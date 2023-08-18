Mighty drug cartels influence election in Ecuador

In the lead-up to Ecuador’s presidential and legislative elections on August 20,2023, the nation finds itself entangled in a campaign overshadowed by violence and the formidable influence of drug cartels.

Ecuador serves as a critical juncture for the cocaine trade route stretching from South America to the United States and Europe. This geographical positioning has attracted not only local criminal syndicates but also powerful cartels from Mexico, Brazil, the Balkans, and Italy. These entities have firmly established supply lines to European markets, making Ecuador a key player in the global narcotics trade.

Tragic incidents have marred the electoral landscape, underscoring the gravity of the situation. Pedro Briones, a prominent leader of the leftist Revolución Ciudadana party, was tragically shot in a rural area of San Mateo de Esmeraldas and succumbed to his wounds while en route to the hospital.

Prior to Briones’ assassination, Fernando Villavicencio, a respected journalist, former congressman, and staunch anti-corruption advocate who was also vying for the presidency, was gunned down after an election rally in Quito, the nation’s capital. The assailant was taken into custody, yet individuals suspected of complicity were arrested, and their residences were searched.

These individuals, who have criminal records in both Colombia and Ecuador, were found in possession of weapons, ammunition, and vehicles.

Ecuador’s political violence is not isolated incidents but a disturbing trend. Just weeks earlier, an assembly candidate met a similar fate in the same region where Briones was attacked. Moreover, the mayor of a coastal city was killed in an armed assault shortly thereafter. These developments have cast a somber shadow over the electoral process, revealing a nation grappling with its bloodiest period.

Luisa Gonzales, a presidential candidate from the Revolución Ciudadana party, emphasized the urgency for change in light of this crisis. She pointed to the dire consequences of a governance vacuum and the infiltration of criminal networks within the state apparatus.

In response to these alarming events, the Colombian Foreign Ministry expressed its deep concern and condemned the acts of violence, reaffirming its commitment to Ecuadorian democracy and justice.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) has shed light on the worsening public security situation in Ecuador, intensifying the wave of political violence. This disturbing trend is exemplified by a stark increase in homicides, with figures revealing a staggering 58% rise during the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2022. This surge particularly affects cities with a heightened presence of criminal groups, causing widespread societal ramifications and placing the lives of journalists and justice personnel at risk.

As Ecuador braces for its upcoming elections, the nation grapples not only with political choices but also with the pressing need to restore public security and curb the influence of powerful drug cartels.