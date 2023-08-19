In a surprising revelation, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has shared new insights concerning the recent indictment of President Donald Trump in the state of Georgia. This indictment has sparked criticism for potentially criminalizing routine communication and meetings, as it alleges that Trump and a group of associates engaged in unlawful activities to challenge the results of the 2020 election.

Gingrich has brought to light information from a “reliable source” suggesting that orders originated from Washington, DC, instructing Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis to press charges against Trump. According to a report by PJMedia, this move was orchestrated as a distraction from issues surrounding David Weiss, the special counsel appointed to oversee the ongoing government investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax and gun-related charges.

Weiss, previously a US attorney, had extended Hunter Biden an unconventional plea deal, allowing him to plead to minor misdemeanors and enroll in a diversion program, effectively resolving a series of more serious felony charges. Critics of Merrick Garland, who appointed Weiss as special counsel, have highlighted that the special counsel law mandates an independent figure, not an existing government employee, for the role.

During an interview with Charlie Kirk, Gingrich conveyed that he had been informed—albeit indirectly—that a call was made to the Atlanta district attorney on a Friday evening, insisting on an indictment by the following Monday. Despite Willis noting that her jurors wouldn’t reconvene until Tuesday, the callers were persistent, emphasizing that the timing didn’t matter. This exchange suggests an urgency to cover up alleged missteps connected to the Weiss case.

Newt Gingrich acknowledged the anonymous nature of the call’s origin, and while admitting it was hearsay, he expressed belief in its credibility. Kirk shared this belief, asserting that the call could potentially explain the mishandling of documents and leaks surrounding the indictment process, along with the late-night press conference at 11 p.m. where DA Willis announced the indictment.

The press conference unveiled charges against Trump and 18 associates, encompassing allegations of violating the Georgia RICO Act, soliciting oath violations, as well as various conspiracy and false statement offenses. Intriguingly, the charges had been leaked online prior to the grand jury’s decision, raising questions about the integrity of the process.

Gingrich acknowledged the unverified nature of the information, while PJMedia’s report noted its alignment with the circumstances of the indictment as well as its correlation with previous instances. The report pointed out that each of Trump’s prior federal indictments had followed days of unfavorable news for Joe Biden.

Trump had previously faced indictment in New York for purported business records violations, which would typically be classified as misdemeanors with expired statute of limitations. Yet, the prosecutors asserted these offenses were felonies. He was also implicated for retaining government documents, including classified ones, in his residence. Intriguingly, both Mike Pence and Joe Biden were also found to possess similar documents in their homes or garages, yet no charges emerged in these cases.

Subsequently, Trump was indicted for statements about the 2020 election results, even though some critics acknowledge these remarks could be protected under the First Amendment. Notably, each indictment coincided with negative news about the Bidens, who were under Congressional investigation for an alleged long-term influence peddling operation involving substantial sums routed to their shell companies. An FBI document even referenced US$5 million bribes for both Joe and Hunter Biden.

Moreover, Hunter Biden’s lenient plea deal fell apart in federal court due to questions surrounding the extent of his immunity promise. PJMedia pondered whether similar motivations prompted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment of Trump, as the charges came on the same day when Kathy Chung, a former Biden aide, testified before the House Oversight Committee, contradicting the White House’s account of classified document handling. Chung disclosed that the documents Biden retained were not secured in a closet at the Penn Biden Center.