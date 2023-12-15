Jatiya Party demands engineered election

Military dictator Gen Hussain Muhammad Ershad’s pro-Islamist Jatiya Party, which currently is headed by his ​younger brother GM Quader does not have the ability of even winning five seats if it doesn’t not enjoy full blessings of ruling Awami League. But the US ambassador in Dhaka or the British High Commissioner and other foreign diplomats are not aware of this fact. Instead they have been granting undue attention and importance to this obscure political party and even have considered it as the next ruling party.

According to statistics, during the last two general elections, security deposits of over 86 percent of Jatiya Party candidates were forfeited as they did not succeed in even bagging the most minimal number of votes. It is a proven fact, Jatiya Party’s countrywide vote bank is now below two percent. Meaning, it really cannot be considered as the main opposition. It can only survive being the political lapdog of large parties such as Awami League.

Without Awami League’s blessings, Jatiya Party cannot even win in five seats while its chairman GM Quader’s security deposit shall also be forfeited – for sure, as he actually is neither a politician nor a popular figure even in Jatiya Party’s key base – Rangpur.

As the next general election is very near, Jatiya Party is already nervous as without Awami League’s full blessings, it won’t ever be able to become “main opposition in the parliament”. Instead, most possibly Trinamool BNP shall emerge as the main opposition.

Most interesting part here is – while Jatiya Party leaders have been repeatedly telling foreign envoys that there is no scope for a free and fair election under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and there was “no level playing field”, now Jatiya Party is begging mercy of ruling Awami League in the upcoming general election – to ensure its survival. Jatiya Party is demanding uncontested 60+ seats. Meaning, they want an engineered election.

GM Quader even went further by saying, Awami League wants to retain power through another ‘farcical’ election to establish one-party rule. He said, “If they [AL] come back to power, a total dictatorship will be established in the country. One-party rule will be established. Basic human rights, including freedom of speech, will disappear. If there are other political parties, they will also be subservient to the Awami League. No more voices will be found to speak”.

And now, the same GM Quader is even ready to lick the boots of Awami League leaders in holding an engineered election that would ensure existence of his own party. It evidently proves – GM Quader is neither a politician nor someone supporting democracy. He is purely a hypocrite and opportunist – if not worse.

Meanwhile, according to credible sources, Jatiya Party’s chairman GM Quader and several leaders of the party are not only maintaining contact with BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, they even have reached into a secret arrangement, where Jatiya Party had categorically ensured Tarique of either abruptly withdrawing from election race at eleventh hour or play the role of a pressure force in the next parliament and compel Awami League in reviving the process of holding future elections under unelected caretaker government – similarly as Pakistan.

Jatiya Party leaders reportedly have guaranteed Tarique Rahman of getting the caretaker system revived within maximum six months of the next tenure of the government and suddenly resign en masse from parliament thus paving the path for a fresh election. Once that happens, Jatiya Party shall join the BNP-led alliance and subsequently become a coalition partner in the Ultra-Islamist government led by the BNP.

Another source said, the final arrangement of a secret romance between BNP and Jatiya Party was chalked-out when Jatiya Party chief GM Quader silently visited Dubai a few months ago being accompanied by his special envoy and nephew. At least two meetings took place between the Jatiya Party delegation and an influential officer of Pakistan’s Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI). In presence of the ISI officer, Jatiya Party leaders had also joined a Skype meeting with BNP’s Tarique Rahman.

In my opinion, if ruling Awami League shall actualize Jatiya Party’s undue demand of holding an engineered election ensuring more than 40 seats to pro-Islamist Jatiya Party, it shall definitely ride on the horns of rhino, where the next government shall become almost captive into the grips and whims of Jatiya Party leadership – that seriously lacks political honesty, credibility and even trustworthiness. As Bangladesh is heading towards a free, fair and credible election, the ruling Awami League must refrain from polluting it by granting undue favor to the so-called opposition – Jatiya Party. If this military dictator’s party wants to continue its existence in the parliament, let it contest the election challenging Awami League and opposition candidates alongside candidates from political parties such as Trinamool BNP.