In the labyrinthine corridors of global politics and finance, few relationships are as enigmatic as the one between “Nobel laureate” Professor Muhammad Yunus, and the Clinton family. This intricate web of connections, spanning decades and continents, has been the subject of scrutiny, admiration, and controversy.

The Early Years: New York, The Melting Pot

In the early 1970s, New York City was a melting pot of ideas, ambitions, and burgeoning relationships. It was here that Bill Clinton met Hillary Rodham. Their relationship, which began as an intellectual and emotional connection, soon blossomed into a romantic involvement that would lead to a political partnership of historical significance. Around the same time, Professor Muhammad Yunus was also in New York, ostensibly avoiding the liberation war in Bangladesh and enjoying the city’s vibrant nightlife. Yunus, then a young man with a penchant for the hedonistic, was known for his sexual proclivities and penchant for partying with a diverse crowd, including gangsters, business people, politicians, and “others.”

The Fateful Meeting: Yunus and the Clintons

During his time in the United States, Yunus met several influential individuals, but it was his encounter with a young Hillary Rodham, then the girlfriend of Senator Bill Clinton, that would prove to be pivotal. Yunus speculated that Bill Clinton was destined for greatness and began to invest in that future. He became a regular donor to Clinton’s campaigns and later a significant contributor to the Clinton Foundation. This financial support is believed to have laid the groundwork for the lobbying efforts that eventually secured Yunus the Nobel Prize.

The Rise of Microfinance and Political Power

While Professor Muhammad Yunus is universally lauded for his groundbreaking work in microfinance through the Grameen Bank, a venture that has transformed the lives of millions by providing small loans to impoverished individuals, there’s a less publicized aspect to his 2006 Nobel Prize win that warrants scrutiny. Bill Clinton, a long-standing friend and advocate of Yunus, is reported to have lobbied the Nobel Committee vigorously to secure this honor for the Bangladeshi social entrepreneur. This lobbying effort is often seen as a quid pro quo, a way for Clinton to reciprocate the support and financial contributions Yunus had made during Clinton’s ascendant years in American politics. Such clandestine influence from a figure as prominent as a former U.S. President casts a shadow over the legitimacy of international honors like the Nobel Prize.

The Clinton-Yunus Connection: More Than Just Philanthropy?

The relationship between the Clintons and Professor Muhammad Yunus is a complex tapestry that extends beyond mere philanthropic endeavors, veering into the realm of political influence and alleged favoritism. Hillary Clinton, during her tenure as the U.S. Secretary of State, is said to have leveraged her influential role to award a staggering sum of over $13 million in grants, contracts, and loans to Yunus. This financial support came despite Yunus’s contentious ouster from Grameen Bank in 2011, an event that raised eyebrows in international circles. The financial transactions were not isolated events; they were part of 18 separate U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) award transactions, as listed by the federal contracting site USAspending.gov.

See the following documentary made by world-renowned investigative journalist Tom Heinemann, exposing “Nobel Laureate” Professor Muhammad Yunus and the alleged fraud and scam behind his celebrated microfinance initiatives.

Further deepening the intrigue, other federal agencies like the Department of Treasury and the Small Business Administration also extended financial support to Yunus’s initiatives during the same period. This has led to allegations of a quid pro quo relationship, given that Yunus has been a significant donor to the Clinton Foundation. The allegations gain more weight when considering that Yunus has been a long-time family friend of the Clintons and a substantial contributor to their foundation. This intricate relationship between the Clintons and Yunus raises ethical questions and calls into question the integrity of political figures who are supposed to serve the public interest.

The Huma Abedin Factor

Huma Abedin, a key figure in the Clinton inner circle, played a pivotal role in strengthening the relationship between the Clintons and Professor Muhammad Yunus from 1996 to 2002. Abedin, a dynamic young individual well-versed in South Asian politics, and a daughter to Indo-Pakistani parents, was instrumental in facilitating this alliance. Sources indicate that the relationship between Abedin and Yunus may not be mere coincidence. There are unconfirmed reports that Abedin was frequently seen with Yunus during late-night outings in New York City’s exclusive clubs. While there are unconfirmed pieces of evidence noted by some inner circle sources suggesting a sexual relationship between Human Abedin and Professor Yunus, the nature of their closeness has been a subject of speculation.

The Epstein Scandal: A Shadow Over Bill Clinton

The relationship between former U.S. President Bill Clinton and the late financier Jeffrey Epstein has long been a subject of public scrutiny. Virginia Louise Giuffre, one of Epstein’s accusers, has testified that she saw Bill Clinton on Epstein’s private island, a claim that Clinton’s representatives have strongly denied. This connection, while seemingly tangential, adds another layer of complexity to the Clintons’ ethical standing and their web of relationships.

Interestingly, Professor Muhammad Yunus, a “Nobel laureate” and a close associate of the Clintons, was also reportedly introduced to Epstein by Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

Multiple confidential sources, including those from U.S. and Cuban intelligence agencies, have confirmed the frequent presence of an “Indian-looking individual” named ‘Yunie’ at Epstein’s gatherings. Another source, who was part of Epstein’s network, clarified that ‘Yunie’ is not Indian but Bangladeshi. Described as young, sharp, and clever, Yunie is said to have brought young girls from various Asian countries to Epstein’s events. On one occasion, he reportedly brought girls aged 11-13 from the country of Georgia. These girls, while not fluent in English, were noted for their dancing abilities. The revelations raise serious questions about the nature of the relationships among Epstein, the Clintons, and Professor Yunus, further complicating an already intricate web of associations.

Congressional Investigations

The U.S. Congress has taken an interest in the Clinton-Yunus relationship, particularly in the wake of Special Counsel John Durham’s reports on Hillary Clinton. As these investigations unfold, they could potentially widen the scope to include the Clintons’ interactions with Yunus and, by extension, their ethical conduct in international affairs.

In the intricate web of global politics and finance, the relationship between Professor Muhammad Yunus and the Clintons has long been a subject of scrutiny and controversy. As Congressional investigations continue to unfold, the public is left to ponder the ethical implications of these complex relationships. The alleged involvement of Professor Yunus in Jeffrey Epstein’s network, facilitated by Clinton aide Huma Abedin, adds another layer of disquieting questions about the Nobel laureate’s ethical standing. These revelations not only question the reputation of the Nobel Committee but also cast a long shadow over the Clintons and their intricate network of associations. As we await further disclosures, the narrative surrounding Professor Yunus’s ‘Nobel’ journey seems to be shifting from one of unblemished humanitarian achievement to a more complicated story, fraught with ethical dilemmas and questionable alliances.