In August 2023, the House Oversight Committee revealed a concerning pattern of what they claim are falsehoods about his family’s business dealings by Joe Biden, amounting to 16 instances of alleged deception. However, new information has come to light, suggesting that this scorecard may need expansion.

America First Legal, through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit, has obtained documents that shed light on Joe Biden’s extensive email correspondence during his tenure as Vice President. These documents indicate that he engaged in over 20,000 email exchanges between his office and businesses linked to his son, Hunter Biden, and his brother, Jim Biden.

Notably, Joe Biden secured a record number of votes, with 81,284,000, despite a history of documented falsehoods and plagiarism. When someone with a reputation for dishonesty seeks the highest office in the land, the scale of their actions becomes all the more significant.

The FOIA lawsuit against the National Archives has unveiled the following details:

Joe Biden allegedly sent or received 19,335 emails connected to Rosemont Seneca, Hunter Biden’s investment firm.

He engaged in 4,243 emails with Hunter Biden personally.

There were 1,751 emails involving Jim Biden.

And 3,738 emails from Jim Biden’s Lion Hall Group.

It’s worth noting that Joe Biden and his White House team have consistently denied any involvement in his son’s business affairs. Several of these denials, as cataloged by the Oversight Committee’s 16-lie scorecard, are as follows:

August 28, 2019: Joe Biden claimed, “I have never discussed with my son, or my brother, or anyone else, anything having to do with their businesses, period”.

September 21, 2019: When asked if he had spoken to his son about overseas business dealings, Joe Biden responded, “I’ve never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings”.

October 16, 2019: He stated, “I never discussed with my son anything having to do with what was going on in Ukraine. That’s a fact”.

April 5, 2022: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reaffirmed that the President never spoke to his son about overseas business dealings.

August 9, 2023: In response to new claims about his involvement, Joe Biden said, “I never talked business with anybody”.

Despite these denials, the Biden administration insists that the President remains uninformed about his son’s foreign business activities, even as Hunter Biden faces potential Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) violations related to his work in China, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan.

Furthermore, a separate FOIA request by the Southeastern Legal Foundation revealed that the National Archives possesses around 5,400 documents, electronic records, and emails where Joe Biden used various pseudonyms, including JRB Ware, Robin Ware, and Robert L Peters.

During testimony before Congress in July, Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Devon Archer, revealed that Joe Biden was on more than 20 speakerphone calls with Hunter’s business associates. Archer suggested that Joe Biden was the key figure Hunter was marketing for access.

In September, the House Oversight Committee requested “unrestricted special access” under the Presidential Records Act to a case related to Hunter Biden and his foreign business dealings. This case, titled “Records on Hunter Biden, James Biden, and Their Foreign Business Dealings”, contains the pseudonymous emails.

Republican Representative James Comer, who chairs the Oversight Committee, stated that these emails also include communications between Hunter Biden’s associates and members of the then-Vice President Biden’s team, such as Kate Bedingfield, who currently serves in the Biden Administration. Eric Schwerin, one of Hunter’s associates, wrote to Kate Bedingfield, providing suggested quotes for the White House in response to media inquiries about Hunter Biden’s role in Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company.