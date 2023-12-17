Nicolás Maduro wants to annex Guyana’s Essequibo province

Tensions have escalated as Venezuela’s President, Nicolás Maduro, announced plans to formalize the annexation of Essequibo, a resource-rich region spanning 160,000 square kilometers in neighboring Guyana. This move has prompted the US air force to engage in joint drills with Guyana, and the United Nations has called an emergency meeting of the Security Council to address Venezuela’s territorial threat.

Guyana’s President, Irfaan Ali, has appealed to both Washington and the UN following Maduro’s declaration, emphasizing the significance of this potential incorporation of Essequibo into Venezuela. Maduro, a populist nationalist leader presiding over a country plagued by poverty and mass emigration, sees this territorial dispute as a means to bolster his popularity ahead of the 2024 Venezuelan presidential elections.

The historical discord over territorial boundaries between Venezuela and Guyana has intensified with the possibility of substantial oil and gas reserves lying within Essequibo. Maduro’s recent actions include displaying a revised map of Venezuela, now encompassing nearly 70 percent of Guyana, exacerbating the longstanding dispute.

Guyana’s initiative in a 2022 oil licensing round, auctioning off exploration blocks, signals the immense oil potential in the region – estimated between 12-25 billion oil-equivalent barrels. International interest, including bids from companies like Qatar Energy and Petrobras, underscores recognition of Guyanese sovereignty and adherence to the established international boundary, even as these exploration areas extend close to Venezuela’s boundary.

The historical backdrop involves Venezuela’s contestation of borders delineated in a 1899 arbitration ruling between Venezuela and British Guiana, which subsequently led to Guyana’s independence in 1966. Maduro’s current stance disregards this historical decision, prompting warnings from the International Court of Justice against actions violating recognized international boundaries, though not specifically addressing Maduro’s proposal for an internal referendum on the matter.

Nicolás Maduro orchestrated a referendum in Venezuela, purportedly indicating overwhelming support for creating a new province, Guyana Esequiba. However, international observers question the legitimacy of voter engagement and the authenticity of this proposal’s backing.

Despite skepticism and international condemnation, Maduro persists in his plan to annex the territory, urging Venezuelan companies to prepare for operations in Guyanese territory. This escalation has prompted Guyana’s president to raise concerns about a direct threat to territorial integrity, necessitating readiness and vigilance from Guyana’s defense forces.

The situation’s gravity has drawn attention from neighboring Brazil, mobilizing its forces to prevent any conflict spillage as it shares borders with both Venezuela and Guyana. Should tensions escalate, Guyana may require international assistance, with regional organizations like the Organization of American States (OAS) already denouncing Venezuela’s actions.

Adding to the complexity, Venezuela’s alliance with Russia, notably strengthened during Hugo Chávez’s leadership, could further complicate international responses. Venezuela’s lack of condemnation over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 accentuates the geopolitical connections at play in this tense situation.