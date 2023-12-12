Jatiya Party may sabotage election at eleventh hour

There are concerns that Jatiya Party might disrupt the election at the eleventh hour by suddenly retracting nomination papers submitted by its candidates. According to a report citing a senior Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader, Jatiya Party had assured BNP of either following BNP’s decision to boycott the election or abruptly withdrawing their nomination papers on the final withdrawal day.

The leader further mentioned that Tarique Rahman, still hopeful of cooperation from Jatiya Party, believes that Mujibul Huq Chunnu, Jatiya Party’s Secretary General and a former BNP member, could support BNP’s stance. Additionally, GM Quader, promising to no longer align with Awami League, has reiterated support to Americans and Westerners.

Even after submitting nomination papers, Jatiya Party leadership maintains regular contact with Tarique Rahman or senior BNP leaders. However, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed doubt on whether Jatiya Party, the main opposition, would honor their commitment and remain in the electoral race.

According to The Daily Star, quoting four ministers, Sheikh Hasina expressed uncertainty about Jatiya Party’s intentions in the upcoming election. She highlighted the exclusion of Raushan Ershad, Rahgir Al Mahi Ershad (Saad Ershad), and Mashiur Rahman Ranga from the race and the uncertainty surrounding Jatiya Party’s future moves.

Jatiya Party sources mentioned the party’s demand for withdrawal of AL nominees and “AL independents” from at least 30 to 35 seats to ensure easy wins for JP candidates. Failure to meet this demand might lead JP to consider quitting the race, as per the sources.

During a meeting, Jatiya Party’s Chief Patron, Raushan Ershad, expressed opposition to any understanding between Sheikh Hasina’s AL and GM Quader’s Jatiya Party regarding seat sharing for the election. Raushan Ershad expressed dissatisfaction with GM Quader’s actions, alleging that he forcefully took over the party’s leadership.

Amidst these discussions, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader asserted that their decision regarding independent candidates would not change, emphasizing the importance of competition and rejecting the idea of uncontested elections.

However, a senior Jatiya Party leader, on condition of anonymity, expressed concern over GM Quader’s trustworthiness and speculated that he might take drastic steps to disrupt the election, potentially influenced by an Western envoy’s advice.