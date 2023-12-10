Justin Trudeau turns Canada into safe haven for killers, terrorists and criminals

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may pretend to be a noble politician, in reality he is not. In September 2023, Trudeau had gone from bad to worse after he honored a Ukrainian Nazi veteran in the country’s parliament during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on September 22. His honoring of Yaroslav Hunka, a veteran of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, comes only days after he made allegations against India over the death of a Sikh separatist, described by New Delhi as a pro-Khalistani terrorist.

According to eminent journalist Ahmed Adil, Yaroslav Hunka was sitting in the gallery of parliament and got a standing ovation during Zelensky’s visit. The speaker of Canada’s House of Commons, Anthony Rota, apologized after Canadian Jewish group CIJA said it was “deeply troubled” that a veteran of a Nazi division that participated in the Holocaust had been celebrated. During his address, Rota went as far as to say that the 98-year-old was “a Ukrainian hero, a Canadian hero, and we thank him for all his service,” with those in the building responding with applause.

Rota said in a statement that on September 24, “In my remarks following the address of the president of Ukraine, I recognized an individual in the gallery. I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to do so. No one, including fellow parliamentarians and the Ukraine delegation, was aware of my intention or of my remarks before I delivered them”.

Trudeau’s office claims that the decision to invite Hunka was made by the speaker’s office alone, saying, “No advance notice was provided to the Prime Minister’s Office, nor the Ukrainian delegation, about the invitation or the recognition”.

His office also denied allegations that a private meeting occurred between Hunka, Zelensky and Trudeau. As it would turn out, though, reporters found a post published on September 22 by the granddaughter of the Nazi, Theresa Hunka, which said: “Dedo [Grandfather] is waiting in the reception hall for Trudeau and Zelensky”.

Justin Trudeau and Volodymyr Zelensky applauded the Nazi in the parliament and personally met with him, even though they denied it.

As the Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre said on X: “No parliamentarians (other than Justin Trudeau) had the opportunity to vet this individual’s past before he was introduced and honored on the floor of the House of Commons. Without warning or context, it was impossible for any parliamentarian in the room (other than Mr. Trudeau) to know of this dark past”.

While Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is known for his extreme intimacy with radical Muslim groups as well as anti-India jihadist entity, he also is infamous for harboring Sikh extremism.

The Liberals in Canada are scrambling to wash their hands clean of this incident. But as Indian geopolitical expert Alexei Arora highlighted: “Isn’t it funny how Canadian intelligence agencies are so good that they can claim India assassinated a Khalistani terrorist (without evidence) on their soil, but somehow couldn’t stop their own parliament from inviting a literal Nazi soldier for a standing ovation?”

Many Canadians questioned Trudeau’s move to ruin ties with India, the world’s fifth-largest economy, over the death of a separatist leader because it demonstrates how the Canadian prime minister is making the country a nesting place for foreign organizations.

While Trudeau has been showing extreme sympathy to terrorists and killers and harboring criminals and fraudsters, due to his success of buying voice of Canadian media outlets by spending hundreds of millions of tax-dollars, except for a very few such as Canada Free Press, the Calgary-based Western Standard, True North News, Post Millennial, the Epoch Times and Rebel News, mainstream media in Canada were absolutely silent on the June-2023 arrest of a notorious Islamist–terrorist named Chenaparambil Abdulkhader Muhammad Basheer aka C A M Basheer, a Pakistani spy agency Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) operative and member of Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

In Justin Trudeau’s Canada there are hundreds of terrorists like “C A M Basheer”, who are being able to use the country as a sanctuary.

Justin Trudeau has also earned huge infame for example consistently refusing to extradite self-proclaimed killer of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman – Father of the Nation of Bangladesh. Trudeau is not only denying to extradite the notorious killer Noor Chowdhury, he also has been letting this monstrous individual in living in Canada as if it is a safe haven of criminals, killers, terrorists, mafias and thugs.

Canadian national television CBC has aired an investigative report on SHMB Noor Chowdhury, the self-confessed and convicted killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In the report, CBC News said, “A man convicted in absentia for his role in the 1975 murder of the president of Bangladesh and most of his family is living free in Toronto. An investigation by ‘The Fifth Estate’ raises questions about Canada’s silence in the case”.

The video report, the fugitive convicted Noor Chowdhury, has been caught on video in Toronto for the first time.

The 42-minute report, titled “Why the killer of Bangladesh’s first president is free in Canada”, was aired at 8am on Saturday on CBC Television’s popular investigative segment “The Fifth State”.

Meanwhile, according to another media report, on October 10, 2023 a Bangladeshi business house submitted a complaint with Lilly Nicholls, High Commissioner for Canada in Bangladesh with documentary evidence against an individual named Jashimuddin Chishty, WhatsApp number +1-952-239-435, who after cheating hundreds and thousands of people fled Bangladesh and landed in Canada, where he reportedly succeeded in getting citizenship skipping legal consequences in Bangladesh.

And finally, here is another information on a fake marriage migration floodgate to Canada.

On November 7, 2023, immigration authorities at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka intercepted a group of 45 people, while they were boarding a Canada-bound flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines (flight number BG-305) pretending to be invitees to attend a wedding ceremony.

Although they were carrying fake documents related to the wedding ceremony, all of them succeeded in getting a genuine visa from the Canadian High Commission in Dhaka. In this group of 45 people, there were 29 males, 14 females and 2 infants.

According to immigration sources, this huge size of wedding attendees has valid Canadian visa and round-trip airline tickets. The source further said, Canadian High Commission in New Delhi knowing about boarding of the group members into Canada-bound flight told authorities concerned, members of this group succeeded in obtaining visa through forgery as the document related to the wedding ceremony in Canada was also false. Moreover, all of the group members succeeded in getting a Canadian visa in their blank passport – proving they did not have travelled to any other country in the past.

Although the Canadian High Commission has admitted that members of this group succeeded in getting visas by producing false documents, it has not stated as to how this has happened as the visa issuing authorities are supposed to have verified the wedding-related documents before issuing visas.