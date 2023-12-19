Japanese researchers reveal, COVID was man-made catastrophe

In a shocking revelation, Japanese professors Atsuki Tanaka and Takayuki Miyazawa of Osaka Medical University and Kyoto University have found that all variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID were in fact made in a laboratory. The study sought to trace the historical evolution of the omicron variant of the virus.

To trace the variant’s origins, Tanaka and Miyazawa wrote in a new paper titled “Unnaturalness in the Evolution Process of the SARS-CoV-2 variants and the possibility of deliberate natural selection”, they studied viral sequences found “in the wild” and deposited in public databases.

The researchers said they found around 100 separate omicron subvariants that could not conceivably have arisen through natural processes.

The existence of these variants seems to provide definitive proof of large-scale lab creation of Covid viruses, Tanaka and Miyazawa wrote.

Professor Tanaka and Professor Miyazawa state in the paper:

“Over the past three years, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has repeatedly caused pandemics, generating various mutated variants ranging from Alpha to Omicron. In this study, we aimed to clarify the evolutionary processes leading to the formation of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variants, focusing on Omicron variants with many amino acid mutations in the spike protein among SARS-CoV-2 isolates.

“To determine the order of mutations leading to the formation of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variants, we compared the sequences of 129 Omicron BA.1-related, 141 BA.1.1-related, and 122 BA.2-related isolates, and attempted to clarify the evolutionary processes of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variants, including the order of mutations leading to their formation and the occurrence of homologous recombination.

“As a result, we concluded that the formation of a part of Omicron isolates BA.1, BA.1.1, and BA.2 was not the product of genome evolution, as is commonly observed in nature, such as the accumulation of mutations and homologous re-combinations. Furthermore, the study of 35 recombinant isolates of Omicron variants BA.1 and BA.2 confirmed that Omicron variants were already present in 2020.

“The analysis showed that Omicron variants were formed by an entirely new mechanism that cannot be explained by previous biology, and knowing how the SARS-CoV-2 variants were formed prompts a reconsideration of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic”.

The researchers continue: “In the genetic variation in the S protein in these variants, most of the mutations were non-synonymous. There were no synonymous mutations in the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, or Mu variants, but only one each in the Lambda and Omicron variants. Among these variants, the Omicron variant (BA.1 lineage), which shows the greatest accumulation of mutations in the S protein, is primarily non-synonymous in the S protein and has only one synonymous mutation at c25000u. The synonymous/non-synonymous ratio is abnormal, given how human coronaviruses have mutated”.

In an analysis of the research, Slay News notes: “In this context, ‘synonymous’ normally refers to something that mutates naturally. A ‘synonymous’ mutation does so mostly in ways that don’t change the nature of the original. Therefore, when you have a ‘synonymous/non-synonymous ratio’ that is as ‘abnormal’ as that of the COVID variants, that means they are not occurring naturally”.

Tanaka and Miyazawa said they could not conclude “that these viruses were artificially synthesized and distributed based on malicious intent”.

But they did assert that the variants could not have formed naturally, meaning they could have only been engineered in a lab.

“The analysis we have shown here concludes that the Omicron variants are formed by a completely new mechanism that cannot be explained by previous biology”, they conclude.

Role of pharma mafias

In November 2021, Dr. Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor who was one of the first to suspect a different coronavirus strain among patients said:

“Symptoms at that stage was very much related to normal viral infection. And because we haven’t seen COVID-19 for the past eight to 10 weeks, we decided to test”, she said, adding that the patient and his family turned out to be positive.

Coetzee, who is also on the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Vaccines, said unlike the Delta so far patients have not reported loss of smell or taste and there has been no major drop in oxygen levels with the new variant.

Although, Dr. Angelique Coetzee said that symptoms of the Omicron variant were so far mild and could be treated at home, CNN, which has been at the forefront of scaring people with COVID stories said, as Omicron variant cases spread, countries rush to impose travel bans. The report said:

The Omicron variant has to be taken seriously, but it isn’t yet known whether it will outcompete the Delta variant in the United States, National Institutes for Health Director Dr. Francis Collins told CNN’s Jim Sciutto on Newsroom.

“What we do know, it has a lot of mutations, more than 50, that’s a new record”, Collins said, when asked about what is currently known about the Omicron variant. “Some of those we’ve seen before and some we haven’t. So this certainly suggests that this is a new kind of virus that we have to take very seriously.

“We worry that if the spike protein is of a different shape, maybe the antibodies won’t stick quite as well”, he said. “That’s the reason for the concern”.

Collins did make the point that all the previous variants — which have all had differences in the spike protein — have responded to vaccines and boosters.

“That’s a very important message I want everybody to hear right now,” he said. “The boosters do in fact allow your immune system to have a wide range of capabilities against spike proteins it hasn’t even seen before. So, if you needed one more reason, if you’re eligible to get that booster right away, this would be it”.

When it comes to contagiousness, “I think it is clear from what’s happening in South Africa, that this Omicron variant does spread rapidly”, Collins said, noting that Covid-19 cases are relatively low in South Africa.

“What we don’t know is whether this Omicron variant will outcompete Delta in a country like ours, or whether Delta, because it’s been so successful, will basically just push it aside. That’s another unknown”, Collins said.

Meanwhile, Daniel Merino, Gemma Ware, Ana Santos Rutschman, Professeur Jérôme Caby, Professor Nicole Hassoun and Ray Moynihan in a research paper said: “Some vaccine manufacturers, such as AstraZeneca, initially committed not to profit from selling their vaccines – although it is now moving away from this model. Meanwhile, others, such as Pfizer, have reaped huge profits from their vaccine sales. But it wasn’t just private cash pumped in these vaccines, but public money too. For example, nearly US$10 billion in US taxpayer money went into the development of Moderna’s COVID vaccine”.

Before the pandemic, the reputation of the pharmaceutical industry was at rock bottom. In August 2019, a Gallup poll of Americans’ views about business put the pharmaceutical industry last, out of 25 sectors.

Ray Moynihan, assistant professor at the Institute for Evidence-Based Healthcare at Bond University in Australia, thinks pharmaceutical companies’ reputation was so low “because their marketing behavior was just increasingly seen as out of control”. He says companies’ influence over doctors and medical science and “the exorbitant prices they were charging”, combined with some large fines for fraud, had driven down the reputation of the industry.

There are signs, however, that the successful race to make a COVID vaccine boosted the industry’s reputation. In a US survey by Harris Poll in February 2021, 62 percent of respondents rated the pharmaceutical industry positively – up from 32 percent in January 2020.

But what about the financial performance of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical companies? “The big picture is nuance,” explains Jérôme Caby, professor of corporate finance at Sorbonne Business School in Paris, France.

While some companies have been very successful, others have lost a lot of money, he says. Caby looked at the profitability of the world’s ten biggest pharmaceutical companies for The Conversation. His analysis shows that the financial performance of these top ten companies was “impressive compared to other industries” in 2020.

Later, the US National Institutes of Health is engaged in a legal battle with Moderna over who deserves credit for inventing a central component of the vaccine. Ana Santos Rutschman, assistant professor of law at Saint Louis University in the US, explains what’s at stake. “If there is co-ownership but it’s not acknowledged legally through the patent, the government cannot ultimately control licensure of the vaccine”, she said. She argued this meant it has little control over whether the vaccine is distributed equitably.

Nicole Hassoun, professor of philosophy at Binghamton University in the US, believed that access to vaccines and medication would be much fairer if control over distribution was held by the public, rather than private companies. “I think if we pay for it, we should own it”, she said. Hassoun suggested one way to do this would be at an international level, perhaps under the auspices of a new pandemic treaty being discussed by the World Health Organization.

Pfizer generated COVID mutants in biolabs

In February 2023, a Pfizer executive claimed in a new video released by Project Veritas that his company was exploring a way to “mutate” the COVID virus to preempt the development of future vaccines and create a seemingly endless “cash cow” for the Big Pharma giant, Ukrainian biolab is engaged in rigorous research in generating more and more COVID mutant, whereas conspiracy theorists said, US President Joe Biden is aware of such dangerous activity and his son, Hunter Biden is getting millions of dollars as kickback from the Big Pharma giant.

According to media reports, in the video, Jordon Trishton Walker, who is Pfizer’s Director of Research and Development, Strategic Operations — mRNA Scientific Planner, said: “One of the things we [Pfizer] are exploring is like, why don’t we just mutate it [COVID] ourselves so we could create — preemptively develop new vaccines, right? So, we have to do that. If we’re gonna do that though, there’s a risk of like, as you could imagine — no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f**king viruses”.

Walker told the Project Veritas journalist: “From what I’ve heard is they [Pfizer scientists] are optimizing it [COVID mutation process], but they’re going slow because everyone is very cautious — obviously they don’t want to accelerate it too much. I think they are also just trying to do it as an exploratory thing because you obviously don’t want to advertise that you are figuring out future mutations”.

Pfizer’s scientists would create the mutated virus via “directed evolution”, Walker said, which is different from gain-of-function.

“You’re not supposed to do gain-of-function research with viruses. Regularly not. We can do these selected structure mutations to make them more potent. There is research ongoing about that. I don’t know how that is going to work. There better not be any more outbreaks because Jesus Christ”, he said.

Walker added: “Don’t tell anyone. Promise you won’t tell anyone. The way it [the experiment] would work is that we put the virus in monkeys, and we successively cause them to keep infecting each other, and we collect serial samples from them”.

Walker drew parallels between the current Pfizer project and what may have happened at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China: “You have to be very controlled to make sure that this virus [COVID] that you mutate doesn’t create something that just goes everywhere. Which, I suspect, is the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest. It makes no sense that this virus popped out of nowhere. It’s bullsh*t”.

Walker added that COVID “is going to be a cash cow for us for a while going forward. Like obviously”.

The Veritas journalist asked: “Well, I think the whole research of the viruses and mutating it, like, would be the ultimate cash cow”.

Walker said: “Yeah, it’d be perfect”.

COVID mutant generated at Ukrainian biolab?

Meanwhile, according to conspiracy theorists, Ukrainian biolabs were busy in rigorous experiment of generating COVID mutant so that the virus continues to spread throughout the world, giving opportunity to Big Pharma giants in making hundreds of billions of dollars every year. It further said, US President Joe Biden is fully aware of this notorious activity, while his son, Hunter Biden is secretly receiving kickback from the Big Pharma giants, including Pfizer.

The Trumpet quoted Tucker Carlson saying: “If you really want to understand how powerful Big Pharma is, consider the news that did not break today,” he said. “The pro-transparency news organization Project Veritas just released an undercover video of a Pfizer executive bragging on camera about how his company conducts a kind of Frankenstein science, manipulating COVID viruses for profit, imperiling potentially the entire world, doing it in secret, possibly in violation of federal law, bragging about this. So, no matter what your politics are, doesn’t matter who you voted for, that’s a huge story. And you would think every reporter in this country would be itching to follow up on it, calling Pfizer, telling the public about it. But no, that’s not happening. … No other media outlet [besides Twitter] has covered the story at all”.

Reacting to Project Veritas report and Tucker Carlson’s claim, ‘Forbes’ in a report said:

Tucker Carlson claimed on his FOX News show Tucker Carlson Tonight that there’s been “a near-total media blackout of this story”. But since there doesn’t seem to be any type of memo circulating to journalists telling them to not cover “this story,” let’s cover it now and see how much veritas it really has.

What’s “this story” that’s supposedly the subject of a media blackout according to Carlson? Well, Carlson has also tweeted the following about it: “Project Veritas just released an undercover video of a Pfizer executive bragging about how his company conducts Frankenstein science, manipulating COVID viruses for profit, and does it in secret, possibly in violation of federal law”.

Wow, a Pfizer exec bragging about “Frankenstein science?” That sounds like a monstrous revelation, doesn’t it? But before Carlson’s claim makes you sit bolt upright in your chair, keep in mind that this was Carlson who had said this. Yes, this was the Tucker Carlson whom John Oliver has called a “superspreader” of Covid-19 vaccine fears and doubts and a “scrunch-faced fear baboon”, as I covered on May 3, 2021, for Forbes. Now, to be fair, Carlson is not necessarily always “scrunch-faced.” He has also sported the “I’m concerned”, the “Whatcha talkin bout, Willis”, and the “I really have to go to the bathroom” facial expressions. But is there any truth to what Carlson has been claiming about this Project Veritas video or is it actually a hot air baboon situation?

Meanwhile, based on a scoop, investigative journalists are already trying to find answer to a question – how much kickback Joe Biden and other members of the Biden Crime Family, including Hunter Biden have received from the pharma-giants in exchange for pushing forward COVID fear, mask mandate and vaccines as there are whisper about residents of White House making "ton of cash" as kickback from pharma giants as well as mask manufacturers.