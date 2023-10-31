Jamaat-e-Islami leader invests dirty cash in London

​According to Dhaka-based vernacular daily Jugantor, Dr. Lokiat Ullah Milon, Deputy Managing Director of Bio Pharma Limited, who also is a former leader of Islami Chhatra Shibir (Islamic Student Camp) – the student-front of pro-jihadist Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) has smuggled-out huge amount of money to the United Kingdom via Middle East and invested in at least four companies, while he and his entire family, including Milon’s wife Dr. Mushfiqa Ashraf has sought political asylum in Britain with false claim of being “victim of political harassment” in Bangladesh. In their asylum petition, Dr. Lokiat Ullah Milon has claimed himself as a leader of jamaat-e-Islami. Although Dr. Lokiat claims to be a victim of political harassment, he has been maintaining deeper connections with influential figures in Bangladesh, including lawmakers and ministers of the ruling Awami League.

Although Dr. Lokiat claims to be a victim of political harassment in Bangladesh, according to his LinkedIn account, he visited Saudi Arabia “as a part of Business Delegation of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI)”. In another post on LinkedIn, Dr. Lokiat Ullah Milon published his photograph titled “Speaking in a Graduation Conference of Chartered Supply Chain Professionals and Practitioners today at Dhaka. Really it was very exceptional and auspicious event. Congratulations for all the professionals”.

These two posts on LinkedIn clearly prove – Dr. Lokiat Ullah Milon is no victim of political harassment in Bangladesh and he has on-purpose lied with the UK authorities for the sake of getting asylum and subsequently British citizenship. UK Home Office needs to immediately initiate an investigation into this matter and reject the asylum petition of Dr. Lokiat Ullah Milon, his wife Dr. Mushfiqa Ashraf and other members of his family.

It may be mentioned here that, for the past several years, a large number of individuals from Bangladesh have sought asylum in Britain with false claims. Amongst them are convicted terror-funder and Interpol-wanted criminal Shahid Uddin Khan and jihadist-terrorist Zulkarnain Saer, alias Zulkarnain Saer Sami, alias Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat. Blitz has published several reports giving details on these notorious criminals.

Daily Jugantor further claims, although for the past 15 years, although Dr. Lokiat Ullah Milon has smuggled-out more than BDT 5 billion to Britain, his company Bio Pharma Limited, which is listed in the local stock market, did not pay any dividend to the shareholders. Furthermore, the company did not hold any general meeting since 2008 with the excuse of being harassed by the government.

Recently a shareholder of Bio Pharma Limited namely Mohammad Farid Uddin Kawsar Khan has submitted a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Commission with required evidence against Jamaat-e-Islami leader Dr. Lokiat Ullah Milon. Accordingly, the High Court Division of Bangladesh Supreme Court has instructed ACC to conduct thorough investigation into the matter and submit a report within stipulated time.

Meanwhile, according to information, Dr. Lokiat Ullah Milon has established several companies in the United Kingdom. Here are details of the companies:

Nabab Indian Restaurant Limited. Address: 9 Frimley High Street, London GIU15 5HY, United Kingdom. Company incorporation number 12278318. Incorporated in 2018. According to the October 31, 2021 audit report, Dr. Lokiat Ullah Milon has invested £498,407 in this venture.

Bio Food & Beverage Limited. Address: 113 New Road, E1, 1HJ, first floor, London, UK. Company incorporation number 14715122. Date of incorporation March 8, 2023.

Dr. Lokiat Ullah Milon has also bought a company named Villa Arbina Limited and changed its name to Loki Kitchen in 2018. Address of this company is 24A York Town Road, Sandheart, London GEU479 DT.