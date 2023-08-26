Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan and leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Islam (PTI) party, now finds himself imprisoned in a rat-infested jail, bearing the inmate number 804. A recent photograph captures him gazing through the cell bars, his hands clasped in a manner reminiscent of silent prayer.

A poignant social media video has emerged, interweaving clips of Khan’s notable moments as the 22nd prime minister with images of the infamous Attock prison in Punjab. The video paints him as a martyr paying a high price for his patriotism. It highlights his sacrifices, from relinquishing a life of comfort to establish cancer hospitals and advocate for the marginalized, to teaching Pakistanis to stand against tyranny and corruption. The video resonates deeply, evoking support from ordinary citizens who perceive Khan as a solution to the country’s entrenched issues.

Despite his conviction for corruption and a three-year jail sentence that prevents his political engagement for five years, Khan’s reputation remains largely untarnished in the eyes of his supporters. This video has garnered widespread attention on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter, sparking empathy and backing from those who believe Khan’s leadership can counter Pakistan’s political instability and socio-economic challenges.

Supporters affectionately refer to him as the “PM of hearts” and lament his mistreatment.

While this message targets domestic and international audiences alike, it particularly seeks to impress Western observers who might perceive Khan as a favorable choice amid Pakistan’s convoluted political landscape. His elite education, connections to British high society through his marriage to Jemima Goldsmith, and his decision to enter public life rather than bask in fame all contribute to his seemingly favorable image in the West.

However, there’s more to the story.

Khan, who once embraced a playboy image, has since transformed into a devout Muslim with controversial views on sensitive topics. His statements implying partial blame on rape victims based on their clothing choices and his endorsement of jihad raise concerns about his alignment with extremist ideologies. These views stand in stark contrast to his cultivated image of a statesman.

Furthermore, allegations of political persecutions and strategic maneuvers to enhance his popularity mar Khan’s tenure as prime minister. His perceived sympathy towards the Taliban and his denial of the existence of radical Islam raise red flags, particularly for Western observers. His push to lift sanctions on Iran during the pandemic has also been a point of contention.

Imran Khan’s exit from power followed a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and subsequent political upheaval, with reports suggesting US State Department involvement in his downfall. While his supporters bemoan his predicament, some might find relief in his diminished influence, given his complex and potentially conflicting positions.

It’s important to note that Khan’s political opponents, such as the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Muslim League (Nawaz), are not without their own controversies. Asif Ali Zardari of the PPP is accused of rampant corruption, while Nawaz Sharif of the Muslim League has faced financial crime allegations.

In essence, while Imran Khan’s imprisonment may captivate attention, Pakistan’s political landscape remains marked by corruption and questionable affiliations. The nation’s power dynamics continue to involve influential figures like the Sharifs, Zardaris, and Bhuttos, often with the support of the military establishment. Pakistan’s journey continues to be shaped by a mix of leadership characterized by corruption and misconduct.