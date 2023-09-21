India halts issuance of visas for Canadian citizen

In the midst of a growing diplomatic dispute between India and Canada, India has decided to suspend visa issuance for Canadian travelers, citing operational reasons. The suspension, effective from September 21, 2023, until further notice, was announced by BLS International, the service provider for Indian visa services.

The dispute stems from allegations made by Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, suggesting that India had a role in the killing of a Sikh separatist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, near Vancouver in June. Trudeau has urged India to take these allegations seriously.

The fallout from these accusations has resulted in reciprocal diplomatic expulsions, with India vehemently denying any involvement in Nijjar’s murder, dismissing the claims as “absurd”.

India’s decision to halt visa issuance came just a day after India’s foreign ministry expressed concerns about the safety of its citizens in Canada due to what it described as “politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence”.

Key details surrounding this escalating diplomatic issue

The Khalistan movement: The Khalistan movement advocates for an independent Sikh state, Khalistan, and has historical roots in demands for Sikh autonomy within India, creating tension between Sikh communities and the Indian government for decades.

Allegations of Canadian support: India has repeatedly accused Canada of tacitly supporting Khalistan activists, alleging that they use Canada as a safe haven for their activities.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s assassination: Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent figure within the Khalistan movement, was assassinated in Canada in June. Prime Minister Trudeau’s recent statements have raised suspicions about India’s involvement in this high-profile killing.

Denials and counteraccusations: The Indian government has categorically denied any role in Nijjar’s assassination, labeling Trudeau’s claims as baseless. Simultaneously, India accuses Canada of attempting to divert attention from the presence and activities of Khalistan activists within Canada.

Diplomatic expulsions: The exchange of diplomatic expulsions between the two nations signifies a deteriorating relationship and deepening mistrust between Canada and India.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has issued a cautionary statement amidst perceived threats, stating, “Threats have specifically targeted Indian diplomats and segments of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda”. Indian nationals are advised to exercise caution when traveling to areas and venues in Canada where such incidents have occurred, although specific locations are not mentioned.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an advocate for the establishment of Khalistan, was sought by Indian authorities on charges related to alleged terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder. Nijjar consistently denied these accusations, as reported by the World Sikh Organisation of Canada, a non-profit organization dedicated to safeguarding the interests of Canadian Sikhs.

In a separate development, Canada’s High Commission has announced plans to “adjust” the number of its diplomats stationed in India due to escalating threats against its staff on social media amid the ongoing diplomatic dispute with New Delhi. The mission clarified that these measures were taken to ensure the safety of its diplomats, with some having received threats through various social media platforms. As a precaution, Canada has temporarily modified the presence of its staff in India.