Joe Biden spreads dog fear throughout White House

Joe Biden’s dogs have reportedly created unease among White House staffers and Secret Service members due to a series of biting incidents, raising concerns about safety in the workplace and prompting questions about the handling of these situations.

Media reports have highlighted the removal of President Biden’s German shepherd, Commander, from the White House. It has been revealed that Commander has been involved in more biting incidents than previously disclosed, leading to what some describe as a hazardous work environment.

A source within the president’s Secret Service detail expressed concerns about the situation, stating, “We’re beyond the point of worrying about trust being broken. We have to speak up”.

According to reports, there have been 12 documented biting incidents involving Commander in the past year, with 11 of those incidents involving US Secret Service staff. However, sources claim that the actual number of incidents may be higher, as other White House workers have also experienced the dog’s aggression.

While exact figures are unavailable, individuals familiar with the situation confirm that employees in the executive residence have been among Commander’s victims. The most recent incident occurred last Monday when the dog bit a uniformed Secret Service officer, requiring treatment at the White House complex.

A photograph published by the Daily Mail showed that the White House grounds superintendent, Dale Haney, 71, was also bitten by Commander on September 13.

The severity of the bites has varied, but at least one victim was sent to the hospital with lacerations on their arm and thigh. A Secret Service supervisor reportedly informed agents about multiple biting incidents over the summer, characterizing the job as “hostile” and “dangerous”.

Secret Service agents use their radios to alert each other when Commander is outside and caution their colleagues to avoid specific areas or entrances where the dog may be present.

In response to these incidents, Commander has been removed from the White House grounds, as confirmed by a spokesperson for First Lady Jill Biden, Elizabeth Alexander. Alexander stated, “Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated”.

This is not the first time one of the Biden family’s German shepherds has faced such issues. The Bidens’ older dog, Major, was previously removed from Washington, DC, due to similar aggressive behavior.

Commander was given to the First Family on the same day Major was placed with family friends following multiple biting incidents involving Secret Service members in 2021.

It remains unclear whether the White House is maintaining a record of the number of biting incidents attributed to Commander.

In response to the situation, Alexander emphasized the Bidens’ concern for the safety of those working at the White House and those responsible for their protection. She expressed gratitude for the patience and support of the US Secret Service and others involved as they work toward finding solutions to address these issues.