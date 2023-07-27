Imran Khan’s political career appears to be over

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, suffered a significant setback when the country’s Supreme Court rejected his petition to halt his trial in a long-standing case related to the concealment of assets from the sale of state gifts. The court ruling dealt a blow to Khan’s political ambitions as he had already been disqualified by the Election Commission in 2022 for not correctly disclosing his assets after selling state gifts received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as Prime Minister in 2018.

The Election Commission’s ruling not only disqualified Imran Khan but also led to the loss of his seat in the National Assembly due to the graft case. Since then, Khan has been fighting legal battles to avoid conviction in the trial court. However, his trial is set to resume on Thursday in Islamabad.

Throughout the legal proceedings, Khan has maintained his innocence, claiming that he neither bought nor sold state gifts in violation of rules. While government leaders in Pakistan are allowed to buy back gifts, selling them requires individuals to declare the transaction as income.

Khan’s woes have escalated further as he faces additional charges of publicly insulting officials of the election oversight body. The body plans to indict him on these charges on August 2, stemming from his alleged derogatory remarks about the head and officials of the electoral body.

His successor, Shehbaz Sharif, replaced Khan in 2022 after a no-confidence vote in parliament, and his government has been addressing various legal challenges related to Khan’s alleged wrongdoings. The situation has deepened the political turmoil ahead of the next parliamentary election scheduled for October or November at the end of the current five-year term.

Khan is currently facing over 150 legal cases, including charges of corruption, terrorism, and incitement to violence during deadly protests in May, where his followers attacked government and military property across the country. Despite the legal battles and controversies, Khan still holds a significant following among his grassroots supporters.

The political landscape in Pakistan has become increasingly tense, with Khan’s allegations against the powerful military, known as the “establishment,” adding to the turmoil. His eligibility to run for office may be at risk due to the numerous criminal cases against him, although he maintains that they are politically motivated.

Imran Khan has called on the US and other Western governments to condemn the alleged abuses by Pakistani authorities and stand up for democratic principles. However, the US government refrains from supporting political candidates or parties in other countries and emphasizes adherence to the rule of law and the constitution.

As the situation unfolds, the future of Imran Khan’s political career remains uncertain, with multiple legal challenges and political confrontations shaping Pakistan’s political landscape.