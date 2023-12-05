In Sadiq Khan’s Londonistan, Jews are the targets

Back in 2006, eminent British journalist and my most-admired ally Melanie Phillips in her book titled ‘Londonistan: How Britain Is Creating a Terror State Within’ gave a detailed description of the spread of Islamism in the United Kingdom over the previous twenty years. Writing for The Daily Telegraph, the historian and writer Michael Burleigh decided that the book could not be “more timely” and praised her “sensible suggestions”.

An updated and expanded edition of this popular bestseller was published in 2008 giving details on new UK terrorist plots, such as the Glasgow Airport attack. In this newly expanded edition, Melanie Phillips updates her bestselling account with the latest disturbing development – the female terrorist such as the lyrical terrorist who worked at Heathrow. Even after three years, the British establishment – both the government and public leaders such as Rowan Williams, the archbishop of Canterbury – continue to give a free pass to the radical groups that kindle the flames of home-grown terrorism. Londonistan is even more relevant today as when first published.

In an article in The Guardian, David Smith wrote, … The thesis of Londonistan is that Britain has become an epicenter of militant Islam, filling the vacuum left by the collapse of Christianity and traditional national values, exploiting the inertia of a liberal establishment that dares not confront religious extremists, and now feeding off the media’s demonization of British and American foreign policy. As the 7 July 2005 bombings showed, the threat of terrorism here is very real, ‘the deadly fusion of an aggressive ideology and a society that has lost its way’, but most of us remain in a state of denial.

Like a crazed boxer Phillips comes out swinging wildly and some of her punches land. She is not the first to identify the US and Britain’s arming and training of Islamic mujahideen in Eighties Afghanistan as ‘helping sow the dragon’s teeth’ by turning holy war into a vocation. The supine reaction to the fatwa against Salman Rushdie, author of The Satanic Verses, is seen as opening the Pandora’s box when it should have been slammed shut. Phillips forces lazy liberals to examine whether they are making common cause with fundamentalists…

About 150 years back, the UK Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli made a keen observation about London, likening it to “a nation, not merely a city”. Fast forward to today, a prevailing sentiment among numerous Britons is the sensation of being strangers, if not outright outsiders, within their own capital. Londoners, once proud denizens, now inhabit a metropolis gripped by apprehension and a sense of estrangement, no longer feeling a true sense of ownership over the city they once called their own.

The ongoing pro-Hamas protests that have been taking place since October 7 Hamas pogrom in Israel have turned central London into a no-go zone at weekends, particularly for Jewish families but also for many others. These marches are accompanied by anti-Semitic chants and placards, bloodcurdling war cries, intimidation and violence. To millions of Londoners, they feel more like a bid to take over the streets than a genuine protest.

In a similar way, environmental activists have mounted innumerable protests in the capital that threaten the leisure and livelihoods of ordinary people.

The disruptive forces in London have reached unprecedented levels, transforming the cityscape from a haven of culture and activity into a battlefield of discontent. Not only are renowned works of art in the National Gallery subjected to desecration, but the daily routines of citizens are interrupted by organizations like Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion, reveling in the chaos they sow across the city. From obstructing emergency services to impeding the functioning of local banks, their actions exacerbate the turmoil pervading the capital.

London’s deterioration isn’t merely a perception; it’s a palpable reality that grips the hearts of visitors and residents alike. The city’s decline seems inexorable, and the onus to reverse this trend falls squarely on the shoulders of the Mayor, Sadiq Khan. Susan Hall, the Tory contender, paints a bleak picture of a crumbling night-time economy and a pervasive sense of insecurity, especially among women navigating the city after dark.

Susan Hall attributes the surge in crime to the Mayor’s failure to foster communities built on affordable housing, a shortfall that hampers businesses and restricts the city’s workforce. As residential areas become increasingly unattainable even for the middle class, the rise of remote work further hollows out the bustling office districts, leaving once-thriving locales eerily deserted.

The impact reverberates across various sectors, evident in the downturn experienced by London’s shops, eateries, and businesses reliant on foot traffic. Days once bustling with activity – Mondays and Fridays – are now haunted by the ubiquitous “WFH” trend, rendering them quieter echoes of their former vibrancy.

Economic indicators reflect this downturn, with figures from Pret A Manger highlighting a 7 percent drop in the City of London and a mere 1 percent rise in the West End, contrasting starkly with the growth witnessed in cities like Manchester and Yorkshire. Moreover, the shift to remote work poses challenges not only in productivity but also in maintaining London’s global competitiveness.

The city’s metamorphosis into desolate pockets is evident, as entire districts wear the ghostly veneer of neglect. Visitors, although still drawn to London, notice a palpable decrease in its once-pervasive energy, contributing to a waning allure in the eyes of international tourists.

This decline in appeal is further exacerbated by the lack of VAT-free shopping, a move initiated by Rishi Sunak in 2021 that puts London at a disadvantage compared to its European counterparts. The absence of this incentive detracts overseas visitors, impacting London’s position in the fiercely competitive tourism landscape.

The sorry state of London’s urban environment paints a grim picture: unkempt streets, infested with vermin, where tourists and locals alike face the unwelcome solicitation of beggars and the lurking threat of theft. What were once bustling shopping boulevards now bear the scars of decay, overrun by tourist traps and illicit retailers, replacing the erstwhile vibrant shopping experience.

Crime statistics further underscore the city’s woes, with London witnessing a rise in both overall and violent crime since Sadiq Khan took office in 2016.

The surge in violent crime, particularly knife-related incidents, adds to the distressing narrative, marking a 21 percent increase in the year leading up to June 2023.

Meanwhile, in East London, which is already hijacked by large size of immigrants – mostly Muslims from Africa and Asia have long began the process of imposing sharia rule in the locality, while during the last 10 years, sale of burqa and hijab have increased by 55-60 percent whereas Muslim men attend local mosques wearing Arab attire to listen to Friday sermons, where imams keep saying – “Jews, Christians and non-Muslims are your enemies. Kill them wherever you find”. These imams also remind the attendees about their “sacred obligation” of waging jihad and bringing every “non-Muslim nation under the flag of Islam”.

Meanwhile, with the gradual expansion of Islamism in the United Kingdom, Britons are also losing control over politics – slowly but surely. The Prime Minister of Britain is South Asian. So is the mayor of Londonistan. If this will not ring the bell yet – gradually cities in the United Kingdom shall turn into another “Tehran”, “Mecca”, or even worse – another Kabul, where Jews and Christians shall be left with just one option – flee the country and become a refugee in any foreign destination.