Is America prepared for an epic political showdown?

Despite series of unimaginable intimidation and continuous legal, political and even personal attacks, former US President Donald J Trump remains a force in American politics, who is shown by multiple polls of winning a landslide in November 5, 2024 presidential election defeating his rival thus maintaining a commanding lead in polls Trump leads Biden by 10 points in a head-to-head contest, and even widens this gap in a four-way race. Moreover, Trump is ahead in all seven battleground states crucial for the Electoral College.

Name the most popular presidential brand names ever in our history: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, FDR, John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama. According to many analysts, former President Donald J Trump is still the heavyweight champion of the world. He is the “greatest brander, promoter, salesman, pitch man and politician in history”. Why? Because not one of them could be leading a presidential race (let alone pulling away) after being impeached twice, indicted four times and facing 700-plus years in prison! Trump is one of a kind, who remains steadfast – undeterred and focused despite continuous attacks from different directions.

The latest Rasmussen poll is out. Trump is winning by a 10-point landslide. He’s beating President Joe Biden 48 percent to 38 percent. And that’s with only two candidates in the race. If Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Sen. Joe Manchin joins in, making it a four-way race (starring three Democrats versus Trump), people predict a 15-point Trump victory.

Of course, in the United States, presidential races are not based on the popular vote. The Electoral College is what counts. Everyone knows that race is based on seven ultra-competitive purple states. In the latest Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll, Trump is winning all seven battleground states that will determine the 2024 election:

Georgia: Trump up 6 points.

Michigan: Trump up 4 points.

Pennsylvania: Trump up 2 points.

Nevada: Trump up 3 points.

North Carolina: Trump up 9 points.

Wisconsin: Trump up 4 points.

Arizona: Trump up 4 points.

Meaning, everything’s coming up roses for Trump. It’s all Trump, all the time. If this were poker, Trump would be holding a royal flush. Trump’s on a roll. And let’s not forget – this is after two impeachments, four indictments and facing 700-plus years in prison. And with the media calling him a dictator who will never leave office if he is elected again. And Democrats accusing him of wanting to execute his opponents. The debate is over.

We are looking at the greatest brander, promoter, salesman, pitch man and politician of all time.

But here is something Donald Trump needs to note. He is not going to be facing Joe Biden. Why? Because, Biden is finished, Kaput, Busted.

But here is a warning to former President Donald J. Trump. You’re not going to be facing Joe Biden. Biden is finished. Ruined. Smashed. Evidences of the notoriety of Biden Crime Family are getting exposed one-after-another, whereas

Garrett Ziegler’s Marco Polo, the opposition research group for the American People has been consistently exposing secrets of Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop although this group has been under constant attack since February 2023 where Hunter Biden’s lawyers (with approval of Joe Biden have filed two “frivolous lawsuits” against Marco Polo and have sent letters to at least five government agencies demanding that its nonprofit status be revoked and that Garrett Ziegler and Marco Polo are criminally investigated and prosecuted.

With such ongoing exposure of the Biden family’s massive corruption and various forms of crimes, including Hunter Biden’s million-dollar assignment as lobbyists for an ultra-Islamist terrorist organization in Bangladesh, US President Joe Biden is fading at a speed that is hard to watch.

According to World Tribune, “What a large proportion of American voters believe – is an old man with dementia who should be in a nursing home, with a sign around his neck with his name and phone number in case he wanders away. Everyone sees it — even Democrat voters. Biden can no longer do the job. But that’s just his mental health. People believe his actual life is fading away as well. It’s far from certain if Biden can even survive another year, let alone another term”.

It further said, “Next, we come to the crimes of Joe Biden. He is the single most corrupt politician in the history of America. And for the first time, everyone sees it. The preponderance of evidence is beyond overwhelming. The story gets worse every day. Democrats cannot take a chance on putting Biden on the ballot, while all his extortion, bribery and treason is flooding out of the closet”.

Is Kamala Harris Biden’s replacement?

Considering the disastrous poll numbers that indicate the prospect for Joe Biden’s reelection bid is already over. He is facing a landslide of George McGovern proportions. Democrats have no choice but to throw Biden under the bus. Under such circumstances, who is going to be his replacement? It may not be California Governor Gavin Newsom, because he was exposed and emasculated on national TV in his debate with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Newsom is the emperor with no clothes. His new nickname is Gavin “Feces Map” Newsom. Newsom’s own in-laws ran away from his failing state. And that was all before the announcement that California now has an all-time record US$68 billion budget deficit.

So, the possible replacement of Biden was until recently considered to be Vice President Kamala Harris. But she also is already out of consideration as Kamala Harris is seen by the media as the “only politician in America more unpopular than Biden”. Conservative journalists say, “Biden has been exposed as old, over the hill, confused and corrupt. Harris is simply the dumbest human being to ever serve in high office. Harris couldn’t spell C-A-T if I spotted her the C and A. She is as dumb as a doorknob. Everyone sees it — even Democrats”.

In this case, for Democrats, the only choice is former first lady Michelle Obama. She is the only Democrat in America with the name recognition, brand, and popularity to have at least a chance to beat Trump. It is highly anticipated that Michelle would be the Democratic nominee in 2024.

First, because of her famous brand name. Name recognition is 90 percent of the battle in politics.

Second, because her husband, former President Barack Obama, is the real president of the United States. He calls all the shots in this White House. He has all the power in the Democrat Party. Michelle’s election would give him five terms as president to finish the job of destroying America, American exceptionalism, capitalism, freedom, and Israel too.

Third, Democrats picked Chicago as the site of their convention for a reason. It’s “the land of Obama”. Chicago is Michelle Obama’s launching pad. This convention is her “coming out party”.

As Democrats have no other choice, Americans are about to get the greatest battle of all time between the two biggest brands in modern political history – Trump versus Michelle.

Behind Joe Biden is Obama

Political onlookers agree that it is no secret Barack Obama is one of the primary captains steering the empty vessel that is Joe Biden’s Administration.

So, it should come as no surprise that the type of “lawfare” the Left has waged to keep Donald Trump off the 2024 presidential ballot was used extensively by Obama in his first foray into the political arena.

The Internet never forgets. Via the Wayback Machine, an April 4, 2007 article in The Chicago Tribune details how Barack Obama in 1996 successfully got all of his opponents for an Illinois state Senate seat removed from the ballot.

Obama, then a Chicago civil rights lawyer and head of a voter registration project, challenged hundreds of signatures on the nominating petitions of state Senator Alice Palmer, a longtime progressive activist from Chicago’s South Side.

Barack Obama’s team then continued challenging petitions until all four of his Democratic primary rivals were forced off the ballot, the report says.

One of the candidates Obama forced off the ballot, Gha-is Askia, told Chicago Tribune that Obama’s petition challenges belied his image as a champion of the little guy and crusader for voter rights.

“Why say you’re for a new tomorrow, then do old-style Chicago politics to remove legitimate candidates?” Askia said. “He talks about honor and democracy, but what honor is there in getting rid of every other candidate so you can run scot-free? Why not let the people decide?”

Obama acknowledged that “there’s a legitimate argument to be made that you shouldn’t create barriers to people getting on the ballot”, but went on to say “to my mind, we were just abiding by the rules that had been set up. I gave some thought to … should people be on the ballot even if they didn’t meet the requirements. My conclusion was that if you couldn’t run a successful petition drive, then that raised questions in terms of how effective a representative you were going to be”.

Asked whether the district’s primary voters were well-served by having only one candidate, Obama said: “I think they ended up with a very good state senator”.

Had Palmer, who served the Chicago district for much of the 1990s, survived the petition challenge, Obama would have faced taking on an incumbent senator.

“Palmer’s elimination marked the first of several fortuitous political moments in Obama’s electoral success: He won the 2004 primary and general elections for US Senate after tough challengers imploded when their messy divorce files were unsealed”, The Chicago Tribune report said.

Fast forward November 5, 2024.

With the landslide victory of Democratic Party’s rival, fresh breeze shall begin flowing throughout the United States and the world. There will be effective efforts in ending the Russia-Ukraine war if by that time Zelensky does not flee Kiev seeking refuge in a Western country. There will be no more Washington’s bullying with the world and meddling into domestic affairs of foreign nations. The new president shall dedicate his time and energy in recovering America from the wrecked economy and multiple challenges. Americans shall regain their dignity being the land of braves and heroes. For turning these into reality – American voters have to take preparation for a political battle of the century.