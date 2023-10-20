Israel’s future depends on total annihilation of Palestinian Hamas terrorists

Israel is at war against Palestinian terrorists Hamas – the new-Nazis, nee-ISIS and worse than Al Qaeda jihadists.

October 7th, which was a sacred Simcha Torah Sabbath — a sacred Jewish high holiday, became the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust. It has brought to the surface painful memories and scars left by a millennia of antisemitism and the genocide of the Jewish people.

Commenting on this Hamas pogrom, US President Joe Biden said:

More than 1,300 innocent Israelis killed, including at least 31 American citizens, by the terrorist group Hamas.

Hundreds — hundreds of young people at a music festival of — the festival was for peace — for peace — gunned down as they ran for their lives.

Scores of innocents — from infants to elderly grandparents, Israelis and Americans — taken hostage.

Children slaughtered. Babies slaughtered. Entire families massacred.

Rape, beheadings, bodies burned alive.

Hamas committed atrocities that recall the worst ravages of ISIS, unleashing pure unadulterated evil upon the world.

President Biden further said, “Since this terrorist attack — terrorist attack took place, we have seen it described as Israel’s 9/11. But for a nation the size of Israel, it was like 15 9/11s. The scale may be different, but I’m sure those horrors have tapped into so — some kind of primal feeling in Israel, just like it did and felt in the United States”.

In my article in Arutz Sheva I have said, the scale of the attack has led some experts to draw parallels to the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. However, when one considers the demographic differences between the two nations, the Oct. 7 attack appears far more devastating. Israel, with a population of just over nine million, has suffered over 900 deaths and counting. To put this in perspective, the equivalent in the US, with its population of 331 million, would be nearly 30,000 deaths. The number of wounded in Israel has reached 2,000, which translates to over 75,000 in American terms.

For years, a handful of individuals have been sounding the alarm about the rising tide of anti-Israel and anti-Zionist sentiment. Its propaganda has been disseminated through various channels, including academic institutions, human rights organizations and even international bodies like the United Nations. The result has been a cognitive tsunami that has engulfed the world in a cloud of falsehoods and distortions.

The rise of anti-Zionism as the new form of antisemitism has been facilitated by an unholy alliance between Islamist extremists and Western elites. This coalition has been particularly potent in Muslim-majority countries, where criticism of Israel is often conflated with religious piety.

In Bangladesh, for example, individuals who dare to speak out against this narrative are branded as traitors and subjected to severe penalties, including imprisonment. While Palestinian terrorist Hamas had slaughtered Jews and Israelis – abducted innocent people including infants – continued a nefarious pogrom – anti-Semite Western and Muslim media in the world once again indulged in twisted facts with the notorious attempt of hiding the dangerous face of Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups. When Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) were behind the Al Ahli hospital explosion that killed lots of people, Western and Muslim media had quickly put the blame on Israel – clearly with the dangerous agenda of giving further incitement to anti-Semitism and Jew-hatred. It is evidently proved – Islamist monsters have once again united against Jews and Israel. They are celebrating dead Jews and the sufferings of Israeli people.

Talking to Arutz Sheva, former Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Yoram Cohen said that Israel must deal a fatal blow to Hamas during the war in Gaza because any other outcome, in his opinion, would deal a fatal blow to the possibility of reproducing Israeli deterrence.

He explained that there is no other way to deal with Hamas since the terrorist organization strives for one goal – the destruction of the State of Israel. “Hamas wants, and writes it in its charter, to destroy Israel. The road to a strategic goal of long-term and violent jihad. They see all the Jews who have been living here since forever as ‘pigs and apes’, as they say. 20 or so years ago, they began carrying out serious suicide attacks. Hamas received a ruling from Sheikh [Yusuf] Qaradawi, who was sitting in Qatar, in which it was stated that in Israel’s case – there are no civilians. Because in Israel everyone serves in the army, therefore it is permissible to kill even a one- or two-year-old boy who will serve in the army in the future – and there is permission to kill women and children”.

“The story of the unimaginable cruelty, whether you call it Nazism or whether you call it ISIS, is because they don’t even view us as human beings. They view us as something that deserves to be destroyed and that no emotion should be shown towards”, he added.

In this case, it is essential for us to note, the goal of Hamas, Hezbollah, their sponsors, and terrorist groups globally can be summarized as the attempt to establish its illegal supremacy and achieve full control of all socio-political aspects of the nation under the war of submission. Shall we let this happen? Shall we allow Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups to hijack our peace and establish a reign of jihadist terror in the Middle East and beyond, including the United States and the West?