Newt Gingrich predicts Donald Trump as the Republican nominee for 2024

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has confidently declared that the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is effectively over, with former President Donald Trump emerging as the clear frontrunner. Gingrich shared his views during an interview on the Ingraham Angle, emphasizing the unparalleled stature of Trump among the Republican Party (GOP) contenders.

According to Gingrich, “All these folks are good people. It is that none of them is in the same league as Donald Trump”. He framed the upcoming choice for Republicans in stark terms: “Trump will be the nominee, and the question now for everybody is, do you want to see Joe Biden re-elected, or do you want to help Donald Trump? There is no middle ground here, I don’t think, because we either are going to get Trump as president or you are going to have Biden, and Biden’s re-election would be a disaster for the country”.

Gingrich also weighed in on the speculation surrounding the possible entry of Governor Glenn Youngkin into the presidential race. While acknowledging Youngkin’s potential, he noted that the necessary votes may not materialize for him this year. Gingrich suggested that Youngkin could become “very impressive” in 2028, possibly even a frontrunner, but not in the current election cycle. His unequivocal statement was, “The race is over; Donald Trump will be the nominee”.

Looking ahead, Gingrich highlighted what he views as the next significant challenge: combating what he characterized as a “corrupt” judicial system being exploited by Democrats to prevent Trump from appearing on the ballot. Democrats have raised concerns about the 14th Amendment, which bars individuals guilty of “insurrection” from holding office again. This debate stems from the events of January 8, 2021, when protests at the US Capitol escalated into a riot.

However, Gingrich pointed out key flaws in this argument, including the fact that the law could be interpreted as excluding former presidents from its scope. Furthermore, Trump has not faced any charges, let alone convictions, related to insurrection. Gingrich attributed this narrative to the left’s deep apprehension regarding the possibility of a Trump candidacy and presidency.

He suggested that “how terrified” the left is of a Trump candidacy is evident in their efforts to hinder his potential run, indicating that Democrats will stop at nothing to prevent Trump’s return to the White House. According to Gingrich, the “odds are very high” that President Trump will emerge victorious in the general election, intensifying the determination of Democrats to thwart his path to the presidency.