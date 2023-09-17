Lauren Boebert’s new beau runs drag shows

Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s new boyfriend Quinn Gallagher owns a gay-friendly bar that hosts drag shows, according to the New York Post.

Gallagher, the man who was caught groping Boebert’s breast as she fondled his crotch at a “Bettlejuice” show, owns Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen, Colorado. In January, the bar hosted A Winter Wonderland Burlesque & Drag Show. Aspen Gay Ski Week also held their Women’s Cocktail Party at the bar in January 2020.

How was the show Lauren? Did you pop off to catch a drag show at your DEMOCRAT boyfriend's bar?https://t.co/yL9EiOjKDR — FM (@frankmonah) September 14, 2023

Boebert and Gallagher were kicked out of the Bettlejuice show at the Temple Hoyne Bell Theater in Denver, originally claiming that they were escorted out for vaping and laughing too loudly.

The revelation that Boebert’s reported new boyfriend owns an LGBT-friendly venue has raised eyebrows given Boebert’s record as one of the staunchest opponents of drag shows.

“Take your children to CHURCH, not drag bars”, Boebert tweeted.

Take your children to CHURCH, not drag bars. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 6, 2022

“A federal judge has overturned the ban on child drag shows in Tennessee. This begs the question – why are people so determined to perform drag shows for kids that they’d go through the trouble of suing for the right? Something is very wrong”, Boebert tweeted in June.

A federal judge has overturned the ban on child drag shows in Tennessee. This begs the question – why are people so determined to perform drag shows for kids that they’d go through the trouble of suing for the right? Something is very wrong. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 4, 2023

“The US Navy is now using drag queens for recruitment. Do our military leaders understand that China and Russia see this stuff and prepare accordingly? We need a non-woke military. Better yet, an anti-woke military”, Boebert tweeted in May.

The US Navy is now using drag queens for recruitment. Do our military leaders understand that China and Russia see this stuff and prepare accordingly? We need a non-woke military. Better yet, an anti-woke military. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 3, 2023

The congresswoman announced her divorce from her former husband Jayson Boebert in May this year.

According to Advocate, recently released security camera footage appears to show Rep. Lauren Boebert, the far-right Republican congresswoman known for her strong stance against drag queens and transgender people, claiming their mere existence “sexualizes” spaces, engaging in inappropriate behavior during a family-friendly musical at a packed theater. Boebert and her companion were asked to leave the show due to their disruptive actions during a performance of the musical Beetlejuice.

In the video, Boebert’s companion, identified by multiple news sources as 46-year-old Quinn Gallagher (a Democrat who owns a bar at which drag shows have occurred), is seen touching Boebert’s chest during the show. Boebert, in response, appears to place her hand near his crotch and whispers something to him, Mediaite reports.

The incident spawned various social media posts, including many wit the phrase “Not a drag queen”, along with the video of Boebert involved in the handsy behavior.

Independent journalist and trans activist Erin Reed, who is engaged to Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr, called out the right-wing hypocrisy demonstrated by Boebert’s actions.

“Lauren Boebert has talked a lot about LGBTQ people, ‘appropriate behavior’.

And now she gets caught fondling her partner in a packed theatre. Imagine for one moment a trans person was caught doing this. The news stories. The bills. The media circus”, she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, adding, “Still not a drag queen”.

Boebert and her companion were confronted by theater officials at their seats inside the Buell Theater, as previously shown in video footage obtained by Denver NBC affiliate KUSA. After a brief conversation, they were escorted out of the theater.

The security camera footage also captures Boebert taking flash photographs, dancing, and using a vape pen inside the theater. Subsequently, she left the venue after theater staff threatened to call police. Initially, Boebert jokingly attributed the incident to “laughing and singing too loudly” and denied vaping, suggesting that the smoke came from the theater’s fog machine. However, a separate video contradicted this claim, showing Boebert using her vape pen and blowing smoke toward the audience.

Boebert’s critics enjoyed tremendous schadenfreude, with Boebert being the one caught engaging in public sexual behavior in a theater where children were present.

According to The Independent, Lauren Boebert allegedly called a pregnant woman a “sad and miserable person“ after she asked the GOP representative to stop vaping during a Denver Beetlejuice show.

The right-wing congresswoman and a companion were escorted out of a Colorado theatre’s performance of Beetlejuice on Sunday night for allegedly vaping, singing, taking pictures and “causing a disturbance,” reported The Denver Post.

The Republican lawmaker, who was not named in an incident report, was warned about her behavior during an intermission after three complaints were made, before she was eventually asked to leave altogether.

An unidentified pregnant woman, who was allegedly sitting behind Boebert during the performance, has since spoken out about the lawmaker’s “outrageous” behavior.

The woman told The Denver Post that the Republican congresswoman took multiple long videos during the show, was kissing the man she was with and sang along loudly with her hands up in the air.