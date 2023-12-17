Recent statements from Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova have stirred concerns in Bangladesh, hinting at potential destabilization. Zakharova, addressing recent events involving opposition movements and clashes with authorities in Bangladesh, pointed fingers at Western diplomatic missions, notably singling out US Ambassador Peter Haas for alleged instigative actions.

Maria Zakharova has hit news headlines in Bangladesh through her statement on the “danger of destabilization of situation in Bangladesh”.

According to Russian state-run news agency TASS, Maria Zakharova on December 15 said: On December 12-13, opponents of the incumbent government blocked road traffic, set buses on fire and clashed with the police in a number of districts in Bangladesh. We see a direct link between these events and instigating activities of Western diplomatic missions in Dhaka. In particular, of US Ambassador Peter Haas, as we already mentioned at the briefing on November 22.

There are serious grounds to fear that in the coming weeks an even wider arsenal of tools for pressure, including sanctions, may be used against the unfavorable to the West Bangladeshi government. Key industries may come under attack, as well as a number of officials who, without evidence, may be accused of obstructing the democratic expression of the citizens’ will in the upcoming parliamentary elections on January 7, 2024. In case the USA is not satisfied with the results of the people’s vote, the attempts to further destabilize the situation in Bangladesh along the lines of the Arab Spring are likely.

Unfortunately, there is little chance that Washington will come to its senses and refrain from another rude interference in internal affairs of a sovereign state. However, we are confident that despite all the external scheming, eventually it will be the friendly people of Bangladesh and no one else who will decide the issue of power in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has ruled out any possibility of an Arab Spring-like situation in Bangladesh denouncing the remarks of the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

He said, “I don’t really think there is any such opportunity. We are a democratic country. Democracy remains upheld in our country because of Sheikh Hasina. We will hold the election on 7 January and we will do it through democratic process. We have been doing fine”.

The foreign minister said, “What Russia has said is not our concern. Ask them about it. Many people will say many things but we don’t want to discuss it. We are sovereign and we maintain a balanced foreign policy”.

“Friendship to all, malice to none” is the foundation of the foreign policy of Bangladesh, Abdul Momen said adding, “It is not our headache whoever says what. We don’t want to be dragged into the tension among superpowers. We want to go ahead with our balanced foreign policy”.

Dismissing the possibility of an “Arab Spring” in Bangladesh, a Dhaka-based analyst highlighted the historical failure of the movement and emphasized that its objectives were targeted within the Arab world, making it improbable for a similar scenario to unfold in Bangladesh. Additionally, the analyst pointed out the dominance of the ruling Awami League in Bangladeshi politics, with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jamaat-e-Islami also holding significant support. However, the absence of strong leadership within the BNP could contribute to the continued dominance of the Awami League unless the former undergoes substantial reforms.

However, the statements from both Russian and Bangladeshi officials reflect heightened tensions and contrasting views on the potential political landscape in Bangladesh, while local analysts stress the enduring influence of key political entities and the need for significant shifts within opposition fronts for a more balanced political arena.