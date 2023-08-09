NewsGuard, an Al Capone gang gauging freedom of expression

Behavior of NewsGuard, an entity that proclaims to be involved in fact-checking is playing the role of an Al Capone gang that is committedly attempting to silence freedom of expression in an outrageously hostile manner.

In the name of identifying fake news or granting check-check to online edition of various newspapers and news agencies, NewsGuard may boast of being run by big-name journalism veterans Steven Brill (founder of The American Lawyer, Court TV, the Yale Journalism Initiative) and Gordon Crovitz (former publisher of the Wall Street Journal), the startup engages a team of many “trained journalists”, in reality, this is an organization that hates freedom of press and defends persecution of journalists, while NewsGuard itself continues spreading disinformation and misinformation. Such behavior of NewsGuard leads to a failed state, as per the opinion of eminent individuals and scholars of extraordinary caliber – such as Noam Chomsky and Edward Said.

America under Joe Biden certainly is heading towards embracing the fate of a failed state, where political opponents and free press are regularly falling victims of a notorious leftist agenda, where entities such as NewsGuard play the role of lapdogs.

Commenting on NewsGuard and the rogue practices of targeting independent media and apply numerous tactics in silencing, intimidating and even defaming, eminent journalist Ben Shapiro in an article in Grand Forks Helard wrote:

NewsGuard is an organization that formulates ratings for American media. They rank news sites on a 0-to-100 scale based on nine supposedly apolitical criteria. These criteria are anything but apolitical. They often align with left-wing positions.

During the height of COVID-19, NewsGuard falsely labeled and downgraded 21 news sites, only well after the fact admitting that they either “mischaracterized the site’s claims” about the lab leak theory — referring to the lab leak theory as a “conspiracy theory” — or “wrongly grouped together unproven claims” about the lab leak with the “separate, false claim” that the “COVID-19 virus was man-made” without explaining that one claim was unsubstantiated and the other was false.

“NewsGuard apologizes for these errors”, they said. “We have made the appropriate correction on each of the 21 labels”.

And when you compare their ratings of Left-leaning news organizations to Right-leaning news organizations, you see the same bias appear.

The Media Research Center, a free-speech nonprofit, studied NewsGuards’ ratings. The study found glaring examples of bias by NewsGuard.

The Left’s BuzzFeed managed a 100 out of 100 perfect score, despite its reporting on the Steele dossier and alleging collusion between former President Donald Trump and Russia.

The study found that The Global Times, a Chinese propaganda government outlet, scored a 39.5 — that is 27 points higher than the US-based conservative outlet The Federalist. Despite a scandal at USA Today revealing the publication of multiple fabricated sources in their stories and their own fact-checking operation misleading readers on the history of the Democratic Party and the KKK, USA Today maintained the 100 out of 100 rating by NewsGuard.

NewsGuard is also working with others to use AI technology to enforce Brand Safety standards at scale, by identifying scalable hoaxes and misinformation in order to streamline blanket removal. This means that the news that you read, news that is supposed to be fair and objective or at least diverse, must adhere to GARM, the WEF, the WFA and their subjective and biased standards in order to be deemed monetizable.

If you think this is only something big news corporations have to contend with, think again. Even the content you consume from independent content creators on social media platforms is subject to these globalist powers that be.

Although Ben Shapiro in his article said, NewsGuard is supposed to “formulate ratings for American media” – now this notorious gang of Al Capone is targeting independent media outlets beyond the Atlantic with the nefarious agenda of forcing everyone to listen to their rogue leftist dictates. They are making frantic bids in turning the global media into leftist propaganda outlets where not a single newspaper in the world would expose criminal actions of Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and members of the Biden Crime Family or criticize the Ukrainian neo-Nazi regime.

It does not want any news outlet in the world to praise Donald Trump or the Republican Party and expose ongoing harassments Democrats – particularly members of the Biden administration are continuing on Trump and others. They don’t want anyone to know how the American military industrial complex is offering kickbacks to politicians in exchange for continuing war in Ukraine and opening newer war fronts throughout the world. They even do not want anyone to know who is producing dangerous viruses such as coronavirus in secret biolabs. They also do not want people to know how pharma giants are making billions of dollars by helping researchers in generating lethal viruses that help these monsters in compelling people to buy their vaccines. If we shall bring the activities of NewsGuard under scrutiny, each and every member of this dangerous organization shall deserve capital punishment.

NewsGuard wants every media in the world to continue false propaganda targeting every entity that is considered as conservative or against liberals. This notorious organization even is exerting influence on Facebook and compelling its in pulling-down contents against radical Islam and militancy. Recently, Facebook has imposed a ban on me for sharing a link to an article about notorious activities of Al Qaeda and Islamic State in South Asia. Meaning, Mark Zuckerberg and his platform are unwilling to let Al Qaeda, Islamic State and other militancy outfits be criticized and condemned by anyone in the world. That is one of the many results of notoriety of entities like NewsGuard.

In an editorial, Eastern Herald has termed such tendencies of NewsGuard as “shocking and disgraceful act”. At the beginning of the editorial, this news outlet said, “In a shocking and disgraceful act, NewsGuard, a so-called “fact-checking” organization, has launched a blatant and brutal attack on The Eastern Herald, a respected and independent news publication. The assault, carried out through an email filled with false accusations, demands, and threats, exposes NewsGuard’s true colors as a biased and malicious entity, hell-bent on silencing voices that dare to challenge its leftist propaganda”.

It is time, every conscious journalist and media outlet in the world brings the notoriety of NewsGuard to people’s attention. Unless it is done forthwith, this monster shall continue its dangerous agenda of suffocating, intimidating and even killing each and every independent media outlet in the world.