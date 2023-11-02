National Archives reveals Joe Biden’s pseudonymous email accounts

Due to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit, the National Archives has located 82,000 pages of emails written by Joe Biden under different names.

According to Just the News, a status report on the Southeastern Legal Foundation’s FOIA lawsuit, filed Monday in a federal court in Atlanta, was the first to provide an estimate of the size and scope of possible government business conducted through Biden’s private email accounts.

Government officials are required to preserve all government-related emails conducted on their private accounts under the Federal Records Act.

“NARA has completed a search for potentially responsive documents and is currently processing those documents for the purpose of producing non-exempt portions of any responsive records on a monthly rolling basis”, the status report stated. “Given the scope of Plaintiff’s FOIA request, which seeks copies of all emails in three separate accounts over an eight-year period, the volume of potentially responsive records is necessarily large.

“NARA has identified approximately 82,000 pages of potentially responsive documents, and it is currently processing those documents and preparing any non-exempt responsive documents for production on a rolling basis,” the filing added.

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who first raised questions about Biden’s use of private email, said the 82,000 emails should be scoured for potential evidence by every investigator from Congress to the Department of Justice:

“It’s stunning, but when you consider the lawlessness of this administration, I guess it’s not surprising”, Johnson told the “Just the News, No Noise” television show after the news broke on Monday.

Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Scott Perry, a member of the House Oversight Committee that is conducting the Biden impeachment inquiry, said after the records were revealed: “We’re duty bound to make sure that everybody’s following the law here. And it sure looks like that’s questionable at this moment”.

“We knew the left were going to do this,” Perry told the “John Solomon Reports” podcast. “Hillary taught us and why would we think that Joe Biden would be any different?

“And as long as that’s the case, I think we’ve got to make sure that, you know, that Joe Biden doesn’t have a hammer, sitting close to his phone, or, you know, I don’t know what they smashed with hammers, I don’t know, if they set them on fire, they use bleachbit on the server. I mean, we’ve got to make sure that the American people can see what was so important to keep from the American people as one of the highest elected officials in the land. And the only way to do that is to make sure that that stuff is preserved”.

Michael Chamberlain, head of the citizen watchdog group Protect the Public’s Trust, told the “John Solomon Reports” podcast on Monday that federal law limits government executives use of private email for official business to very limited circumstances.

“Eighty-two thousand pages is way more than very limited circumstances,” he said, noting Biden would have averaged 30 pages a day of private emails if the figures from the Archives are correct.

Solomon added: The “stunning admission” that the National Archives has “located 82,000 pages of potentially government-related emails from Joe Biden’s pseudonymous private accounts not only threatens to supplant Hillary Clinton in the annals of email scandals, it could also provide a boon to the ongoing federal and congressional investigations into the Biden family”.