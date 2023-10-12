Muslim Pakistan demands elimination of Israel from world map

A shared objective among various terrorist groups and nations known for supporting terrorism is the eradication of Israel from the world stage, alongside the persecution of Jews within the Jewish State and across the globe. Pakistan, a country with a history of funding and endorsing terrorism, has consistently shown unwavering support for the actions of Palestinian terrorists, including Hamas, which has targeted innocent Jewish civilians. In a startling revelation by senior Pakistani politician Raja Zafar ul Huq, it was disclosed that Pakistan’s military is imparting training to members of the notorious terrorist organization Hamas.

Raja Zafar ul Huq disclosed that Abu Jihad, a co-founder of Fatah in Gaza, informed him that a significant number of Hamas fighters had received military training from the Pakistan Army.

In the video, he could be heard saying, “In 1981 when I met Abu Jihad, he said that whenever there is a conflict with Israel, the ones who fight the bravest are the ones who have been trained in Pakistan. And they have been given military training. Even now it is happening”.

Abu Jihad, known as ‘Jihad’s father’, was a Palestine leader and top aide of Palestine Liberation Organization’s Yasser Arafat.

He further said, “Pakistan is known for doing such things. It can go to any extent. All these LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba] and JeM (Jaish-e-Muhammad] terrorists trained by Pakistan Army are fighting in Afghanistan, along with the Taliban. You can’t rule out the possibility. Pakistan is ‘terroristan’ and takes pride in creating terrorists. It claims it has victim of terrorism but it itself has created terrorism all over the world. They cannot play a victim card; it is part of the problem and not the solution. Out of the 100s of international terrorists declared by the United Nations, so many reside in Pakistan, that is the track record of the country”.

Members of Pakistani parliament had openly called for waging jihad against Israel. Legislator of Imran Khan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf Pakistan (TTP) Asma Qadeer said, “Our children will be dedicated to jihad against Israel”.

Following the 10/7 Hamas pogrom targeting innocent Israelis, Shehbaz Sharif, former prime minister of Pakistan tweeted: “Ending Israel’s illegal occupation, settlement expansion on Palestinian land, and oppression against innocent Palestinians are key for peace, justice, and prosperity in the region. I am not surprised by today’s events. What else can one expect when Israel continues to deny Palestinians their legitimate right to self-determination and statehood? What else, after daily provocations, attacks by occupation forces and settlers, and raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque and other holy sites of Christianity and Islam? The world must recognize that durable peace requires: ending occupation of Palestinian land, recognizing the State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital, and upholding Palestinians’ right to independence and sovereignty”.

Siraj-ul-Haq, the emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, said: “Israel has been carrying out the genocide of the oppressed Palestinians for 50 years. The Palestinian fight is a fight between the truth and falsehood”.

Liaqat Baloch, the deputy emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, said: “Israel is a constant threat to international peace and is an ulcer in the chest of the civilized world. The Israeli Zionist terrorism has crossed the limits of atrocities and subjugation of Palestinians, killings and massacres, and the illegitimate occupation on the Palestinian land”. Liaqat Baloch, speaking in Lahore, called upon Muslims worldwide to support Palestinians.

Baloch said: “Some Islamic countries should stop the idea of recognizing the illegitimate state of Israel on the basis of Israeli aggression and Palestinians’ courageous resistance. Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, and Iran, acting as part of a joint strategy, should immediately play a role for the security of Palestinians and for ending the illegitimate Israeli Zionist occupation”.

The Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT), the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, took out a rally in Karachi to show solidarity with Palestine on the day the Hamas attack began. According to a report in Urdu daily Roznama Ummat, the protesters carried Palestinian flags and were addressed by Bilal Jamil of IJT’s Karachi unit, who said: “Baitul Muqaddas [i.e., Jerusalem] is part of our faith. Hamas attacked Israel simply out of the spirit of jihad and forced the aggressor state to move back… The people of Pakistan stand by their Palestinian brothers and Hamas. Hamas has proved that the spirit of the longing for martyrdom is heavier than every worldly weapon and technology”.

According to a report in Urdu daily Roznama Jang (“Daily War”), Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, said: “The two-state solution does not at all mean accepting Israel as a separate state”.

Meanwhile, according to the Al-Risalah website, senior officials of the axis of resistance informed it that the US should beware the results of “its blatant intervention” in Israel’s favor in the fighting currently going on in the Gaza Strip, including equipping Israel with advanced weapons to perpetrate “massacres against the residents of the Gaza Strip”. The same officials told Al-Risalah that American intervention will put US interests in the area at great risk and “the gates of hell will open to them – its embassies in the region will be targets for attack and military surprises, and the Al-Aqsa Flood will drown its presence in the region”.

Hazem Qasem, a senior member of Hamas, said that if the US brings its weapons and uses them in the region, it will become a full partner of Israel’s in its “crimes” against the Palestinian people.

According to MEMRI, Nasr Al-Shammari, the deputy leader and spokesman of the Iraqi Al-Nujaba Movement militia, said that American intervention and the dispatch of naval vessels to the region would constitute “a declaration of war on the entire region and a threat to all the peoples of the region”. He asserted that such interference would transform the US into “a major player in the aggression”, and would encounter a firm response which would endanger the American interests in Iraq and transform all its sites in the region into targets for attack.

Al-Shammari asserted that “the resistance will not abandon its role in the attack on the American interests in all of Iraq, and will make the US regret its position”. He added that, “the Palestinian people will not remain alone in this war, and the resistance in every place is ready to transform the campaign into a flood that will drown its [the American] interests”.

Major General Abdallah Al-Ja’fari, spokesman for the aerial defense forces of the Houthi Ansar Allah movement in Yemen, declared that “the campaign being led by the Palestinian resistance is the start of a comprehensive campaign that all the forces of the axis [of resistance] will join”. He also said that “Washington wants to protect its forward operating base in the region, in the form of the [Israeli] entity, but it will realize that all its bases are in range of attack”.

He further claimed that Yemen has “accurate missiles called Toophan missiles which have a 2,000 km range, and can hit Tel Aviv and beyond, as far as Dimona [in the south]”. He also contended that Yemen has drones with a range of more than 2,500 km, which can carry various warheads, including cluster bombs. According to Al-Ja’fari, the Toophan missiles have a speed greater than Mach 50, carry warheads of various sizes, and can attack the Israeli nuclear facilities. He also contended that among the axis forces there is a clear agreement according to which if one arena is in need of assistance, the others will come to its aid, and “the American presence portends the intervention of the other arenas in the campaign”.

Covert mission of Gaza ISIS Hamas in Pakistan

Operating under the guise of “Palestinian businessmen” and “Gaza students”, a delegation of at least twelve members from the prominent terrorist organization, Hamas, is currently in Pakistan. Their purpose is to acquire training in the development of high-precision rockets capable of striking any target within Israel. This six-week training program for Hamas members is being facilitated by the Pakistan Army, with the entire initiative reportedly funded by Iran.