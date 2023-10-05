During a recent visit to Arizona, President Joe Biden stirred controversy by announcing US$83 million in taxpayer funds for the construction of the John McCain National Library. The library, spanning 80,000 square feet on 22.5 acres at Arizona State University, is intended to archive McCain’s papers and projects to host over 100,000 visitors annually.

While politicians divert taxpayer funds to build monuments commemorating their legacies, what makes this case unique is the source of the funds. The Biden administration revealed that the US$83 million in federal funds for the McCain Library is drawn from the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund, officially known as the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund. This fund, originally totaling US$10 billion, was meant to aid recovery from the COVID-19 public health emergency.

However, almost 1 percent of the initial US$10 billion is now being repurposed for a senatorial library, a move that seems disconnected from addressing the pandemic. The allocation raises questions about the use of the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, as the McCain Library is among its largest beneficiaries, despite the fund’s original intent.

The Biden administration attempts to justify this allocation by suggesting that the McCain Library will provide space for health screenings and job fairs. Critics argue that there are more cost-effective ways to facilitate job fairs and provide essential health resources to those in need, rather than investing US$83 million in a senatorial library.

This allocation of funds is seen as a political maneuver by President Biden, who faces declining poll numbers and is seeking support from the McCain family in his battle against Republicans. During his visit to Arizona, Biden used the occasion to attack Republicans, claiming they pose an imminent threat to democracy.

While delivering his speech on democracy, Biden emphasized the importance of people’s rule and denounced rule by monarchs or the wealthy. However, allocating US$83 million in public health emergency funds for a library honoring a fellow career politician raises questions about the democratic principles the president champions.

Critics argue that this move subverts democracy, as it diverts funds meant for pandemic recovery to serve political interests. Furthermore, the Biden administration’s rhetoric about democracy appears to be a strategic ploy to stigmatize political opponents and consolidate power, rather than upholding democratic values.

The controversy surrounding the allocation of funds to the McCain Library underscores concerns about misappropriation of taxpayer money and the erosion of democratic principles. As President Biden seeks to secure his political future, his actions raise questions about the integrity of the democratic process.

In essence, the allocation of US$83 million in coronavirus recovery funds for the McCain Library highlights a potential threat to democracy when political interests take precedence over the will of the people.