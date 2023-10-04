Recent actions by President Joe Biden could have far-reaching implications for Bangladesh, possibly steering the nation toward becoming a haven for extremist ideologies akin to the Taliban. The US withdrawal from Afghanistan left many Afghan allies vulnerable, a mistake that Biden seems to be replicating in Bangladesh. This South Asian country has a history of anti-American sentiment, with instances of burning the American flag and vocalizing anti-Western slogans.

During the tenure of the coalition government between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) from 2001 to 2006, there were numerous episodes where American flags were set ablaze. These acts were often incited by a range of triggers, such as international events and shifts in public opinion.

Noteworthy Events:

For instance, the Iraq War in 2003 saw significant protests in Bangladesh, where American flags were burned as a sign of dissent against US foreign policy. Similarly, the Abu Ghraib prison scandal in 2004 led to widespread condemnation and flag-burning incidents. Political unrest in various years also saw the US being targeted for its perceived influence in Bangladesh’s politics, leading to more instances of flag desecration. This trend has continued beyond 2006, with some groups using flag burning as a way to protest various aspects of US foreign policy.

In a disconcerting development, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other State Department officials seem to be advocating for Islamist groups in Bangladesh, including the BNP and JeI. The US ambassador in Dhaka, Peter D. Haas, has been observed mingling with those who have shown anti-American sentiments and has even issued threats to Bangladeshi media to coerce them into becoming mouthpieces for these groups. This behavior is in stark contrast to the Vienna Convention, which mandates diplomats to respect the laws of the host country and abstain from meddling in its internal affairs.

The US Embassy’s actions in Bangladesh could potentially lead to their expulsion, as they are in violation of international diplomatic norms. It seems that the Biden administration is directing its diplomats to interfere in Bangladesh’s domestic matters, a strategy that could destabilize the country and pave the way for extremist groups to gain power. This could serve US interests in terms of resource exploitation and geopolitical positioning but at the cost of regional stability.

Moreover, Biden’s history of leveraging his position for personal gain, as evidenced by his involvement in Ukraine and his son Hunter Biden’s association with Burisma, raises ethical questions. Reports from the Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs and the United States House Committee on Oversight and Accountability have detailed these concerns.

As Biden faces potential intra-party challenges for the 2024 re-election, he might resort to instigating new global conflicts to secure his position. However, this strategy is fraught with risks, especially given the recent upheavals in American politics, such as the ousting of Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the House, which has raised questions about the stability of US democratic institutions.

Biden’s previous decisions, such as the abrupt withdrawal from Afghanistan and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, have already posed significant challenges for his administration. The US has also been implicated in election interference in Africa under the guise of democracy promotion, a strategy that has led to disastrous outcomes in countries like Iraq and Libya.

In the context of Bangladesh, Biden’s actions could inadvertently bolster extremist groups, pushing the country toward becoming a hotbed for radical ideologies. This could have severe repercussions for US foreign policy and counter-terrorism efforts. Furthermore, allegations against Hunter Biden for lobbying for the BNP, a party linked to terrorism and militancy, could escalate the situation into a legal and diplomatic crisis.

Biden’s approach to Bangladesh raises serious questions about the judgment and ethical integrity of his administration. These actions could have far-reaching consequences, not just for Bangladesh but also for the broader objectives of American foreign policy and the fight against global terrorism. The situation necessitates a thorough reevaluation of US policy in the region, especially considering the potential legal and ethical complications that could arise.