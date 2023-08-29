Marco Polo founder Garrett Ziegler faces legal harassment

Garrett Ziegler, founder of Marco Polo, non-profit research group exposing corruption and blackmailing is facing threats of intimidation and legal harassment from US President Joe Biden’s scandal-plagued son Hunter Biden’s lawyers and is under pressure to refrain from exposing crimes and sexual notoriety of Hunter Biden.

Through a legal notice dated August 23, 2023, Abbe David Lowell, attorney of Hunter Biden has asked Garrett Ziegler to refrain from posting “private photographs and videos” of the son of the US president.

Hunter Biden’s attorney Abbe Lowell has sent an portentous “cease and desist” letter to former Trump White House official and Marco Polo group founder Garrett Ziegler, demanding that research group stop posting “explicit photographs, videos, recordings and other reproductions of Mr. Biden without his consent”.

In addition to this legal notice, members of the Biden administration as well as powerful Democrats are using federal agencies in intimidating Garrett Ziegler through a well-funded ‘lawfare’ not only on lawyers supporting Joe’s top political rival but also on, for example, the Marco Polo research group that has exposed the first family’s misdeeds, chapter and verse.

Marco Polo created an online database and encyclopedic report featuring the contents of the first son Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop and documenting 459 various types of crimes. It then published the findings in a massive 640-page volume, distributed to everyone who matters in the Swamp and beyond and offered it for sale to the general public.

As the contents released by Marco Polo have already been recognized as authentic by many experts including several large media outlets, a number of international newspapers including Blitz have been regularly publishing reports based on the Marco Polo exposures. For US President Joe Biden, his son’s infamous ‘Laptop from Hell’ is gradually becoming a serious problem, as it would cause series of legal actions against the members of Biden Crime Family once Joe Biden leaves White House next year.

According to experts, what Marco Polo is doing is internationally recognized as investigative journalism. Despite this fact, Joe Biden or his fascist regime is making frantic bids in suffocating the freedom of expression and investigative journalism, as the United States under Joe Biden has already turned into a Banana Republic.

What is worse, the investigative reporter who made it all possible was Hunter Biden himself who documented his actions and those of what has come to be widely known as the “Biden crime family” in meticulous and even photographic detail.

As he seeks his legal team on the laptop researchers, Hunter Biden is coping with the ordeal he created for himself from some pricey new digs. He and his wife Melissa Cohen have moved into a new US$15,800-per-month Malibu home, Daily Mail reported.

Hunter Biden’s Secret Service detail has landed in a home across the street at US$16,000 per month – funded by US taxpayers.

Garrett Ziegler is not that person who would turn silence in face of such illegal intimidation tactics of Bidenites. He already is seen as the most courageous investigative journalist by millions of people around the world. According to media reports, Marco Polo said in a social media post that it has no plans to cease its efforts to “expose corruption & blackmail” despite mounting legal bills and added “we haven’t had to issue any major retractions in over 2 years now”.

In a separate post, the researchers said they have issued US$1,000 bounty “for any material errors” in their compilation of data from the Hunter Biden laptop. “No one has been able to find one yet”.

Additionally, Marco Polo noted that, it the “lawfare” attack on the research group, the first son’s legal team at Winston & Strawn “have again admitted that the photos & other content on the abandoned Biden Laptop are authentic”.

“Their legal theories are too stupid to expound upon right now, but we want you all to know that we’re not going anywhere”, Garrett Ziegler’s Marco Polo group added.

As for Hunter Biden’s lavish new home, the real estate listing describes “mesmerizing ocean views that are the ultimate backdrop for dining alfresco or stargazing over the shimmering Pacific” and a “vastly open floor plan, beautiful wood-beamed ceilings and large windows that give the illusion of being fully immersed and in total harmony with nature”.

According to WorldTribune, Hunter Biden will be paying the rent from his own pocket, or from his wealthy bong-hitting beneficiary Kevin Morris for the new place, costing him US$189,600 for the year.

Meanwhile Daily Mail is a report said, “The first son may be seeking to tighten his belt, moving from his previous $20,000-per-month property, amid mounting legal fees for his criminal court case”.

While the new home is in “total harmony with nature”, in harmony is hardly how Hunter Biden left his old abode, the report said.

A source told the Daily Mail that Hunter and Melissa allegedly left the home in a state of “disarray and disrepair” and owing approximately US$80,000 in outstanding rent.

“Hunter and Melissa were horrible tenants. Not only did they stiff the owner for months of rent, they left the house in terrible condition”, the source said.

“Melissa was rude and entitled. They destroyed the stereo equipment in the home and when someone came to fix it, they were uncooperative. They also left the place dirty”.

The former owner allegedly could only shift the property after cleaning up the Bidens’ mess and was left out of pocket when Hunter shorted him more than three months’ rent, the source said.