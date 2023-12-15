Inside the veil of ‘controlled’ drug deliveries in Colombian

Recently surfaced documents offer a rare glimpse into a lesser-known initiative where foreign law enforcement agencies, including the US DEA, collaborate with Colombian counterparts to acquire and transport substantial cocaine quantities globally. This operation, termed ‘international controlled delivery’ (ICD), aims to penetrate trafficking networks and gather intelligence leading to arrests.

In a revealing instance from late October 2019, a truck purportedly carrying sacks of potatoes in Cartagena, Colombia, was laden with 700 kilos of cocaine. Subsequently, this contraband was handed over to a trusted affiliate for transport to Spain via a commercial Iberia flight, closely monitored by the DEA.

The modus operandi of ‘ICDs’ remains shrouded in secrecy, with minimal public disclosure by the DEA and an absence of documented statistics about this practice. While some cases have resulted in indictments and convictions, concerns over accountability and oversight loom large.

Legal experts advocate for an external review process to safeguard against potential abuses within the ‘ICD’ framework. The leaked documents shed light on at least 92 requests between 2017 and 2022 for controlled drug deliveries in Colombia, primarily driven by US law enforcement agencies, with an allocation of up to US$38.7 million and 44 tons of cocaine for such operations.

However, the secretive nature of these operations poses dilemmas. While confidentiality is crucial for safety, it also breeds opportunities for misconduct. Former officials stress the necessity of discretion due to the risks faced by agents and informants involved in these missions. Yet, the lack of transparency raises concerns about potential abuse of power and corruption.

These ‘ICD’ requests entail detailed procedures involving collaboration between foreign and Colombian authorities. Informants pose as traffickers, securing drugs to facilitate investigations and arrests. Specific quantities of drugs, cash amounts, and operation durations are sought, often spanning a year.

However, leaked documents highlighted irregularities and mishaps within certain operations. Instances of improper handling of cocaine by Colombian agents and irregular documentation suggest potential vulnerabilities in the system. Concerns about corruption and lapses in handling funds or contraband underscore the need for rigorous oversight and accountability measures.

The DEA’s approach to oversight remains unclear, prompting calls for external monitoring and review of these operations. While the inspector general’s reports highlighted shortcomings in related areas like controlled money laundering operations, comprehensive oversight mechanisms seem lacking.

Despite the effectiveness attributed to ‘ICDs’ due to stringent protocols, the involvement of large drug quantities inherently invites corruption risks. Calls for independent post-ICD oversight persist to ensure transparency and accountability in these covert operations.