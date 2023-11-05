Muslim scholars cheer slaughter of Israeli men, women and children

While during October 7 Hamas pogrom in Israel over 1,400 men, women and children were brutally slaughtered by the members of Hamas and Palestinian terrorists and over 224 innocent Israelis (including children and breast-feeding infants) are still held hostage by these monsters, several Muslim scholars are engaged in openly celebrating such extreme cruelty while some of these individuals are giving encouragement to slaughter of Jews.

On October 10, 2023, Egyptian-born hate preacher and Grand Mufti of Australia Dr Ibrahim Abu Mohammed in a Facebook post called on the world and those who seek to normalize relations with Israel to “break free from selective blindness” and reject “false claims about Israel’s right to defend itself”.

Abu Mohammed argued that Jews “came from all corners of the earth to occupy a land that is not theirs, driven by a religious myth about the Promised Land”, while “the Palestinians fight for their lives and defend their land legitimately” and “will continue to produce generations of heroes”. Praising the “figure of the martyr”, he wrote: “everything around him [the martyr] participates [in his struggle]: the earth, the sky, the water, the air and even the remains of graves will now and forever continue to stand up to the occupier’s arrogance and the brutality of his military machine. Until Palestine is finally free”, he concluded.

He further wrote:

The central issue at stake in this bloody iteration of violence is not about Hamas, but rather about the innocent Palestinian people who have been oppressed for more than seventy years…

The occupier respects no law and adheres to no treaty, and even the two-state solution, where some Palestinians agreed to a state with limited freedoms, agency and security, and which allows them to govern only 6% of their rightfully historical land, and despite all that, Israel has still delayed and refused to abide by this treaty.

The East Timor struggle was concluded within five years, as did the South Sudan struggle, so why does the issue of Palestine remain unresolved even seventy years later?

What is the difference between Ukraine’s right to defend itself and the Palestinians’ right? What is the difference between the Palestinian people, who have a just cause, and the people of Ukraine? Why does the West stand with all its might and harness all its capabilities to support Ukraine, while when it comes to Palestine it supports, enables, and celebrates the aggressor, occupier, and usurper?

According to the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI): In 2012, Dr. Ibrahim Abu Muhammad headed a delegation that visited Gaza, where he met with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, telling him: ” I am happy to be here in the land of jihad and to learn from its sons. It is an honor for me to stand among the residents of Gaza, where weakness always becomes strength, the minority becomes the majority, and humiliation becomes honor”.

In another report MEMRI said, In an October 10, 2023 video message posted on his Facebook page, Australian Islamic scholar Nassim Abdi said there were no “innocent victims” on October 7 [Hamas pogrom in Israel[. He said that these people were placed on the borders to cause problems and provoke the Palestinians.

Abdi continued to claim that these people made the choice to come to Israel, even though they “knew that it is illegal under international law”. He asked how come all the victims seen on the news are beautiful women, who look like Victoria Secret models, dressed in skimpy clothing to show that they share the same liberal values as the West.

Nassim Abdi said that there are claims that prisoners taken by Hamas were raped or tortured, but despite the fact that there were “millions” of videos of the event, none showed anyone raped or tortured, while they were alive. Abdi said that there were videos of people stepping on victims, but they were already dead. He explained that this was a result of “decades of anger”.

In another part of the video, Nassim Abdi said that the Jewish people returned to Israel, after the “so-called oppression of the Jewish people, and the so-called Holocaust”.

According to his Facebook page, Nassim Abdi is a “motivational speaker”, who is based in Sydney, Australia, and delivers talks at various mosques in the area.

In another report, MEMRI said, Australian Islamic scholar “Brother Ismail” called on Muslims to wage Jihad in an October 27, 2023 Friday sermon delivered at the Al Madina Dawah Centre in Sydney, Australia.

He said: “Jihad is the solution for the Islamic nation”.

He further said that the brothers in Palestine should raise the flag of “there is no god but Allah”, that belongs and symbolizes ISIS and Al-Qaeda, so they can die as martyrs. “Brother Ismail” praised Hamas and its military wing Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades as “mujahideen, freedom fighters, honorable men”.

He condemned “betrayal sheikhs” who wish to suppress the rage of Muslims who cannot wait to wage Jihad and die as martyrs, labeled ISIS as Kharijites, and called those who fight Jihad terrorists. “Brother Ismail” also said that the Sunnis should be ashamed that Iran and the Shi’ites are fighting Israel with bombs and rockets. The full name of “Brother Ismail” was not provided. The sermon was posted both on the YouTube and Facebook accounts of the Al Madina Dawah Centre.

Meanwhile, on November 4, 2023, when Gaza Now on Telegram uploaded a video of what it described was a screening of Hamas’s Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam destruction of Israeli military vehicles outside of the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, the large crowd cheered and shouted: “Allah Akbar!” during the screening.

In another report MEMRI said, in an interview posted on Spot Shot (Lebanon) on YouTube channel, Hamas official Ali Baraka on November 2, 2023 said, “all of Americas enemies are growing closer and the day may come when they join the war and turn America into a thing of the past”.

He said that the only country that is capable of striking America directly is North Korea, and he stated that the DPRK is part of Hamas’s alliance.

Ali Baraka continued to say that Iran can only strike “the Zionist entity” or American bases and ships in the region. He continued to share that China and Russia maintain close ties with Hamas.

On October 31, 2023 in a report MEMRI said, Ijtihad and Fatwa Committee of the International Union of Muslim issued a fatwa, according to which it is obligatory to intervene militarily in order to “save Gaza” in a video posted on the IUMSonline YouTube channel.

Qatar-based Islamic scholar Ali Qaradaghi, secretary-general of the International Union of Muslim Scholars read a statement, according to which it is the individual duty of the ruling regime and official armies in Muslim countries to intervene on behalf of Gaza, “in accordance with international covenants”.

He said that it is their individual duty to intervene militarily and to supply military equipment and expertise to the people in Gaza. Qaradaghi continued to say that all the Palestinians, including the Palestinian Authority, the various factions, those in the West Bank, and those within the 1948 borders are obligated to fight. He added that this applies to Israel’s neighbors, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon, as well as all Arab and Muslim countries.

Ali Qaradaghi said, “This is a fatwa by the Islamic scholars regarding the duty of the Islamic governments towards the Zionist attack against Gaza. The Ijtihad and Fatwa Committee of the International Union of Muslim Scholars is in a permanent and ongoing meeting to follow up on this brutal aggression by the criminal Zionists against our people in Gaza, in order to proclaim the truth and explain the duty of the Islamic nation towards what is happening to our people in Gaza. On the basis of this legal duty of the Islamic scholars towards the Islamic nation’s primary cause – the Palestinian cause – this committee, backed by the International Union of Muslim scholars, its board of trustees and its members issue the following fatwa:

“First, there is an obligation according to the Sharia on the ruling regimes and the official armies to intervene urgently to save Gaza from genocide and total destruction, in full commitment to the duty of supporting Palestine religiously, politically, morally, and legally, in accordance with international covenants the strategic interests of the region and the Islamic nation, and in accordance with their legitimate mandate over the people.

“Second, there is an obligation, according to the Sharia, to intervene militarily and to supply military equipment and expertise, according to the following order: First, the Palestinians, at the level of the Palestinian Authority, and all the factions are required to fight in the West Bank and within the 1948 borders.

“It is the [duty of] the four countries surrounding [Israel] – beginning with Egypt, and then Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon. They must carry out the above-mentioned duty.

“Third, it is [the duty of] all Arab and Islamic countries, in coordination with the Palestinians and the four countries surrounding [Israel], within an urgent alliance that would overcome the state of hesitation and weakness that has lasted decades unfortunately, and which led the occupier to continue its unlimited crimes, which have become warning signs of a total holocaust – a holocaust that, unfortunately, became a reality”.

In another report MEMRI said during Friday sermon at the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, Syria, Sheikh Tawfiq Muhammad Sa’id Ramadhan Al-Bouti discussed the “moral depravity of the Jews”.

He said that the Jews admit in the “Protocols of the Devils of Zion”, that they are the “leaders and executioners” of the world and that they spread strife and corruption.

Al-Bouti claimed that Jews control the world’s economic institutions, fashion houses, film and TV industries, and the media, and they use these to spread moral corruption and indecency.

He quoted the hadith [sayings of Mohammad] about the Muslims fighting the Jews and the trees and rocks telling the Muslims that Jews are hiding behind them.

Al-Bouti described the Jews as being “treacherous, criminals, and murderous, and slayers of prophets who had tried to kill both Jesus and the Prophet Muhammad”.

Sheikh Tawfiq Muhammad Sai’d Ramadhan Al-Bouti is the son of Sheikh Muhammad Sa’id Ramadhan Al-Bouti, a prominent pro-regime Sunni scholar, who was assassinated during the Syrian civil war, while delivering a religious lesson in a mosque.

Meanwhile, pro-Hamas Palestinians are continuing to protest in the United States, Britain and other European nations while they also are openly bullying and attacking Jewish individuals and their residential and business establishments.

According to BBC: Tens of thousands of [pro-Hamas] protesters have joined rallies and sit-ins in dozens of towns and cities across the UK to call for an end to Israeli attacks in Gaza. The Metropolitan Police estimate there were 30,000 in central London alone.According to German broadcast network DW: In the German capital, thousands of people have taken to the streets in support of Palestinians and to demand a halt to Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

While pro-Hamas Palestinian mobs are even attempting to storm inside White House carrying anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and pro-jihadist placards, several “Jewish news media” are failing to condemn such notorious act, while at least one media outlet has imposed censorship on Muslim journalists in writing anything against Hamas pogrom or brutality of Palestinians on Israeli citizens.

It may be mentioned here that for more than twenty years, I have been continuously exposing notoriety of Hamas and Palestinian terrorists as well countering anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial and been writing extensively proving – Palestine is not a state and there is nothing called ‘State of Palestine’, while Mahmoud Abbas and Ismail Haniyeh themselves are not actually in favor of any country called Palestine.