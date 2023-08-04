Is Bangladesh on the verge of a political crisis?

Bangladesh has a long history of political confrontation and violence. From its inception as a nation, it faced armed struggles and power struggles between various factions. Over the years, there have been instances of violence, ousting of governments, and mass movements to demand change. While there were hopes that the country had progressed toward democratic governance with elected governments, recent events have cast doubt on this progress.

Until 2011, Bangladesh had a provision for a non-partisan caretaker government to oversee general elections. This arrangement garnered confidence from the electorate, ensuring fair and neutral elections. However, in 2011, this provision was declared unconstitutional and subsequently removed through a constitutional amendment. The opposition parties have since demanded the reinstatement of the caretaker government provision to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

The demand for a caretaker government has grown louder both domestically and internationally. Western countries, as Bangladesh’s benefactors and business partners, have expressed concerns about the need for a conducive environment for free and fair elections. The opposition, particularly the BNP, has gained strength from this international support and insists on the restoration of the caretaker government provision.

As the political impasse continues, there is a risk that peaceful protests could turn violent, as seen in previous years. The government and the opposition seem unwilling to budge from their respective stances. The ruling party insists on holding elections under the current government, while the opposition refuses to participate unless the caretaker government provision is restored.

However, this deadlock poses a significant dilemma. Without the opposition’s participation, any election cannot be considered participatory and free. A compromise between the two demands is necessary for a successful electoral process, as called for by friendly countries abroad.

Time is of the essence, and the government must take a more statesman-like approach to resolve the situation. A joint meeting with opposition leaders, similar to the one in 1991, might provide a way forward. Concessions from both sides are essential to form an interim government and establish a fair electoral process. Ultimately, the national interest should take precedence over narrow party interests.

Bangladesh stands at a critical juncture, and its leaders must demonstrate their commitment to the country’s stability and progress. A resolution to the current crisis through compromise and dialogue could pave the way for a successful and inclusive electoral process, fostering a more stable and democratic future for Bangladesh.