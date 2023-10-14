Islamist media competes in portraying Palestinian terrorists as victims

Following Hamas pogrom on Israeli citizens and expose of extreme notoriety of the Palestinian monsters or Gaza’s Islamic State (ISIS), there is insane attempt of Muslim media in hiding these crimes against humanity committed by Hamas savages, while at the same time, Muslim press is directly giving provocation to murdering Jews by branding them as “worst enemies of Muslims” and openly pronounced, “Jews are the worst enemies of Muslims. They are the cause of unrest all over the world. Israel has been brutally oppressing innocent Palestinian Muslims for 70-80 years. Palestinian Muslims launched a war of liberation to protect Al-Aqsa. Israel will flee from Palestine”.

When Israeli newspaper Arutz Sheva in a report, quoting UK daily The Telegraph quotes Israeli authorities says, “the official Twitter account of the Israeli government has posted a distressing image that appears to show a baby murdered by Hamas terrorists, Qatari regime’s propaganda machine Al Jazeera says “… subsequent reports revealed that no such beheadings have been verified by any Israeli or international source – probably because they never happened”. Such notorious propaganda to hide notoriety of Hamas monsters is joined by Turkish news outlet Anadolu Agency and the entire Muslim media. Most disturbing fact here is, majority of the Western media outlets, including Reuters even termed Israeli authority’s releasing photographs of babied murdered by Hamas monsters as Israel’s effort of “rallying support” from the international community. These so-called international media too are always habituated in playing extreme anti-Semitic role whenever Jews fall victims of Islamist cruelty.

It may be mentioned here that, when Prime Minister Netanyahu showed the images of a baby murdered by Hamas savages to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “Images are worth one thousand words, these images may be worth a million. It’s hard to find the right words, it’s beyond what anyone would ever want to imagine, much less actually see and God forbid experience. A baby, and infants riddled with bullets … Soldiers beheaded, young people burned alive in their cars. I could go on but it’s simply depravity in the worst imaginable way, it almost defies comprehension and in the most immediate future harkens back to ISIS and some of the things we saw when it was on its rampage, which thankfully was stopped. So I think for any human being to see this is really beyond anything we can comprehend or digest.

He said the terror attack was the “equivalent of 10 9/11s”, adding that Hamas had a “disdain for human life and basic human dignity”.

Of the hostages held captive in Gaza, he said: “There is an unrelenting agony of not knowing the fate of their loved ones, no one should have to endure what they are going through”.

He added that he did not know what Hamas’s goals were in the terror attack, but said: “The simplest explanation might be the most compelling. This is pure evil”.

Muslim media’s continuous Hamas appeasing

Dhaka’s leading English newspaper The Daily Star in an editorial said, “…the rise in death toll due to the discovery of new bodies, not from the ongoing fighting – according to Gaza’s health ministry, at least 900 people, including at least 140 children, were killed in the Gaza Strip by Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes”.

Dhaka-based English daily New Age in an op-ed said, “HAMAS has launched an unprecedented attack against Israel, taking aim at the apartheid and colonial regime that has subjugated Palestinians for 75 years”.

According to Dhaka’s leading Bangla daily Prothom Alo, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) held a protest march in the capital against “Israel’s indiscriminate bombardment, barbaric killings, and inhumane blockade of Gaza”. Leaders of this party said that “the United States and European countries have proven that the words of human rights, democracy, and freedom are nothing but hypocrisy by openly supporting Israeli occupation, genocide, and brutality”.

They called for the establishment of “an independent Palestinian state by expelling the Israelis from the occupied Palestinian land”.

Dhaka’s pro-Islamist and notoriously anti-Semitic tabloid vernacular daily Manabzamin reported, “Muslims protested against Israeli aggression in Gaza, Palestine. The protest was held at the north gate of National Mosque Baitul Mukarram after Friday prayers. Thousands of devout Muslims participated, opposing the Israeli aggression with different slogans. At this time, many participants held the flag of oppressed Palestine”.

Dhaka-based Bangla daily Jugantor reported, “Youths flocked to the Palestinian embassy in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon to demand an end to Israeli brutality and protection of the rights of oppressed Palestinians. At this time, they expressed solidarity with the Palestinians. Additionally, demonstrations, rallies, and human chains were held in Sylhet, Brahmanbaria, and Jahangirnagar universities to protest Israel’s brutal killings”.

Covering this news, English daily Dhaka Tribune stated, “A large number of Bangladeshis, mostly youths, expressed their solidarity with Palestine by turning up at the embassy in Dhaka Thursday afternoon as Ambassador Yousef SY Ramadan sought the support of all to free Gaza from the Israeli siege. They wore T-shirts inscribed with ‘Free Palestine’ and held placards writing ‘O Allah! Have mercy on the Palestinians; give victory to Palestinian Muslims against the Occupying Israel,’ along with the flags of both Bangladesh and Palestine. One of the organizers claimed that he distributed 750 T-shirts among the crowd. The ambassador said, ‘Today, Gaza is burning. It’s not only under siege from the Israelis but unfortunately also from the Western world. There is no food, no medicine, no electricity, no gas, and no drinking water allowed to go to Gaza'”.

Despite the pro-Islamist editorial nature of this vernacular tabloid daily, US Ambassador Peter D. Haas recently visited the office of Manabzamin and spent two hours, as per reports.

The vernacular daily Naya Diganta, founded by Mir Qashim Ali, a convicted war criminal and leader of Jamaat-e-Islami, provided details of anti-Israel protests in Bangladesh in a report.

India Today, a leading periodical published in India, has published a video report titled ‘Bangladeshis show support for Palestine amid conflict with Israel,’ detailing anti-Israel protests in Bangladesh.

According to a report published by Kaler Kantho, a vernacular daily in Bangladesh and owned by the Bashundhara Group, a massive business conglomerate, leaders of the pro-Caliphate Hefazat-e-Islam (HeI), an organization of madrassa teachers and students, said, “Jews are the worst enemies of Muslims. They are the cause of unrest all over the world. Israel has been brutally oppressing innocent Palestinian Muslims for 70-80 years. Palestinian Muslims launched a war of liberation to protect Al-Aqsa. Israel will flee from Palestine”.

Some Islamist and leftist organizations in Bangladesh even went further by calling for joining “jihad against Israel” and urged Muslim nations to send soldiers to “defend Palestinians”.

Ultra-Islamist and anti-Semite vernacular daily Inqilab, known for its anti-US and pro-jihadist editorial policy, stated in a report, “The world’s Muslim leaders should unite and bring down the world terrorist Israel through Jihad. The arrogance of the Israelis will be shattered, Insha’Allah. 60,000 Israeli citizens fled the country due to the resistance of Hamas”.

Earlier, Inqilab expressed solidarity with Hamas’s terrorist attacks on Israel, stating, “The Palestinians, fed up with daily Israeli occupation attacks, evictions, and brutal killings, have started resistance”.

Pakistani newspaper The Express Tribune in an editorial titled “Israel must be stopped” said, “Israel is out to invade and devastate the Gaza Strip once again. Its warning to evacuate the enclave and threat to use indiscriminate force is nothing but barbarism. Perhaps, it is emboldened with the criminal silence of the world community which has done nothing but lip-service in addressing one of the most existential crises of today”.

Pakistan’s leading English newspaper Dawn in an editorial titled “Looming massacre” said, “A fresh holocaust against the Palestinians is in the making as Israel has ordered over a million residents of northern Gaza to evacuate as a ground invasion of the besieged territory by Tel Aviv is imminent. But the grim truth is that Gaza’s bloodied and brutalized population has nowhere to go, as Israel has sealed the strip, while Egypt has also closed its borders”.

Pakistani newspaper The International News in an editorial titled “Do Palestinians not bleed” said: “…Among many casualties of the Israel onslaught on Palestine – including basic humanity – has been the truth”.

Pakistan Today in an editorial titled “Silence at slaughter” said, “…By backing Israel so blindly, Western governments may satisfy their domestic Zionist lobbies, but they do not bring the world any nearer to a just solution, one that will prevent such slaughter in the future”.

Pakistani newspaper Daily Times in an editorial titled “Gaza under attack” said, “…While mediation cannot be stressed enough, it cannot happen at the expense of armless, peace-loving civilians. The people of Gaza do not have time to wait as they are killed inside their houses or asked to simply vanish in thin air”.

Pakistan Observer in a report titled ‘Protests held across country in support of Palestinians gave description of anti-Israel protests in Pakistan.

Pakistani newspaper The Frontier Post in an editorial said, “…The successive US administrations had been in a race to garner support from the powerful Jewish lobby in the United States. In pursuit of domestic political goals, Republicans and Democrats both parties have blatantly abandoned global norms and UNSC resolutions on the Palestine issue, tarnishing American social and democratic values by linking US interests with the apartheid policies of the occupier Jewish state”.

Hamas envoy’s frantic bids in Bangladesh

Following 10/7 terrorist attacks of Hamas-ISIS, Yousef SY Ramadan, “Palestinian envoy” in Bangladesh started frantic bids in influencing local politicians and youths in getting their support to Hamas and Palestinian terrorists. According to a media report, Ramadan met Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon and “discussed the most recent situation of Israeli aggression on the land of Palestine”.

Yousef SY Ramadan said, “it would be inappropriate to compare Hamas’ resistance campaign and Israeli aggression on the same level. Israelis have been killing people, including children, in Palestine for years. They also made illegal settlements in the Palestinian territories, and most recently they have completely blockaded Gaza, cutting off water, gas, and electricity”.

In response, Rashed Khan Menon said, “Palestinians are being labelled as ‘terrorists’ the way we were labeled as terrorists during the struggle to free our motherland in 1971. The Workers’ Party will play a strong role in supporting Palestine along with other democratic forces”.

Yousef SY Ramadan even organized a rally inside the premises of “Palestinian mission” in Dhaka’s diplomatic enclave – less than 10 meters from the US Embassy compound. As Bangladesh considers Ramadan as a diplomat, his actions are definitely violating Vienna Convention.

It may be mentioned here that Palestinians, particularly Yasser Arafat, termed Bangladeshi freedom fighters as terrorists and supported Pakistan owing to the warm relation between those two countries. The Palestinians termed Bangladesh’s war of independence in 1971 as ‘another Israel-Palestine conflict.’ Meaning, Arafat and his cronies in the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) were projecting Bangladesh as another Israel while Pakistan as Palestine. They even went further by stating the war was between Muslims and Hindus.

However, after the victory of Bangladesh in the 1971 war, the then-Foreign Minister Mushtaque Ahmed, who later became one of the masterminds of the assassination of Bangladesh’s father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, declined Israel’s recognition and refused to reciprocate.

Instead, they supported the Palestinians, despite the Palestinians declining any sort of Bangladeshi help following Bangladesh’s liberation, as the Palestinians did not recognize our country.

According to a September 1988 US Library of Congress report, the Bangladesh government reported in 1987 that 8,000 Bangladeshi youths had volunteered to fight for the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). The announcement came after Yasser Arafat visited the country that year and received a warm welcome from media and political circles and people across the country. Since the 1980s, under IMET (International Military Education and Training), there has been the development of military ties between the PLO and Bangladesh, with the former attending one-year courses at the Bangladesh Military Academy in Chittagong. Palestine is represented in Bangladesh by the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Dhaka.