organized the ‘Voice of Global Summit’ earlier this year, attracting 125 participants from the Global South. In the upcoming G20 summit, India aims to garner greater support for these nations, advocating for their inclusion and representation.

India has also invested heavily in Africa’s development and plays an active role in fostering partnerships with African nations. India’s Foreign Minister, S Jaishankar, frequently visits the continent, symbolizing India’s commitment to supporting its neighbors during times of crisis. The suggestion to admit the African Union into the G20, making it G21, has garnered reasonable support, further enhancing India’s image as a champion for the Global South.

India’s foreign policy has emphasized good relations with its neighbors in South Asia. Despite past tensions, India actively supports Sri Lanka in its debt restructuring efforts, fostering greater economic integration between the two nations. Moreover, India has demonstrated its willingness to assist other neighboring countries during difficult times. Groupings such as BIMSTEC, ASEAN, and the Indian Ocean Rim Association include India as an active and respected participant, fostering regional cooperation and collaboration.

Recognized as a military power, India has the potential to become a net security provider in the Indo-Pacific. Strengthening military ties with Western nations, India engages in joint military exercises and facilitates the establishment of assembly or manufacturing units within its borders. Additionally, India is increasingly becoming a hub for MRO services, attracting global interest and investment in this sector.

The world has recognized India’s economic potential and is making sensible bets on its growth. With its vast market, favorable demographic factors, and structural reforms, India’s economy is projected to grow significantly by 2050. The global acceptance of the Indian Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a testament to India’s rise as a major player in the international economic landscape.

India’s journey as a global power is a result of its democratic values and the ability of successive elected governments to adopt the right path over the years. As India continues to chart its course on the global stage, safeguarding its democratic principles and economic progress remains vital to fulfilling its potential as a great power.