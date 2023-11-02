Joe Biden wants to invite Hamas-type terrorists in US

Amid Israel’s war against Hamas and Palestinian terrorists in Gaza, United States has entered a dangerous period with fears of Middle Eastern terrorists, including Al Qaeda, Islamic State (ISIS), Hezbollah, Iraqi militias and Houthis entering the country while the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is unable to detect all individuals entering across the porous southern border.

FBI Director Christopher Wray told senators at the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing, “What has now increased is the greater possibility of one of these foreign terrorist organizations directing an attack in the United States.

According to Just the News, Christopher Wray further said “I couldn’t say that we’re able to detect all individuals, the gaps in our intelligence are real and it’s something that we have concerns about.

Meanwhile, in an X post, Rick Scott reposted an illustration by Fox News’ acclaimed border reporter Bill Melugin using football stadium crowds to show the huge number of estimated gotaways (600,000) in FY2023. Scott wrote: “This puts into perspective just how many cartels, criminals and terrorists might have come into our country untracked and without fear of the consequences. It’s INSANE and a direct consequence of Biden’s dangerous border policies”.

Juts the News reported: “US Customs and Border Protection has reported more than 7 million migrant encounters at the southwest land border since President Joe Biden took office”.

Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyo., who visited the border along with Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and other Republican senators, published a post on X in which he wrote: “Three days before Senate Republicans arrived at the border, Border Patrol seized an illegal migrant with explosives tailor-made for terrorists. It’s painfully clear @POTUS’ strategy is putting our nation at risk. Any additional funding must be used to stop the flow immediately”.

In an attached video, Barrasso criticized Biden’s weak border policies, including getting rid of DNA testing for incoming immigrants claiming to be “families” to prove their claims of being related. He said, “Eight million illegal immigrants have come into this country during Joe Biden’s presidency”.

Meanwhile according to another report, Just the News said:

The FBI director’s warning to Congress follows revelations that the San Diego field office of US Customs and Border Protection had warned its personnel that Hamas fighters or inspired actors might attempt to enter the US via the southern border”.

“San Diego Field Office Intelligence Unit (SDFO-FITU) assesses that individuals inspired by, or reacting to, the current Israel-Hamas conflict may attempt travel to or from the area of hostilities in the Middle East via circuitous transit across the Southwest border”, an unclassified document from the office read, according to Just the News.

“Foreign fighters motivated by ideology or mercenary soldiers of fortune may attempt to obfuscate travel to or from the US to or from countries in the Middle East through Mexico”.

Just the News report continued: “Accompanying the admonition were images of popular symbols for Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah. The latter group, in particular, is known to operate extensively in Latin America and former Trump Deputy National Security Advisor Victoria Coates has warned that the group had likely already accessed the US interior”.

It may be mentioned here that, Palestinian Islamic Jihad is the Gaza-based terror group that launched an errant missile into a local Al-Ahli hospital parking lot, which Hamas and allies immediately claimed was an Israeli missile and evidence that the Jewish state was bombing civilian targets. Later, Naor Gilon, Ambassador of the State of Israel in India in a statement titled “Al Ahli hospital was hit by a rocket of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad” provided technical video proof on this matter, proving Palestinian Islamic Jihad was behind this incident.

Senator Ted Cruz told Fox News, “I believe we’re at greater risk today for a major terrorist attack in the United States than we have been at any time since September 11. And you combine war in the Middle East with … an open border on our southern border. … That is an invitation from the Biden White House, if you’re a terrorist and you want to murder Americans come to Mexico and they’ll let you in”.

Meanwhile, The Western Journal in a report said, Miss Israel 2021, Noa Cochva in a video statement exposing brutality of Hamas and Palestinian terrorist said,

“Hi, I’m Noa Cochva. I am Miss Israel. Everybody knows a beauty queen’s goal in life is to achieve world peace. Their so-called freedom fighters [members of Hamas and Palestinian terrorists] beheaded babies, raped young girls, kidnapped elderlies, burned entire families in their homes. They killed anyone they saw, anyone, and our kibbutzim were burned to the ground”.