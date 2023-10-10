Joe Biden pushes the world towards extreme volatility

Since taking office, US President Joe Biden and members of his administration are continuously committing diplomatic and strategic blunders thus pushing the entire world towards extreme volatility. By involving into war in Ukraine, he has paved the path of burning billions of American taxpayer dollars despite the fact, this war may not end in the foreseeable years. Meaning, American cash shall continue to be wasted in Ukraine indefinitely thus resulting in acute hardship to American domestic economy.

Biden’s abrupt withdrawal from Afghanistan has pushed the country into the grips of Taliban jihadists, where violation of human rights and rights of women is rampant. According to analysts, in course of years, Afghanistan will emerge into major security headache to every nation in the world, including the West, while Taliban jihadists shall resort to exporting terrorism and jihadism within targeted nations, such as the United States, European Union and others.

Key policymakers in the Biden administration, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, under the guise of “upholding democracy” are pushing forward their secret agenda in a number of African and Asian nations, while liberal American media such as The Washington Post are seeing such approach as “open bullying”.

It may be mentioned here that, Bangladesh is currently facing the risk of falling under the influence of various extremist groups, including ultra-Islamists, jihadists, anti-Semites, and religious bigots. This could ultimately lead to the country transforming into a neo-Taliban state. The United States and its Western allies need to be cautious about interfering in Bangladesh’s internal affairs.

In recent years, political parties like the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and their ideological allies, such as Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Hefazat-e-Islam (HeI), Ansar Al Islam, Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (HuJI), and Jamaatul Mujahedin Bangladesh (JMB), have been pushing to turn Bangladesh into a sharia nation or a caliphate. These parties have also engaged in lobbying activities in the US, the UK, and other European Union nations.

During the 2001–2006 rule of the BNP-Jamaat coalition government, they even named a bridge “Hezb’allah,” after the United States–designated terrorist organization. The BNP-Jamaat coalition government’s junior communications minister, Salahuddin Ahmed, told French news agency AFP “I named the bridge Hezb’allah because of our love for the Lebanese resistance group. Hezb’allah is the only group which is fighting Israel, and the bridge is named after the group as a mark of honor”.

Then–foreign minister Morshed Khan went as far as to label Israel’s actions as “state terrorism” and “religious terrorism” while accusing the United States of sponsoring it.

The BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami consider Jews and Israel the “enemy” and support “elimination of the Jewish State from the world map”, while they recognize Lebanese Hezb’allah and Palestinian Hamas as “ideological allies”.

What’s concerning is the active support for these Islamist groups by US secretary of state Antony Blinken and officials at the State Department. The US ambassador in Dhaka, Peter D. Haas, has been seen associating with individuals who burn American flags and threaten Bangladeshi media outlets with visa-related consequences to push their Islamist agenda.

Supporting BNP, inadvertently or otherwise, could empower an organization with an agenda that contradicts American values and foreign policy objectives. The BNP aims to establish sharia law in Bangladesh with the help of Islamist allies, potentially turning the nation into an anti-Semitic caliphate similar to Afghanistan. Such a development could undermine US interests in the region.

Meanwhile, according to media report, in the wake of a recent terrorist attack orchestrated by the Hamas organization against Israelis on October 7, while celebrations by some Palestinians erupted across the world, including Canada and the United Kingdom, Joe Biden hosted a barbecue party at the White House on October 8, accompanied by live music.

It’s worth noting that this barbecue party took place on the same day that the Israeli government officially declared war, marking the first such declaration since the Yom Kippur War of 1973. This declaration followed surprise attacks by the terrorist organization Hamas.

Since the attacks began on October 7, more than 700 people in Israel have lost their lives, and over 2,000 others have been injured. Reports indicate that Hamas has taken numerous hostages, including women and children, and among the casualties, there are also American citizens.

The timing of the barbecue party, which took place hours after the brutal terrorist attack, has led diplomatic and security analysts to criticize Joe Biden, particularly in light of his claims about “foreign policy expertise making the world more secure”.

The attacks launched by Hamas have exposed deficiencies in Israeli intelligence, leading experts to raise questions about the effectiveness of the US’s investments in surveillance capabilities and partnerships in the volatile Middle East.

Overall, the Biden administration’s foreign policy decisions have sparked debates about their impact on global stability and security. Critics argue that conflicts are escalating during his presidency, challenging his claims of enhancing foreign policy competence.