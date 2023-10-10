A recent revelation involving a naked selfie of Joe Biden’s younger brother, Frank Biden, has sparked concerns about potential national security threats, according to a British news report. Frank Biden, aged 69, confirmed that the explicit photo, initially uploaded to the gay porn site GuysWithiPhones.com in 2018, indeed depicts him, as reported by Daily Mail.

The photograph was initially brought to light by the nonprofit investigative group Marco Polo, which has been compiling an online database of content from Hunter Biden’s controversial “laptop from hell”.

The implications of such reports on US national security have been a topic of discussion, with British press and independent US sites like WorldTribune.com considering them newsworthy. However, other news outlets have chosen not to cover the story.

When contacted by the Daily Mail regarding the explicit selfie, Frank Biden responded, “I’ve absolutely no comment. I could care less. I haven’t even looked at it. They must have hacked my phone”.

Guys With iPhones is a website described as “Powered by a love for hot men who appreciate the finer gadgets in life”. The site features explicit selfies of unclothed men and is affiliated with the gay porn blog QueerClick.com.

Metadata associated with Frank Biden’s explicit selfie indicates that it was posted on May 23, 2018, around the same time when his nephew, Hunter Biden, was also allegedly taking explicit photos at the Chateau Marmont hotel.

In the selfie, Frank Biden appears to be wearing only a baseball cap and glasses, posing in front of a bathroom mirror with a toilet visible in the background.

Comments on the picture include various explicit statements and suggestively themed remarks.

Frank Biden has had a history of relationships and marriages, including his current partner, Mindy Ward. He has also leveraged the family name to advance his career, securing board positions at a Florida education company and other ventures by touting his Washington DC connections.

Additionally, Frank Biden was hired by the Illinois-based industrial manufacturing firm Federal Signal Corp. to facilitate connections with Florida lawmakers. His use of the phrase “the Big Guy” during business calls raised eyebrows, drawing comparisons to Hunter Biden’s controversial dealings.

A previous Daily Mail investigation in 2020 revealed that Frank Biden had evaded a US$1 million judgment for a car crash in California in 1999, which resulted in the death of a man. Despite earning substantial sums of money, he had not repaid the judgment for years until the scandal came to light.