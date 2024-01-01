Jordanian Queen Rania’s immoral stand in favor of murders and rapes

While Jordan, is a country that has always been harboring Palestinian terrorists including members of Hamas such as FBI’s Most-Wanted terrorist Ahlam Tamimi as well as other terrorist groups such as Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) etcetera, Jordanian Queen Rania faces criticism for using her power voice as the opening salvo to a chorus of innumerable deniers, a further barbarism dehumanizing the victims of Hamas’ atrocities targeting women and girls. According to media reports, following October 7 Hamas pogrom in Israel, Queen Rania questioned whether Israeli children had verifiably been killed by the Palestinian mega-terror outfit.

Commenting on such shocking statement of the Jordanian queen, Dr. Qanta Ahmed, a physician who specializes in sleep disorders and a senior fellow at the Independent Women’s Forum wrote in the Newsweek, “Hearing her strident tone, even as I was surrounded by Israeli Jews, Israeli Christians, and Israeli Muslims still reeling with shock, cut to my core”.

Dr. Ahmed further wrote, “Genocidal rape has no context. Contextualization is contemptibly antisemitic and pure misogyny, if not open Islamist sympathy”.

It may be mentioned here that in an interview with CNN, American broadcast network that is facing accusation of employing Hamas-connected journalists, Palestinian-born Jordanian Queen Rania question whether Hamas really committed atrocities during October 7 pogrom.

Meanwhile, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi has openly expressed his support and admiration towards Palestinian mega-terror outfit Hamas. In a report, MEMRI said, responding to Israel’s statements that the war in Gaza is meant to eliminate Hamas, Al-Safadi said at a November 8, 2023 conference organized by the Amman municipality, that “Hamas is an idea and ideas do not die”. He added that, without addressing the Palestinians’ rights and establishing a Palestinian state, security and stability will never be achieved, and war will break out “every five or six years”. He also stated that Jordan is working to refute the Israeli narrative about the war.

Jordanian Queen Rania’s pathetic denial of Hamas cruelty or Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi’s open support towards the mega-terror outfit is not any isolated incident. Instead, Jordanian royals and its entire administration have been notoriously biased towards anti-Semitism, Israel-bashing and defending terrorist acts of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip.

For years, Jordanian King Abdullah II and his regime is ignoring repeated call from the international community and the United States government in extraditing notorious terrorist Ahlam Tamimi.

Ahlam Tamimi, now a Jordanian national associated with mega-terror outfit Hamas who was studying at Bir Zeit University near Ramallah, was sentenced to 16 life sentences for helping plan the bombing, including surveilling possible targets and escorting the bomber to the restaurant. Israel released Tamimi in 2011 as part of the Gilad Shalit prisoner swap.

Following her release from Israeli prison, the monster Ahlam Tamimi went to Jordan, where she received a hero’s welcome. Jordanian Queen Rania reportedly had secret meeting with this monster and presented her bouquet. The Jordanian king and queen also are maintaining deeper relations with Raghad Hussein, the daughter of Saddam Hussein, who also has been living in Jordan for many years.

Tamimi has since become a well-known media personality, hosting a talk show, “Breeze of the Free”, on the Hamas-affiliated Al-Quds TV. She also writes weekly columns and appears as a regular analyst on Al Jazeera and BBC-Arabic. The common denominator: justifying and inciting terror.

Ahlam Tamimi has never shown remorse for her role in the deadly attack, and instead has expressed pride in the death toll. She told the Associated Press in 2017 that Palestinians have a right to launch terror attacks against Israelis.

“We are an oppressed people defending ourselves”, al-Tamimi told AP from her home in Amman. “We want Israel to leave our land so we can live in quiet”.

Asked about her role in the killing of civilians, including children, Tamimi said: “I don’t target children, but when the bomb goes off, it goes everywhere”.

It may be mentioned here that the United States provides around US$1.3 billion in aid to Jordan annually, although King Abdullah II and his family members have been regularly stealing public wealth and smuggling it to several Western countries.

Meanwhile, according an article written by Andrew E Harrod for Blitz, this mass-murdering monster is enjoying good life in Jordan and even getting patronization from the Jordanian royals, especially King Abdullah II and his wife Queen Rania, as Rania is a Palestinian who appreciates Jew hatred and silently supports Hamas and other terrorist groups. Despite such reality, Western media outlets are gradually becoming reluctant or even silent on this important issue.

According to Jewish Insider, the American Jewish Committee is for the first time publicly calling on the Justice Department “to exert every effort” to push Jordan to extradite Ahlam Tamimi, a Palestinian terrorist convicted in an Israeli court for her role in the 2001 bombing of a Sbarro pizzeria in Jerusalem in which 16 people, including three Americans, were killed.

Tamimi, who received 16 life sentences for escorting a suicide bomber to the restaurant, was freed in a 2011 exchange with Jordan along with more than 1,000 prisoners, most of them Palestinian. She has since become well-known in Jordan and for years hosted a program on a Hamas-affiliated television network.

In a letter addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland, AJC CEO Ted Deutch writes that Tamimi is “unrepentant” and has “enjoyed celebrity status since returning to Jordan, glorifying and inciting terrorism and for five years hosting a program on the Hamas-affiliated Al-Quds TV, beamed throughout the Arabic-speaking world”.

Americans Malki Roth, 15, and Shoshana Greenbaum, 31, were killed in the blast. New York-born Chana Nachenberg was critically wounded in the attack, and remained in a vegetative state for more than two decades before dying from her injuries in May. Nachenberg’s young daughter survived the attack unharmed.

Malki Roth’s parents, Frimet and Arnold Roth, told Jewish Insider that the AJC

letter was “honorable and welcome”.

“In urging the DOJ to press for extradition by a valued treaty partner, the AJC is backed by justice, American law and Judaism’s profound respect for the sanctity of human life. Ahlam Tamimi calls the Sbarro atrocity ‘a crown on my head’. The obscenity of her being free to inspire admiring crowds in Jordan and beyond with her savagery should have ended years ago in a Washington courthouse. We pray it will now”, they said in a joint comment for Jewish Insider.

Question here is – shall King Abdullah II extradite Ahlam Tamimi defying pressure from his wife – Queen Rania? The answer is negative. Why?

As part of his administration’s policy of appeasing Palestinian terrorists and empowering terror-patron nations such as Iran, US President Joe Biden is unwilling to press Jordanian King Abdullah II in extraditing Ahlam Tamimi, the notorious Hamas terrorist, who has been sheltered in Jordan for years.