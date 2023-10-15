“Mysterious and resembling commandos”.. What is Hamas’ Elite Unit?

In recent days, the Israeli army has focused on targeting the leaders of “Hamas’ elite unit,” which experts describe as a “commando squad”. So what is this unit, its combat capabilities, and how many members does it have?

The “elite unit” and its objectives are a unit affiliated with Hamas. Its members are chosen by “senior activists of the movement” and are tasked with carrying out ambushes, raids, and moving through tunnels to infiltrate areas in Israel, according to a report by Newsweek.

Israeli political analyst Eli Nissan describes the elite unit as “the best” among the forces and units that Hamas possesses. The elite unit is part of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, and has received high-level training and carries out “dangerous and difficult tasks”, according to Nissan.

According to a previous report by the Institute for National Security Studies at Tel Aviv University, Hamas’ goal in establishing the unit is to carry out attacks inside Israeli territory and attack army sites or patrols. The report indicates that Hamas’ elite unit is equipped with “advanced and accurate means of combat”.

On Sunday, the Israeli army announced the killing of the commander of the elite unit affiliated with Hamas in the southern Khan Yunis battalion, accompanied by a video clip of the operation. On Saturday, the Israeli army announced the killing of Ali Qazi, who holds the position of “squad commander from the elite force” and “led the attack” in the towns surrounding Gaza on October 7.

#عاجل تمكنت طائرات حربية بتوجيه استخباري لجهاز الشاباك من تصفية المدعو بلال القدرة قائد وحدة النخبة التابعة لحماس في كتيبة جنوب خانيونس والذي كان مسؤولًا عن الهجوم الإرهابي في نيريم ونير-عوز. كما تم تصفية عدد أخر من النشطاء في حماس والجهاد الإسلامي. خلال ساعات الليلة الماضية… pic.twitter.com/3TxIAOXsDD — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 15, 2023

The Israeli army also announced on Saturday the killing of “the commander of air operations” in “Hamas,” Murad Abu Murad, after directing an airstrike on a leadership center in the movement, from which it carried out its “air activity,” referring to its use of gliders in its attack on Israel.

How does “Hamas’ elite” train? A report by the “Israel Defense” website revealed the nature of the training that the “Hamas elite” unit undergoes, based on investigations conducted by the Israeli Internal Security Service (Shabak) last August.

The unit members train in the use of “weapons, ammunition, and hand grenades,” and receive a combat course called “Support,” in addition to physical fitness training, which makes the combat methods of the fighters “professional.”

כלי טיס של צה"ל, בהכוונה מודיעינית של שב"כ ואמ"ן, חיסלו את עלי קאצ'י, מפקד בכוח הנח'בה של ארגון הטרור חמאס, שהוביל מתקפת טרור ביישובי עוטף עזה בסוף השבוע האחרון. בשנת 2005 עלי נעצר בעקבות חטיפה ורצח של ישראלים והוחזר כחלק מעסקת גלעד שליט pic.twitter.com/BrywmHEQOZ — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 14, 2023

Palestinian political analyst Ashraf Al-Akka confirms that the Hamas elite unit resembles “commando” forces and has received psychological and physical training to prepare “spearheads for carrying out special and qualitative operations behind Israeli lines.”

They can carry out “land, sea, and reconnaissance tasks using gliders,” and carry light weapons to carry out specific tasks”.

It is supported by intelligence information and cyber force to enhance its capabilities when attacking, and it has the ability to “deal with the Gaza tunnel network,” according to Al-Akka.

Nissan emphasizes that “all the elements that infiltrated into Israel on October 7 are members of Hamas’ elite.”

On October 7, Hamas launched an attack targeting civilians, in addition to military headquarters, killing hundreds and abducting dozens, most of them civilians, including children and women.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said that the number of Israeli deaths due to the classified terrorist attack by Hamas rose to more than 1,300 people.

Regarding the details of these trainings, Israeli political analyst Mordechai Kedar said that “the elite members have received training levels similar to the Radwan forces affiliated with Hezbollah, specializing in secret attacks on northern Israel on the border.”

This is also confirmed by a previous report by the British newspaper The Telegraph which indicates that Israel is setting its sights on destroying the “elite unit,” which is a “mysterious commando squad affiliated with Hamas”.

How many members does it have? The number of fighters in the elite unit is about 5,000 fighters, and they also train on defensive operations in the Gaza Strip, according to a report by the Institute for National Security Studies at Tel Aviv University.

According to Nissan’s estimates, the number of members of the elite unit exceeds three thousand fighters, and some of them have received intensive training “outside the country,” before returning to the Gaza Strip.

While Ashraf Al-Akka indicates that the number of elite unit forces exceeds 7,000 “militarily trained outside the Gaza Strip.”

Or Eshel, a member of the spokesman’s office of the Israeli army, said he had no information to share now about Hamas’ elite unit.

An upcoming confrontation? At a time when the Israeli army is preparing for a possible ground attack on Gaza, Palestinian political analyst Ayman Al-Raqb says that “Hamas’ elite unit is currently preparing and training to face the expected attack”.

A report by the New York Times quoted three senior Israeli military officers who provided non-confidential details about Israeli military plans, that “the operation will be the first in which Israel tries to control the territories and hold onto them for at least a short period, since the war with Gaza in 2008 despite the risks it may face.”

According to what the newspaper quoted from an officer in Hamas not authorized to speak to the media, the movement is also planning to set traps for Israeli forces from behind by suddenly emerging from the tunnels spread in northern Gaza.

According to Israeli officers, the rules of engagement for the Israeli army will be eased so that soldiers can easily shoot at suspects, without providing further details on this matter.